Hardy woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Franklin County

wfxrtv.com
Man arrested after brother, dogs die from NW Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke authorities announced Monday morning that the man arrested for murder in connection with Saturday’s shooting at a northwest Roanoke home is the brother of the man who died. According to the Roanoke Police Department, word came in at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Saturday,...
Fatal shooting leads to arrest in Summers County
Summers County (Hinton News) - Another Summers County resident has lost their life following a property dispute that led to a shooting on Friday, July 29. Police officers received a call for a shooting near Eagles Branch Road around 6 p.m. that evening. Officers quickly detained the suspect, Benjamin Earhart, 57, of Alderson. According to the criminal complaint, the victim was transported to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, where they were pronounced deceased. While at the hospital, professionals determined the victim had been shot twice. Wounds were found in the back of the neck and the center of the back. Earhart was released...
WSET
3 hospitalized in multi-vehicle rollover crash on Route 221
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on Forest Road. Fire Chief Monty Coleman with the Forest Fire Department said they received the call just after 5 p.m. Friday evening. He said the crash involved three cars, and they had to...
WDBJ7.com
Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic delays on I-81
MONTGOMERY CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County emergency responders responded to a tractor-trailer fire along I-81 South Saturday morning. Officials say it happened just before 6:00 a.m. Elliston Volunteer Fire Department, Shawsville Volunteer Rescue Squad and Medic 131 were dispatched to mile marker 129 for the fire. When they arrived,...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on VA-221 in Bedford
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE 7:30 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. VDOT says that drivers can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash in Bedford County. The crash happened on VA-221 near Wayne Drive, near Berglund Toyota, authorities said. As of 6:38 p.m., VDOT says that...
wfirnews.com
Suspect in custody for killing brother, two dogs
UPDATE From Roanoke City Police: The victim in this case has been identified as John Q. Harris, 43 years of age from Asheville, NC. The Offender in this case has been identified as Lloyd A. Harris, 40 years of age from Roanoke, VA. He has been charged with second degree murder and arrested.
wfxrtv.com
Man, two dogs dead from NW Roanoke shooting; person in custody
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police say a man and two dogs are dead after being shot in a northwest Roanoke home on Saturday. At approximately 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, the Roanoke Police Department says word came in about a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Hershberger Road NW.
WXII 12
Danville 19-year-old killed in overnight shooting, another person injured
DANVILLE, Va. — Danville police are investigating an overnight shooting that took the life of one person and injured another. According to a news release, shortly after 3:45 a.m. police were called to the 700 block of Stokes regarding a person being shot in what appeared to be a targeted incident and not a random act.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Co. tractor-trailer crash catches fire, closes lanes on I-81
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Saturday drivers are experiencing miles of traffic on I-81 in Roanoke County due to separate tractor-trailer crashes on both sides of the interstate. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says a tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 138.7 has shut down all southbound lanes and...
smithmountainlake.com
Driver charged with DUI after crash kills 2 in Rocky Mount
Town police have charged Nicholas A. Davis with driving while under the influence in connection with a three-vehicle collision July 19 that killed two Franklin County residents. Franklin County residents Melissa A. Holland, 21, and Christian Hernandez, 18, died following the collision, which occurred within the intersection of Virginia 40...
One dead, one injured after Saturday shooting in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and a woman hurt early Saturday morning. At approximately 3:48 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, the department says officers responded to a call of a person being shot at the 700 block of Stokes Street. When police arrived […]
Greensboro man accused of having stolen gun during Reidsville robbery
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after an armed robbery in Reidsville. According to police, they responded to an armed robbery on South Scales Street on Sunday. As a result of this armed robbery, Julio Remone Mickel, of Greensboro, was arrested. Mickel was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a […]
Montgomery County construction worker falls 21 feet to his death near the Alleghany Highlands YMCA
Elliston man dies after falling 21 feet to the ground. A Montgomery County construction worker fell to his death Friday morning at a construction sight near the Alleghany Highlands YMCA in Covington, Virginia. Shortly before 10:45 a.m. on July 29, deputies and EMS from the Alleghany County/Covington Sherriff's office arrived at the site to investigate a report that a worker had fallen.
WSET
Pedestrian hit and killed in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET), UPDATE 1:05 a.m. — According to the Roanoke County Police Dept., a pedestrian was hit and killed just before 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say Lois Jean Lester, of Salem, was killed while crossing the 2400 block of Catawba Valley Drive. The 66-year-old was hit...
wfxrtv.com
Opioid more deadly than fentanyl found in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police says protonitazene, classified by the National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators as a new designer opioid, has been recovered in Campbell County. According to the Center for Forensic Science Research and Education, protonitazene is even more powerful and deadly than fentanyl.
wfxrtv.com
Man arrested for murder after woman found dead in Roanoke’s Belmont Park
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Exactly one week after discovering a woman’s body in a southeast Roanoke park, police announced that a man had been taken into custody on a murder charge. The Roanoke Police Department says word came in about a “suspicious situation” in Belmont Park at approximately...
WSET
Roanoke man arrested and charged with murder
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke woman was fatally shot on July 22 at Belmont Park in Roanoke, and on July 29 the Roanoke Police Department announced a suspect was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Around 4:20 a.m. on July 22 RPD says it responded to a suspicious...
wfmynews2.com
One killed, two injured in Eden shooting
The shooting happened Wednesday night on Morgan Road. Police were still on scene investigating Thursday morning.
WDBJ7.com
Name released of woman found shot to death in park
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have released the name of a woman found shot to death in Belmont Park. Leeann Amber Haun, 37 of Roanoke, was found in the park early Friday morning. No one has been arrested and police are still looking into the circumstances of the death.
wfmynews2.com
One dead, two injured in Eden triple shooting; two suspects arrested
EDEN, N.C. — Two men were arrested Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting on Morgan Road around 9:11 p.m. Wednesday night. Justin Warren Joyce, 25, and Waylan Ray Tuttle, 18, were both charged with voluntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Police said...
