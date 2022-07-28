Former North High coach pleads not guilty to sexual exploitation

siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Antonio Rockwood
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding a fugitive who's wanted for escape from Sioux City's residential treatment facility. Antonio Rockwood is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for Escape after walking away from Sioux City's Residential Treatment Facility where he was completing a sentence for meth possession with intent to deliver.
One killed in Cuming County accident
CUMING COUNTY, Neb. — One person was killed Friday night in a crash near Beemer Friday night. The Cuming County Sheriff's Office responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 275 at approximately 11:00 p.m. Friday. The Sheriff says a car was traveling east when it crossed the center line...
Worker rescued from Riverside cell tower
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Rescue crews from Sioux City Fire Rescue were put to the test Monday evening in Riverside. A man working on the cell tower in the park became trapped near the top of the spire, leading to a call for emergency assistance around 5 o'clock. The...
National Night Out is Tuesday, August 2nd
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — On Tuesday, communities across the country and right here in Siouxland will be holding events designed to connect residents with public safety groups. It's part of "National Night Out" held on the first Tuesday of August each year. Police and Fire Departments will be visiting...
Construction starts for North Sioux Point Road project in North Sioux City
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — North Sioux City is mirroring what they did with Streeter Drive, but now on Sioux Point Road with construction now underway. The city is moving the intersection access for the side road further west of I-29 calling it "North Sioux Point Road." "I think...
Explorers complete their sweep over Chicago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Explorers complete their first three-game series sweep over an opponent since mid-June when they swept the Kansas City Monarchs. It was a scoreless game until the Xs could put up six runs in the third inning. Sioux City added another run to...
Musketeers scrimmage Omaha in off-season friendly
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Musketeers are coming off a season where they reached the pinnacle of the USHL, with a Clark Cup final victory. The team will look to repeat as champs with an almost entirely new roster and the only way to improve as a team before the season begins is to get back on the ice.
Dollar General in North Sioux City now open
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — The new Dollar General store in North Sioux City is now open. To commemorate the opening of Dollar General's new North Sioux City location, the store plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. In partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 60,000 books in fiscal 2022 across the country to celebrate new store openings.
Tilt Studios opening at Southern Hills Mall forcing other businesses to close down
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — As a new arcade moves into the Southern Hills Mall, several other businesses already there say it's forcing them to leave. "Tilt put in a non-exclusive for competition, so basically there is no competition for them," said Brian Gibbs, owner of Gibby's Arcade. That non-compete...
