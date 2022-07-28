Swarmcast: Quick takes from Iowa's Big Ten Media Day in Indianapolis

All eyes are going to be on Kris Murray during the Iowa 2022-2023 season... and for good reason. The versatile two-way forward is likely going to be the face of Hawkeye basketball. He'll have consistent help around him with guys like Patrick McCaffery, Filip Rebraca, Tony Perkins, Payton Sandfort and others.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO