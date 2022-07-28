ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Díaz, Rockies rally off Graveman in 9th, stun White Sox 6-5

By CBS Colorado
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FpgHf_0gwDBapN00

Elias Díaz hit a two-run single off Kendall Graveman in the ninth inning, and the Colorado Rockies overcame the loss of starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela to beat the Chicago White Sox 6-5 on Wednesday.

Senzatela, making his second start since returning from a shoulder injury, led 3-2 in the seventh when Leury García hit a comebacker off the pitcher's left foot that rolled away for a single. The 27-year-old right-hander threw some warmup pitches before walking off the mound.

Lucas Gilbreath allowed Tim Anderson's RBI single and A.J. Pollock's two-run single as the White Sox went ahead 5-3.

José Iglesias, who drove in a pair of runs, had an RBI single in the bottom half off José Ruiz.

Kendall Graveman (3-2) blew a save for the fifth time in 10 chances, walking Brendan Rodgers, Iglesias and Ryan McMahon on 16 pitches, then giving up Díaz's hit on a first-pitch sinker. Iglesias slid home as right fielder Andrew Vaughn's throw skipped to the backstop.

Robert Stephenson (2-1) pitched a perfect ninth as Colorado won for the second time in seven games.

Chicago (49-49) had been trying to move two games over .500 for the first time since April, when the White Sox opened 6-2 and then lost eight in a row. White Sox pitchers walked nine in Chicago's 16th loss this season after leading.

Charlie Blackmon hit his 39th leadoff homer, his third thiss season, and C.J. Cron drove in his 71st run for the Rockies, who built a 3-0 first-inning lead.

Yasmani Grandal had a two-run single in the fourth for the White Sox, who played their second of 19 straight games against teams with losing records.

Lucas Giolito allowed three runs, six hits and four walks, needing 104 pitches to get through five innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Joe Kelly left with a right biceps discomfort with two outs in the eighth. ... Manager Tony La Russa said RHP Reynaldo López, who hasn't pitched since Saturday, has a sore lower back. ... INF Jake Burger (right hand) started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte.

Rockies: OF Kris Bryant doubled while being the DH for the second straight day as he deals with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. "It's a bear, but it affects everybody differently with how you handle the soreness," manager Bud Black said. ... OF Connor Joe (general soreness) was out but could return Thursday, Black said.

BLUNDER

Yoán Moncada walked with two outs in the fifth, loading the bases for Pollock in the fifth. But before Moncada could get to first, García was picked off third base by Díaz, the catcher.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Lance Lynn (1-3, 6.43 ERA) starts Friday night against Oakland RHP James Kaprielian (1-5, 4.74) to kick off a six-game homestand.

Rockies: RHP José Ureña (1-2, 3.13) starts Thursday night at Coors Field against Los Angeles Dodgers LHP Tyler Anderson (10-1, 2.79) to open a four-game series.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Braves rumors: Reds trade could give Atlanta another big bat at the deadline

Recent Atlanta Braves rumors have linked them to a Cincinnati Reds player many teams could be after before the trade deadline passes. The trade deadline Atlanta Braves rumors have directed the team toward adding both offense and pitching before Tuesday. The Cincinnati Reds, in full sale mode, could offer the Braves a player that would fit into last year’s model of adding multiple bats to the roster.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Braves seen as potential suitor for worst hitter in baseball

The Atlanta Braves need to look elsewhere than at the worst hitter in baseball to help defend their championship. This would be something new. In trying to defend their title, what if the Atlanta Braves ended up trading for the worst hitter in baseball, Joey Gallo?. This is precisely what...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Red Sox just hurt Willson Contreras trade value, Cubs

With the Boston Red Sox opting to sell at the MLB trade deadline, the Cubs may have to lower demands for Willson Contreras. Chicago’s demands for Contreras were seen as sky high, and there were very few other notable backstops on the trade market. Thus, the Cubs controlled said market.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Dodgers, Cubs Agree To Significant Trade: Fans React

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. After signing a one-year contract with the Cubs prior to the 2022 MLB season, Martin will finish the year as a member of the LA bullpen. The MLB world took to Twitter...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakland, IL
City
Denver, CO
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade

The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Juan Soto rumors: 2 teams believed to be front runners for trade

Two teams are reportedly leading the pack to pull off one of the biggest trades in MLB history for Juan Soto. As I’m sure you’re aware, Juan Soto is indeed on the trade block. The superstar 23-year-old outfielder didn’t budge on a contract offer from the Washington Nationals. This has led the Nationals to be open to trading one of the best players in the MLB. It’s gotten to the point that Jeff Passan of ESPN has said the “chances of Juan Soto being traded are 80/20”.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reynaldo López
Person
Leury García
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
James Kaprielian
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Kendall Graveman
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Lucas Giolito
ClutchPoints

The reason why Yankees, Reds failed to agree on Luis Castillo trade

The Cincinnati Reds traded one of the biggest names of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, pitcher Luis Castillo, to the Seattle Mariners. The New York Yankees were one of the many teams interested in trading for the All-Star but couldn’t bring him in. The main reason why Castillo isn’t bound for The Bronx is that […] The post The reason why Yankees, Reds failed to agree on Luis Castillo trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade

The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Juan Soto’s reaction to Jacob deGrom’s return hints at Nationals future

The 2022 MLB trade deadline is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2nd, at 6 PM EST. That happens to be the same day New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is set to make his 2022 debut against the Nationals in Washington. Meanwhile, Juan Soto has been the subject of a number of trade rumors. Although many […] The post Juan Soto’s reaction to Jacob deGrom’s return hints at Nationals future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Dodgers, Cubs Reportedly Agree To MLB Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. This move came just before Tuesday's August 2 trade deadline. Martin appeared in 34 games for the Cubs this season. Through 31.1 innings pitched, the 36-year-old right hander logged 40 strikeouts and a 4.31 ERA with a 1-0 win-loss record.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago White Sox#Rbi#The White Sox
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

MLB world blasts latest miserable Strike 3 call from umpire

Nothing seemed to go right for the Los Angeles Angels in their 7-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Friday. They had to compete with the Rangers as well as their own miscues. And when things seemed to be going well for the Halos, the umpires got in the way.
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
The Spun

Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade

The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Cubs first trade domino falls, and here’s who could be next

The Chicago Cubs traded reliever Chris Martin to the Los Angeles Dodgers. This is the first of what’s likely to be many moves on the North Side. With Daniel Bard having signed a contract extension with the Colorado Rockies and the Chicago Cubs having shipped Chris Martin to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the run on relievers at the MLB trade deadline appears to be in full swing.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report: Astros, Rays Discuss Choi, Urquidy Swap

According to Patrick Creighton of ESPN 97.5 Houston, the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays have conducted trade talks over a variety of players. Foremost among them are Ji-Man Choi and José Urquidy. In need of a first baseman, the Astros have shown a willingness to trade one of...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Juan Soto rumors: Cardinals trade package has notable players missing

Per MLB insider Jim Bowden, the Cardinals trade package for Juan Soto involves Dylan Carlson and Nolan Gorman. That’s…not enough to get the job done. Carlson and Gorman would be two players necessary in any trade for Soto, as the Nationals want a combination of prospects and MLB-ready talent. However, Mike Rizzo would be mocked around baseball if he dealt the modern-day Ted Williams and didn’t acquire St. Louis’ No. 1 prospect.
MLB
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
52K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy