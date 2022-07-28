Hardy woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Franklin County

Summers County (Hinton News) - Another Summers County resident has lost their life following a property dispute that led to a shooting on Friday, July 29. Police officers received a call for a shooting near Eagles Branch Road around 6 p.m. that evening. Officers quickly detained the suspect, Benjamin Earhart, 57, of Alderson. According to the criminal complaint, the victim was transported to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, where they were pronounced deceased. While at the hospital, professionals determined the victim had been shot twice. Wounds were found in the back of the neck and the center of the back. Earhart was released...

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV ・ 13 HOURS AGO