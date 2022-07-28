ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RTD launches zero fare for better air at Union Station

RTD launches 'Zero Fare for Better Air' at Union Station 01:04

RTD  is kicked off its "Zero Fare for Better Air" at Union Station on Thursday. It wants to help you save some gas and also clear up our air.

Our air quality is considered to be one of the worst in the country. Last year, the state had a record 65 ozone alert days.

The EPA is in the process of prepping to reclassify nine Front Range counties from serious to severe violators of federal ozone standards.

Beginning on Monday, RTD is providing a full month of free rides in bus and rails in August in an effort to reduce ground level ozone for everyone.

This is supported by Colorado Senate Bill 22-180 in collaboration with the Colorado Energy Office is supporting the "Zero Fare for Better Air" program.

Through this initiative RTD hopes to curb the riding habits of drivers, so they can embrace public transportation.

"We really encourage people to take advantage of this program that we have in August," said Scott Landes, the supervisor or meteorology and prescribed fire unit at Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. "And like you even said, a day or two over the month, if you could take public transit, we think that could really help."

The program will run from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31.

