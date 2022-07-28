Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York

wour.com
Central NY Town Granted Over $100 Thousand To Build A New Forest
One Central New York town is getting a little greener thanks to new grant program. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has officially awarded their first rounding of from the Community Forest Conservation Program. A total of $956,189 is being allocated to create community forests in Western New York, Central New York, and Long Island.
How Many Of New York State’s Top 20 Attractions Have You Visited?
Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?. New York State is full of exciting attractions that you’ll have to see to believe. These attractions are scattered all over the state. Let's be real, New York is pretty large state. You'll find major cities, amazing scenery, natural landmarks, and so much more. If you truly want to fall in love with New York, explore all the regions of the state to get a genuine appreciation of all it has to offer.
This Sunscreen Is Recalled In New York State
The summer of 2022 has entered a new month and there is no shortage of fun things to do. From Long Island to Niagara Falls, the sun and the heat will be back in the Empire State for the first week of the month of August! Like always, the experts and medical professionals recommend drinking plenty of water and using the proper sunscreen when you are outdoors.
Central New York Drivers Still Seeing Lower Prices At Gas Pump
Drivers in Central New York are paying less to fill up their vehicles. AAA Northeast says the average price for a gallon of gas in the Utica-Rome area is $4.70 a gallon, down 5 cents from last week and 26 cents less than a month ago. The average price in...
Photographer Captures Once in Lifetime Moose Shoot on New York Beach
The early bird may catch the worm. But early risers catch magical moments when a moose strolls along a New York beach. Neal Larkin works at Port Henry Beach and opens the gates early in the morning. One morning he noticed what he thought was a horse standing out on the old steamboat pier. "After a closer look, I was like that's a moose."
Can You Remain Anonymous If You Win The New York State Lottery?
So last weekend, I'm in line at my local mini-mart waiting to pay for my food. As I'm standing there, I could hear the person in front of me talking to the cashier waiting on him. He was commenting on how if he could just win the lottery then everything would be alright in his life.
The Best City in the USA for a “Fitcation” Is Right Here in New York
There's something to be said about taking full advantage of paid time off from work and getting away even if it's only for a few days and with gas prices still over $4.00 a gallon, many people taking vacation time are taking it closer to home than in previous years.
15 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For August 2022
Summer is in full swing all across New York State. As we enter August, as a community of New Yorkers, let's all work together to make sure our homes and communities are a safe place to end summer on a positive note. The way we keep it safe, we watch...
New Kayak Fishing League Features Upstate New York Team
According to a report by Karen Edwards of Spectrum News 1, the new national Kayak Fishing League features a team from upstate New York, the Empire New York team. The league features 28 teams from across the country competing against each other in tournaments remotely. When an angler catches a bass at least 14 inches long, they photograph and release the fish and upload the photograph to spectators and judges. Empire New York is the only New York team in the league. And according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, competitive kayak fishing brings millions of dollars into the state which helps small businesses.
New York Businesses Being Charged to Pay Back Federal Loans
A report by Anne McCloy of ABC 13 WHAM has revealed that New York businesses are receiving surcharges from the New York State Department of Labor to pay back federal loans the state took out to cover the unemployment benefits it had to pay during the Covid-19 pandemic. The letter...
Trash the Wraps! 2,200 Pounds of Ready to Eat Meat Wraps Recalled
Trash the wraps. More than 2,200 pounds of ready-to-eat meat wraps are being recalled over listeria concerns. Rachael’s Food Corporation is recalling about 2,246 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry wrap that may contain Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).
Michael Carbonaro Bringing The Tricks and Laughs To Central New York This Fall
There were some weekends growing up that the only thing I would do would be watch reruns of two specific shows: Impractical Jokers, followed by the Carbonaro Effect. TruTV did a really good job of branding the two shows together - you would constantly see promos for the other during each show.
Own an Old Home in Upstate? Reality TV Show May Restore It!
This sounds pretty exciting and might be the opportunity of a lifetime for at least one homeowner in Upstate New York. We have gotten word from producers of a reality show on a "major" TV network that they're in search of old Upstate NY homes to feature in a new "home restoration" show.
Upstate NY City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
New NYS Project Has The DEC Studying These Cute Little Creatures
Here's a job you'll either think is super cute... or it will gross you out!. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has partnered with The Natural Heritage Program, SUNY ESF in Syracuse, and the Central Pine Barrens to conduct a small mammal variation and distribution research project.
2 New Yorkers Win a Million, Mega Millions Jackpot Now Over Billion
No one won the third highest Mega Millions jackpot in history at $830 million. But there were 9 second place winners who scored $1 million, two in New York. And now the jackpot is over one billion bucks. No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday, July 26 – the...
A Rome, New York Tradition: Drums Along The Mohawk No More After 41 Years
The annual tradition of Drums Along The Mohawk hasn't been held since the pandemic, but many inquiring minds were asking the question if 2022 would finally be the year of return of the amazing drum corps competition. Unfortunately, that's not the case. An announcement was posted to the Drums Along...
16 Celebrities You Might Run Into because They Live in Upstate New York
With all the movie and TV productions that seem to be filming all the time in Upstate New York, you've got a pretty good chance to run into your favorite celebrity. Most of those celebrities like Luke Wilson who was filming "Paint" in Saratoga, John Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt who filmed A Quiet Place all over Upstate New York and others are just visiting our area because of their movie or TV show they are filming.
Enjoy Some Of The World’s Largest Goat Statues Here In Upstate New York
If you love goats, you won't want to miss these goats located in Upstate New York in the Sharon Springs region. Commissioned by Beekman 1802 in conjunction with the nearby Klinkhart Hall Arts Center, a new art display in is bringing goat fans of all ages to celebrate at the historic Beekman Farm.
Gear Up For The 79th Central New York Scottish Games And Celtic Festival
If you're looking for some good old family fun, look no further than the 79th Annual Central New York Scottish Games And Celtic Festival. The festival happens on Saturday, August 13th from 9AM – 8:00PM at Long Branch Park in Syracuse. Enjoy a Pipe Band competition and Celtic activities right on Onondaga Lake. There will also be children’s games, Celtic musical entertainment, Celtic-themed vendors, food, clans, and societies.
