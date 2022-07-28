Your Weekend: The Best Family Fun in Honolulu for July 28-August 3, 2022

www.honolulumagazine.com
Best of HONOLULU 2022: The Best Food and Drinks on O‘ahu
Beholding Slice by HB Baking’s menu is like emerging from a black-and-white world into full color, from a drab mud pie landscape to one glittering with gold sprinkles. Heather Lukela, formerly the pastry chef at Top of Waikīkī, opened this shop last year, serving ice cream pie by the slice, including the Strawberry Shortcake—strawberry ice cream layered with yellow cake and birthday cake ice cream on a sugar cookie crust and topped with sparkly Fruity Pebbles. Cake, pie or ice cream? Now you don’t have to choose. —MC.
honolulumagazine.com
Best of HONOLULU 2022: The Best Shopping on O‘ahu
At this point we are repurposing snobs. Creatives left and right are resurrecting things, which is awesome, but for Best of HONOLULU we look for the unicorns. And we found one. Last Wave Co. is a sister-owned home décor company that turns washed up surfboards into works of art. Ashley and Kirsten Moore find dinged, dented and broken boards (trash bins after north swells are a gold mine), remove the wax and grip pad, prep for paint, paint and draw freehand designs usually chosen by their customers. The base hues pull softer while the Island-inspired designs shine boldly. A special message from the owner honoring a memory is handwritten on the back of the board. “It could be their first ride, the best day they had surfing or the last wave they conquered,” says Ashley, “hence our company name.” —SM.
travelnowsmart.com
Best Brunch in Honolulu, HI (2022) — 20 Top Places!
1. Shokudo – Honolulu. Ideally positioned on Kapiolani Boulevard, this swanky spot beckons diners with its irresistible Japanese fusion cuisine. With an extensive menu of over 50 dishes, this upscale joint offers plenty of tantalizing Japanese-fusion choices for brunch. There’s also a fully-stocked bar that serves up an array...
honolulumagazine.com
Best of HONOLULU 2022: The Best Fitness and Outdoor on O‘ahu
Like Rainbow Bridge over ‘Anahulu Stream, the 100-year-old building occupied by Surf N Sea, Hawai‘i’s oldest surf shop (b. 1965), is a symbol of Old Hale‘iwa. With Joe Green at the helm since 1982, the shop has weathered floods, recession and a pandemic with its steady offerings of surfboards, stand-up boards, dive equipment, accessories and T-shirts, as well as more unusual items like Green’s handmade trophy ‘ukulele of gleaming recycled mango. The store’s own Surfer X-ing apparel and accessories are big sellers, as are its special collabs with Hurley, Reef, Vissla and Vans. Add in surf lessons and scuba and kayak rentals, and you have “everything you need for a day at the beach,” Green says. —DW.
Hundreds attend Dragon Boat Festival
In efforts to bring more life back to Chinatown, Chinatown808 partnered with American Savings Bank and Trust for Public Land and hosted the Dragon Boat Festival at the Park 2022.
honolulumagazine.com
HONOLULU Family Recipe: No-Churn Mango Ice Cream
My husband Kevin and I often fondly recall our honeymoon years when we first got married and were renting a house close to Roosevelt High School. That home had its share of cockroaches and centipedes (yuck!), but oh, the mangoes! And avocados! The two trees growing in our landlord’s backyard were our saving grace. We’d pick mangoes (with our landlord’s permission, of course) and eat them fresh for breakfast. We’d also have fun experimenting with them. Think mango smoothies, mango bread, mango muffins, etc.
honolulumagazine.com
Best of HONOLULU Family 2022
No stinky cheese here! Leave the brie and blue cheese behind, and let the kids graze on this snack pack that is almost too adorable to eat. Founded by two local female entrepreneurs—and BFFs—Yim Kwok and Jackie Park, Fig & Ginger Honolulu has wowed Honolulu with its grazing boards. Kids love the Keiki Graze & Go Box—it’s like an upscale Lunchable! Packed with string cheese, a mini Babybel cheese, fresh fruit and veggies, gummies and an assortment of crackers, including local favorite nori senbei crackers, it’s everything kids want to eat—which means less whining (and more wine-time for you). And when the pandemic puts a pinch in indoor party plans, the individually packaged boxes built for one are perfect for park or beach celebrations. —LD.
