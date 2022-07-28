With No Public Trust in Broward School Board Members and Costs Soaring on Our Families, Vote No Against School Board Ad Valorem Tax Request

thewestsidegazette.com
Recent redistricting causing some voters in Broward County to receive wrong ballots
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – As vote-by-mail ballots begin to arrive in South Florida, some eagle-eyed Broward County voters have noticed something wrong. Those voters reported to the county that they received the wrong ballots in their mailbox. Debby Eisinger, the former mayor of Cooper City, is one of those...
Palm Beach County School District Needs Lots Of Teachers, Fast
Source: Many Teachers Leaving Due To DeSantis’ Rules, Regulations. ”It’s Not Fun To Teach Now That Florida Has Made It Political.” Nearly 2000 Teacher Job Openings on District Website. School Starts Next Week. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
School districts struggle to inform public on proposed tax — without spending tax dollars
South Florida school districts want voters to approve a tax for teacher pay and security, but they aren’t legally allowed to say that. So they are often walking a legal tightrope to inform the public about their initiatives while still staying on the right side of the law. The Palm Beach County School Board agreed July 20 to pay a political consulting firm nearly $400,000 to promote a tax ...
Voters grow angry as polling places are moved out of gated communities
Some residents who’ve enjoyed voting in person inside their gated communities will now have to travel to cast their ballots. One of those communities, right within the gated community of Sunrise Lakes Phase IV, has since been moved about a mile away, infuriating the people who live there. “It’s a senior community and there are a lot of people who can’t get around,” said resident Loretta Young, ...
Miami-Dade School Board member: Lieutenant governor intimidating supporters
MIAMI – Miami-Dade Public School Board member Dr. Marta Perez alleges Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez has insisted people not support her campaign to keep her seat or "bad things will happen."Her District 8 opponent Monica Colucci's campaign tells CBS4 that Perez is responding like this because she's in a losing position, calling it an act of desperation."It's a nightmare of intimidation to people who support me at every level," said Perez.Dr. Perez has served on the school board for 24 years in Miami-Dade.She faces significant opposition in her re-election bid, alleging a former staffer left after receiving threats."Visited by the...
FLORIDA: New HOA Survey Shows Most Despise Living In Controlled Community
Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach… Survey Also Shows Nearly Half Of HOA Homeowners Believe Their Board Is Incompetent. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A new study just out by Rocket Mortgage reveals that while most Floridians tolerate living in communities controlled by Homeowner […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Ron DeSantis warns committee backing Miami-Dade School Board member to stop using his photo
Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking umbrage with a political committee’s use of his image in a campaign ad supporting the re-election of a Miami-Dade County School Board member, and he’s put the group on notice. Miami-headquartered law firm Shutts & Bowen, which represents DeSantis and his political committee,...
Meet New Monarch High School Principal Aug. 1
Monarch High School has a new principal, and parents have an opportunity to meet him on Monday, August 1, at 6:00 p.m. James Cecil, former principal at Sawgrass Springs Middle School in Coral Springs, has now been appointed principal of Monarch after James Neer retired after 13 years. Cecil holds...
City Commission Expresses Negative Views Over Recreational Vehicle Pilot Program
The pilot program that eased restrictions on recreational parking came under criticism at the Coral Springs city commission’s workshop on July 27, saying it “created confusion.”. The criticism came in response to an update that Julie Krolak, Director of Development Services, gave to the commission almost six months...
Miami's Black community outraged over city's plan to relocate homeless population
MIAMI - A pilot program aimed at tackling the area's homeless problem was recently approved by Miami city Commissioners. But many in the Black community say the options on the table are only targeting their community. "What the current leadership in the city of Miami is doing is targeting communities of color, more so the Black community," said Harold Ford with the local chapter of the NAACP The pilot program would involve putting the homeless in tiny homes, creating what's being called a Transitional Zone. It's where the homes will be constructed that is causing the issue. "I'm...
Multiple People Hospitalized After Becoming Sick at Miami-Dade Business
Multiple people were hospitalized after they became sick at a business in northwest Miami-Dade Monday, officials said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to the business at 8051 Northwest 79th Place where there were a total of six patients. Five of those patients were being taken to a local...
‘This is not Dubai:’ Critics question push for taller towers in Fort Lauderdale
Sky-high towers as tall as 500 feet could start cropping up all over Fort Lauderdale, critics fear. It could happen if a controversial proposal goes through that would raise the height cap to 500 feet on projects that get special zoning. The new ordinance would apply citywide, not just in high-rise-friendly downtown, where zoning already encourages supersized towers. So far, the idea is ...
2 daughters of American Airlines employee at MIA, 1st-generation college students, receive scholarships
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida sisters are celebrating a prestigious honor after they received scholarships from American Airlines. Jazlyn and Jailene Jimenez are soaring to new heights after a lifetime of having each other’s back. The students at the University of Central Florida are receiving a piece of more than $1.2 million in scholarship money from the American Airlines Education Foundation.
Some North Miami Beach residents receive water bills for hundreds of thousands of dollars
NORTH MIAMI BEACH — Some North Miami Beach residents say they were stunned when they received water bills for hundreds of thousands of dollars.A city spokeswoman says 10,747 customers who pay their bills online through the customer service web portal received incorrect bills, adding that the problem has been resolved. But a number of residents were rattled.The Nextdoor app was inundated with text messages from customers. One woman said her water bill was for $469,345. A number of customers wrote, "Thank God I am not on auto pay." The city spokeswoman said no money was deducted from anyone's account through...
DeSantis says his target on business is to protect kids; some parents say that’s not his call
MIAMI – Gov. Ron DeSantis has defended parental rights during the pandemic saying it should be up to them whether or not their children should abide by public health measures. But when videos showed children at a drag queen show, parental rights didn’t come to mind. Attorney Nicole...
Eviction dispute: Can landlord shut off Delray Beach renter's water?
A 68-year-old veteran facing eviction had his water turned off by his landlord, according to documents obtained by Contact 5.
What’s being built there? 14 luxury condos on prime beachfront property in Delray Beach on the way
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? 1625 S. Ocean Blvd. in ...
Boca Raton Greek Restaurant Cited For Health Violations
ELEVEN VIOLATIONS… Insects… Food Not Protected From Contamination… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Greek Restaurant Taverna Kyma was cited for eleven health violations during an inspection on July 25th by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The restaurant was not required […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Possible stabbing in Oakland Park; 2 people hospitalized but not cooperating with deputies
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible stabbing. It happened Sunday morning along Northeast Fourth Avenue in Oakland Park. Two people were hospitalized as a result. One of the victims was taken to Broward Health Medical Center by paramedics. The second victim arrived...
A Classroom Without Books: Florida Teachers Told To Remove Classroom Libraries for Review
This September, many Florida elementary students may be entering classrooms stripped of their books. Between the state’s new “Don’t Say Gay” educational gag order and its 2021 law forbidding teaching “Critical Race Theory” — which is a term that has been twisted by the right to be represent something completely divorced from the actual theory taught in law schools — schools are scrambling to make sure they’re in compliance with vague and confusing new standards.
