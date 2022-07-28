Capitals and Wizards Partner for Marcus Graham Project Workshop

Partial-plan memberships to be available for purchase on August 4, single-game and group tickets to be available on August 22. VEGAS (August 1, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, August 1, additional purchase information for tickets for the 2022-23 season. The team previously announced a limited allotment of new full-season memberships, which were officially made available on Monday, July 11. The Golden Knights will play a standard schedule of 41 home games during the 2022-23 regular season, and an additional four preseason games at T-Mobile Arena. The team's online schedule can be found here and is Presented by City National Bank.

NHL ・ 8 HOURS AGO