honolulumagazine.com
July 2022: Our Top 3 Most Viewed Posts About O‘ahu’s Food Scene
No. 3: Is Kamukura the Best Food Court Ramen in Honolulu?. In 2011, in Osaka’s Dotonbori district, I watched a man create bowls of ramen in a galley kitchen off a narrow alley. In 96-degree temperatures and 96% humidity, he was dressed in full chef’s whites, a toque and white plastic boots, working between an open-flame wok and a vat of boiling water to cook broth and noodles for something called Oishii Ramen. It was sublime, a clear, soy-based broth with undertones that reminded me of roast duck. Kamukura Ramen expanded from that tiny kitchen to more than 70 stores in Japan. When Kamukura opened its first overseas branch this month at Ala Moana Center, with that same Oishii Ramen, Frolic’s Thomas Obungen was there. Here’s his take on the newest player on Honolulu’s ramen scene.
Hawaiian community celebrates restoration of sovereignty
Sunday marked much more than just the end of the month. July 31st in Hawaii has been named by the state as a special day of observance of La Hoihoi Ea, which signifies the restoration of Hawaiian sovereignty.
Longtime Kailua business to bid final aloha due to COVID, high rent
Another longtime Kailua business is closing.
KITV.com
'Keiki Kingdom' indoor playground replacing former Foodland store in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An indoor playground for kids is taking the place of the former Foodland store building on Beretania Street in Honolulu. A Honolulu company called “Keiki Kingdom” filed a $500,000 building permit Friday to renovate the former Foodland store into an indoor keiki playground.
hieshowcase.com
My trip to Hawaii: The age of over-tourism
There isn’t much to say about Hawaii that hasn’t been written, painted, or sung about in great length. This July, my family and I explored the 11,000 miles of unique culture and geography found on the islands of Oahu and Hawaii (a.k.a. the Big Island). The Arrival. From...
Ted's Bakery giving out free sweets for 35th anniversary
HALEIWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A North Shore eatery is celebrating its 35th anniversary by giving away some sweets. Ted's Bakery will offer customers free slices of Dobash cake and French doughnuts on Sunday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
KHON2
69th annual Healthy Baby Contest application deadline approaches
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Calling all healthy babies! Contestants for the 69th annual Healthy Baby Contest can enter until Aug. 3. It’s free to enter with by going on the Healthy Baby contest website to fill out the online application. Instructions will be provided on how to submit a...
Back-to-school supplies stolen from Hawaii nonprofit
"The back-to-school supplies that we had there, we stored there because we were supposed to start making the back-to-school backpacks this Saturday, today," said Capt. Raghel Santiago, The Salvation Army Kona Corps minister.
northshorenews.com
Making Beach Access a Priority
Much needed renovations began earlier this year at the John Kalili Surf and Recreation Center at Haleiwa Ali’i Beach Park. However, fencing installed for construction blocked the handicapped beach access mats. That prompted Bill Martin, owner of Island X in Waialua and long-time North Shore Chamber of Commerce Board member, to spring into action, make several contacts, and rally the troops to move the mats so they could be used again.
How officials are addressing Maui’s long TSA lines
Like waiting in line at a theme park, that's how travelers departing from Kahului Airport on Maui are describing the TSA lines.
Roach infestation temporarily closes Maui restaurant
The restaurant must remain closed until DOH does a follow-up inspection and all violations are fixed.
KITV.com
Mayor Blangiardi to announce affordable housing plans bringing nearly 1000 units across Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi will announce more details about six affordable housing building projects that will create nearly 1,000 units across Oahu. On Tuesday, August 2, at 10:30 a.m., Mayor Blangiardi and the City of County of Honolulu's Department of Community of Services will share the six eligible projects that will produce 992 affordable housing units within the next five years.
Teen hiker hit on head with large rock, paint can
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a 17-year-old female hiker who suffered a head injury on Monday, Aug. 1.
Comments / 1