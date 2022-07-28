ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Netflix NC-17 ‘Blonde’ Trailer: Ana de Armas Stuns as Marilyn Monroe

By Samantha Nungesser
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T8qBP_0gwDCSgE00

Netflix has released a new trailer and images for its upcoming film, Blonde , a controversial, NC-17 reimagining of Marilyn Monroe’s life that explores the split between her private and public selves. The Gray Man star Ana de Armas plays the blonde bombshell as the story follows her journey from Norma Jeane Baker, the abused daughter of a single mother, to one of the most iconic celebrities in the world.

Directed by Andrew Dominik, Blonde is based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates , which blurred the line between fact and fiction as it captures the star’s “volatile childhood” through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements. Dominik has promised that the film will “offend everyone,” with the exception of his lead actress.

“Andrew’s ambitions were very clear from the start — to present a version of Marilyn Monroe’s life through her lens,” de Armas told Netflix Queue . “He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane. I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic, and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen.”

De Armas went on to say that Blonde is not “linear or conventional” but is meant to be a “sensorial and emotional experience.”

She continued, “The film moves along with her feelings and her experiences. There are moments when we are inside of her body and mind, and this will give the audience an opportunity to experience what it was like to be Norma and Marilyn at the same time.”

This is captured in the trailer as de Armas says, “Marilyn Monroe only exists in the movies.”

The supporting cast features Adrien Brody as The Playwright (probably Henry Miller?), Bobby Cannavale as The Ex-Athlete (probably Joe DiMaggio?), and Julianne Nicholson as Norma Jeane’s mother. Blonde is executive produced by Christina Oh, with Brad Pitt producing alongside Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon, and Scott Robertson.

Blonde premieres Sept. 28 on Netflix. Check out the photos below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K15Ok_0gwDCSgE00
Photo: Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RQQAD_0gwDCSgE00
Photo: Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SqJHV_0gwDCSgE00
Photo: Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12dNBN_0gwDCSgE00
Photo: Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J1HZG_0gwDCSgE00
Photo: Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ohgCM_0gwDCSgE00
Photo: Netflix

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Dominik
Person
Dede Gardner
Person
Joe Dimaggio
Person
Ana De Armas
Person
Henry Miller
Person
Julianne Nicholson
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Joyce Carol Oates
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Bobby Cannavale
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Fury: Alex Rodriguez's Ex & Jennifer Garner Giving Ben Affleck Headaches With Their 'Catty Attitudes'? Songstress Reportedly Can't Tolerate The Daredevil Actress

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged quickly in the same year. However, after cementing themselves as one of the favorite celebrity couples in Hollywood, the pair shockingly called off their wedding and separated for good in 2004. After more than 18 years and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blonde#Film Star#Netflix Queue
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever

Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Val Kilmer’s Son Nabs Leading Role in Upcoming Movie

Jack Kilmer, the son of “Top Gun: Maverick” star Val Kilmer, is set to star opposite of Clifton Powell in the upcoming drama “The Thrill Is On.”. Variety reports that Val Kilmer’s son will play Michael, a young drummer who encounters Powell’s blues legend, B.B. King. The film is based on the true story of producer Michael Zanetis’ experience with King, who passed away in 2015.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy