Your Weekend: The Best Family Fun in Honolulu for July 28-August 3, 2022

At this point we are repurposing snobs. Creatives left and right are resurrecting things, which is awesome, but for Best of HONOLULU we look for the unicorns. And we found one. Last Wave Co. is a sister-owned home décor company that turns washed up surfboards into works of art. Ashley and Kirsten Moore find dinged, dented and broken boards (trash bins after north swells are a gold mine), remove the wax and grip pad, prep for paint, paint and draw freehand designs usually chosen by their customers. The base hues pull softer while the Island-inspired designs shine boldly. A special message from the owner honoring a memory is handwritten on the back of the board. “It could be their first ride, the best day they had surfing or the last wave they conquered,” says Ashley, “hence our company name.” —SM.

