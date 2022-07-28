Walrus Audio Mako M1 High-Fidelity Modulation Machine review

www.guitarworld.com
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Rise Against guitarist Zach Blair launches podcast dedicated to guitar anti-heroes
The punk player talks shop with alternative guitar icons, with Stephen Egerton and Buzz Osborne the first guests on his show. Rise Against guitarist Zach Blair has launched a podcast documenting guitar music’s less celebrated players. Dubbed Anti-Heroes, the series will reportedly explore the careers and playing evolutions of a number of alternative guitar icons.
Guitar World Magazine
How to play funk guitar – a beginner’s guide
Here we unpack the rudiments of funk scratching in a lesson that will help you perfect your strumming technique and improve your rhythmic sensibility. Strumming is probably the most useful technique you’ll ever learn. About 90 per cent of what an ordinary listener considers ‘guitar playing’ involves it, and once you can do it, you’re off and running.
Guitar World Magazine
Dean must stop producing V, Z and Gran Sport electric guitars after latest ruling in Gibson trademark infringement lawsuit
Gibson describes the court's verdict as a victory for fans, artists and dealers, and “for all of the iconic American brands that have invested in meaningful innovation”. After winning a multimillion-dollar trademark lawsuit against Dean Guitars back in May, Gibson has secured another victory against Dean’s parent company, Armadillo.
Guitar World Magazine
Cordoba’s new Stage electric guitar brings nylon-string design into the modern age
Since 1980, Guitar World has brought guitarists the best in-depth interviews with great players, along with exclusive lessons, informative gear reviews and insightful columns that help guitarists grow and excel on their instrument. Whether you want to learn the techniques employed by your guitar heroes, read about their latest projects or simply need to know which guitar is the right one to buy, Guitar World is your guide.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guitar World Magazine
How your guitar’s control pots affect its tone
Most guitarists rarely give potentiometers a second thought, but they dramatically affect an instrument’s tone and feel, and changing them can be a very cost-effective upgrade. This issue, we’re telling you everything you need to know about pots, starting with an explanation of how potentiometers work in electric guitars.
Guitar World Magazine
Sophie Lloyd on learning Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb: “It’s the precision of those bends that always blows me away”
Lloyd on Floyd! The shred whizz discusses the nuances of David Gilmour’s masterful performance. YouTube star Sophie Lloyd shared an incredible shred-heavy reimagining of Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb earlier this year. Here she tells us how she went about tackling the ultimate feel solo and what she learned from listening in detail...
Comments / 0