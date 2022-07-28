'Golden Girls' pop-up restaurant opens in Beverly Hills

www.foxla.com
WATCH: ‘Big Gay’ Starbucks says goodbye to WeHo
West Hollywood’s “Big Gay” Starbucks shut its doors to the public for the last time Sunday, and WEHOville was there to witness this end of an era. Catch a last look at the cafe on Santa Monica Blvd. and the microcosm of the community it nurtured for many years.
foxla.com
Long Beach tavern closes after losing liquor license
The bar lost its liquor license over the weekend. In March, a father and his 3-year-old daughter were killed when a driver who had been drinking at the bar crashed into an apartment building.
foxla.com
VIDEO: Bear strolls through Claremont neighborhood
CLAREMONT, Calif. - A bear was caught on camera strolling through a Claremont neighborhood overnight. Video shows the large bear helping itself to an overnight snack in someone's backyard. When done, the bear got a better view of the area by hanging out in a tree for about half an...
smobserved.com
Starbucks Reveals The Dark Future of Coffee in Santa Monica: No Seating, No Bathroom, No Cash Register, No Problem
After a three year hiatus, Starbucks Coffee Inc has opened a location on Main Street in Santa Monica again. Main and Ashland, to be precise. It offers no seating, nothing to steal in the small lobby. Not even a cash register to rob. But it does offer the full menu of Starbucks products.
foxla.com
Dozens of dogs adopted at Dodger Stadium event
LOS ANGELES - Dozens of pups found their homes at an adoption event held at Dodger Stadium Saturday. The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted their first-ever dog adoption event at the stadium this weekend, and according to organizers, the event was a success. Of the more than 100 dogs up for adoption Saturday, 62 were adopted. Organizers tell FOX 11 that the event had the highest adoption rate of any Los Angeles Animal Services mobile adoption event ever.
foxla.com
Vans US Open of Surfing continues in Huntington Beach
Skateboarding and BMX competitions will be held Monday and Tuesday. A surf camp will be held Wednesday and Thursday.
foxla.com
Remembering Nichelle Nichols: Flowers to be placed on Walk of Fame star
LOS ANGELES - Flowers will be placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of Nichelle Nichols Monday, two days after the actress best known for her landmark role of communications officer Lt. Nyota Uhura on "Star Trek" died at the age of 89. The flowers will be placed on...
Orange County Business Journal
Bud & Gene’s Replaces Ruby’s on Huntington Beach Pier
A new restaurant has opened in the former Ruby’s Diner spot at the end of the Huntington Beach Pier. The iconic restaurant shuttered in February 2021, three years after filing for bankruptcy. Bud & Gene’s, a new restaurant concept named after two historic city lifeguards, held a grand opening...
Laist.com
After Reopening For LA’s Unhoused Last Year, The Infamous Cecil Hotel Remains Mostly Empty
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE. Late last year,...
foxla.com
3 arrested in thefts at Guitar Center in Fountain Valley
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - Three suspects accused of organized retail theft at the Guitar Center in Fountain Valley and other crimes in Orange County have been arrested, police said. Officials with Fountain Valley PD said within the past two weeks, two separate grand theft incidents have occurred at the music...
Santa Monica Mirror
Legendary New Orleans Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening on the Westside
Willie Mae Seaton coming to Venice by end of summer. Venerable New Orleans icon Willie Mae Seaton is coming to Los Angeles with what is considered by some to be the best-fried chicken in the United States as reported by Eater Los Angeles. Their hospitality group will open a full restaurant in Venice at 324 Lincoln Boulevard this summer and they plan to expand into the West Coast long-term. Willie Mae’s Scotch House is a huge part of the culinary scene and history of Louisiana and New Orleans specifically. Seaton’s group has previously tested the waters in Los Angeles by partnering with the founders of HiHo Cheeseburger Jerry Greenberg, also of Sugarfish, and Lowel Sharron to make a fried chicken sandwich here in LA.
foxla.com
'It's surreal!' Couple over the moon after proposal on 6th Street Bridge
LOS ANGELES - A local couple is elated after getting engaged on the newly reopened Sixth Street Bridge. The viaduct opened on July 9, connecting Boyle Heights to the downtown arts district, and Joan Zamora and Ray Peña went to the bridge the day after, on July 10. "I've...
capitalbnews.org
A Sweeping Ordinance Would Make It Easier For LA to Target its Unhoused Residents
Since last fall, Lee has lived in a budding community on the southern edge of Watts, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Residents of the once-majority Black area — the epicenter of the 1965 Watts Rebellion and the 1992 uprising following the police beating of Rodney King — have advocated for investments in Black life for more than 60 years.
foxla.com
VIDEO: Bear spotted in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. - Daring video shows a bear wandering in Pomona overnight. The bear was spotted in the area near La Verne and Pomona early Sunday around 2 a.m. A viewer told FOX 11 the bear was seen on the Metrolink train tracks at the Pomona station on Fulton Road before running straight into a construction area on Garey Avenue.
WATCH: California Teen Gets Hand Stuck In Mall Escalator
'I don’t know how this happened.'
Teen rescued after getting hand stuck in MainPlace Mall escalator in Santa Ana
Emergency crews worked for more than an hour to free a teenage girl who got her hand stuck in an escalator rail at the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana Sunday. The incident took place around 6:30 p.m. at the mall located at 2800 N. Main St. Crews arrived at the scene to find the victim’s […]
foxla.com
VIDEO: Elderly store owner opens fire on would-be robber armed with rifle in Norco
NORCO, Calif. - The owner of a store that was targeted by would-be robbers turned the tables on one of the suspects by opening fire on him in Norco. Authorities said that at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, four male suspects in a black BMW SUV attempted to rob Norco Market & Liquor, located in the 2800 block of Clark Avenue.
thecapistranodispatch.com
In-N-Out Gives Update on Upcoming Del Obispo Street Restaurant
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Ventura County Fair returns on Wednesday
VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura County Fair returns midweek after a few years of COVID cancellations. The 145th fair will begin its 12 day run on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The fairgrounds, also known as Seaside Park, is located by the beach in Ventura. That's why the fair's public relations and marketing director James Lockwood recommends trying the The post Ventura County Fair returns on Wednesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
vanlifewanderer.com
The 8 Best Burgers In Orange County In 2022
Whenever you bring up ‘best burger’ in a conversation, you are bound to get 10 different answers from 10 different people. However there are a few burger places in Orange County that stand head and shoulders above the rest and which we can all objectively agree deserved to be placed on a list of best burgers. Here are the 8 best burger places that Orange County has to offer.
