Capitals and Wizards Partner for Marcus Graham Project Workshop

NHL
VGK Announce Upcoming Purchase Information for 2022-23 Season
Partial-plan memberships to be available for purchase on August 4, single-game and group tickets to be available on August 22. VEGAS (August 1, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, August 1, additional purchase information for tickets for the 2022-23 season. The team previously announced a limited allotment of new full-season memberships, which were officially made available on Monday, July 11. The Golden Knights will play a standard schedule of 41 home games during the 2022-23 regular season, and an additional four preseason games at T-Mobile Arena. The team's online schedule can be found here and is Presented by City National Bank.
NHL
Geekie joins Coyotes core at center, 'pumped' about Arizona heat
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Conor Geekie is easily handling one of the biggest challenges any Canada-born hockey player faces upon arriving in Arizona. Dealing with the incessant heat. "I love it, I'm pumped, I love going outside," said Geekie, who is from Strathclair, Manitoba. "I even walked to the mall the...
NHL
Luke Hughes gaining experience through intense schedule
PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Luke Hughes has such an intense schedule, the New Jersey Devils prospect sometimes has a hard time keeping it straight. The 18-year-old defenseman played one game for the United States at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, before the tournament was canceled Dec. 29 due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
NHL
Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today additional Sharks Hockey Operations Staff. Todd Marchant; Director of Player Development, Senior Advisor. Chris Morehouse; Director of Amateur Scouting. Ryan Stewart; Pro Personnel, Senior Advisor. Entering his first season as Director of Player Personnel, Fitzgerald will...
NHL
Q&A Highlights: Josh Anderson
MONTREAL -- Josh Anderson is making the most of his summer. From bringing home silver with Team Canada at the World Championship in Finland, to traveling south to Italy with his girlfriend for some well-deserved time off, and meeting legendary F1 driver Fernando Alonso, the Canadiens forward certainly knows how to take advantage of the offseason.
NHL
Flyers bring in Tortorella following disappointing season
Also acquire defenseman DeAngelo, sign forward Deslauriers after finishing last in Metropolitan. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands ahead of the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers:. 2021-22 season: 25-46-11, eighth in Metropolitan Division;...
NHL
Patrick Fischer: Hischier Will 'Impact Generations' | FEATURE
The Swiss National Team Head Coach also shares his thoughts on Devils long-term commitment to Jonas Siegenthaler. "Are you ready for this?" That was the question that Patrick Fischer, the Swiss national team head coach asked Nico Hischier. Fischer felt the national team was at a point where there were thoughts about a change in the leadership that could be on the horizon.
NHL
Predators Preseason Home Game on Sept. 30 to be Played at 5 p.m. CT
Nashville, Tenn. (Aug. 1, 2022) - The Nashville Predators preseason game at Bridgestone Arena on Sept. 30 against the Tampa Bay Lightning has been changed to a 5 p.m. CT puck drop. Following that game, the Predators will depart for Europe to participate in the Global Series, making stops in...
NHL
Blues could lean on Acciari, young forwards to fill offensive roles
Neighbours, Bolduc among players who may be called upon to step up. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the St. Louis Blues:. 2021-22 season: 49-22-11, 3rd in...
NHL
Senators improve forward group with addition of Giroux, DeBrincat
Also trade for goalie Talbot in effort to make playoffs for first time since 2017. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7 Today, the Ottawa Senators:. 2021-22 season: 33-42-7;...
NHL
Blue Jackets' offseason moves creating excitement among the fan base
Season tickets are in high demand after the addition of Johnny Gaudreau, signing of Patrik Laine. Chuck Willis looked at his phone and could hardly believe what it was saying. The longtime Columbus hockey fan and Pataskala resident was at a camp for his church's youth group the night of July 13 when the news that shocked the hockey world broke.
NHL
Sharks hire Grier as general manager, Quinn as coach
Trade Burns, boost forward depth with Kunin, Lindblom, Sturm. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the San Jose Sharks:. 2021-22 season: 32-37-13, sixth in Pacific Division; did...
NHL
Broz humbled by learning experience at Penguins development camp
CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Tristan Broz sat in the Pittsburgh Penguins locker room near the stall veteran center Evgeni Malkin usually occupies. The 19-year-old forward looked to his left, where fellow prospects stood on either side of another empty locker at Penguins development camp earlier this month. Above that locker was the nameplate of Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby.
NHL
McGroarty impresses Jets with maturity, intangibles
Forward who was No. 14 pick in 2022 NHL Draft 'plays game hard,' GM says. When Rutger McGroarty walked into his interview with the Winnipeg Jets before the 2022 NHL Draft, he knew exactly what he wanted to accomplish. "For me, I really take pride in being a mature kid...
NHL
Merkulov working hard toward spot with Bruins
BOSTON -- Georgii Merkulov started small with words like cow, dog and grass. A native of Ryazan, Russia, Merkulov's goal was to learn 50 words in English each day, and he watched a lot of YouTube to accomplish that, in particular "The Big Bang Theory." Now, nearly three years since...
NHL
Bure recalls growing up in Soviet Union, coming to NHL with Canucks
Hockey Hall of Famer says he benefitted from 'freedom' when home country became Russia. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler features his popular segment, "Voices From The...
NHL
Color of Hockey: Oduya connects with family roots to grow game in Kenya
Retired NHL defenseman visits father's hometown, delivers gear to Ice Lions. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles retired NHL defenseman Johnny Oduya, who returned to his late father's homeland in Kenya in July during a visit to help advance hockey in the East Africa country.
NHL
Maxwell named GM of Springfield Thunderbirds
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has named Kevin Maxwell as the general manager of its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Maxwell will also work as a pro scout for the Blues. Maxwell, 62, has spent the...
NHL
Bruins mourn death of Boston legend Bill Russell
Basketball Hall of Fame member who led Celtics to 11 championships died Sunday. The sports world mourned the death of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell on Sunday. During his 13 years in Boston, Russell led the Celtics to 11 NBA championships. The last two titles he won while also serving as the NBA's first Black coach.
NHL
Rantanen spends day with Stanley Cup around pups
Mikko Rantanen brought his loved ones -- including furry friends -- to spend the day with him and the Stanley Cup. The Colorado Avalanche forward and his family started out with the most important meal of the day. Rantanen ate porridge out of the Cup and then called in a member of the clean-up crew to lick it clean.
