Netflix NC-17 ‘Blonde’ Trailer: Ana de Armas Stuns as Marilyn Monroe

Netflix has released a new trailer and images for its upcoming film, Blonde , a controversial, NC-17 reimagining of Marilyn Monroe’s life that explores the split between her private and public selves. The Gray Man star Ana de Armas plays the blonde bombshell as the story follows her journey from Norma Jeane Baker, the abused daughter of a single mother, to one of the most iconic celebrities in the world.

Directed by Andrew Dominik, Blonde is based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates , which blurred the line between fact and fiction as it captures the star’s “volatile childhood” through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements. Dominik has promised that the film will “offend everyone,” with the exception of his lead actress.

“Andrew’s ambitions were very clear from the start — to present a version of Marilyn Monroe’s life through her lens,” de Armas told Netflix Queue . “He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane. I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic, and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen.”

De Armas went on to say that Blonde is not “linear or conventional” but is meant to be a “sensorial and emotional experience.”

She continued, “The film moves along with her feelings and her experiences. There are moments when we are inside of her body and mind, and this will give the audience an opportunity to experience what it was like to be Norma and Marilyn at the same time.”

This is captured in the trailer as de Armas says, “Marilyn Monroe only exists in the movies.”

The supporting cast features Adrien Brody as The Playwright (probably Henry Miller?), Bobby Cannavale as The Ex-Athlete (probably Joe DiMaggio?), and Julianne Nicholson as Norma Jeane’s mother. Blonde is executive produced by Christina Oh, with Brad Pitt producing alongside Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon, and Scott Robertson.

Blonde premieres Sept. 28 on Netflix. Check out the photos below.

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix