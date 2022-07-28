Residents at Newport apartment complex given 31-day extension to move out, company says

www.wlwt.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
WLWT 5
Springfield Township Fire Department holds annual swift water rescue training
CINCINNATI — In just a matter of minutes, the peaceful headwaters of Mill Creek become a rushing river. This intentional flooding of the Army Corp of Engineers and Winton Lake Dam is intentionally flooded and every year and the Springfield Township Fire Department suits up for a very good reason.
WLWT 5
Shuttle restarting service through downtown Cincinnati, NKY after two-year hiatus
CINCINNATI — After a two-year hiatus, a shuttle trolley that runs through Cincinnati and northern Kentucky is hitting the road again. TANK’s Southbank Shuttle Trolley is restarting its service after being shut down due to COVID-19 in March 2020. Officials said they have been able to recruit enough...
WLWT 5
Engineers close a road in Delhi Township for landslide repairs
CINCINNATI — Hamilton County Engineers will close a road in Delhi Township beginning Monday, August 1. Bender Road will be closed from 5999 Bender Road to Bayley Drive while engineer's repair a landslide. All repairs are contingent on the weather. The road will be closed until Friday, August 12.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Water Works reports another watermain break in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Water Works reported a watermain break in Avondale, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Public Schools board approves transportation contract with SORTA ahead of school year
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education approved the transportation contract with the Southwest Ohio regional Transportation Authority (SORTA) Monday ahead of the new school year. The contract was approved unanimously during a board meeting. The contract will allow CPS students in grades 9-12 to ride public...
WLWT 5
Crews are on scene of a watermain break on Columbia Road near Mason
MAINEVILLE, Ohio — The Warren County Water and Sewer Department reported a watermain break near Mason, Monday afternoon. Officials say the watermain break is on Columbia Road, south of Socialville-Fosters Road. Crews are on site and are working to contain the break. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
WLWT 5
Amelia-based nonprofit donates dog food to Eastern Kentucky families affected by flooding
EASTERN, Ky. — Flood waters ravaged Eastern Kentucky sweeping away many homes, flipping lives upside down and leaving people along with their pets with nowhere to turn. The Amelia-based nonprofit 'All Dogs Come From Heaven Rescue' is trying to give families with furry friends one less thing to worry about by donating high-end pet food. On Sunday, William Coplen and his wife, Margaret, packed up a yellow box truck with nearly 4,000 pounds of supplies.
wnewsj.com
City: Filthy, unsafe house unfit for habitation
WILMINGTON — The house at 46 E. Truesdell St. — where a search warrant was served Wednesday — “has been deemed a hazard to health and safety” and “until further notice has been condemned and is unfit for habitation” states a report from the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Two firefighters injured during structure fire battle in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to a structure fire in Avondale earlier Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Two firefighters received minor injuries while extinguishing the blaze. Crews responded to the structure fire on the 3400 block of Harvey...
Klosterman family sell their baking business after 130 years
After 130 years of supplying the Greater Cincinnati region with bread, the family has decided to to sell the business and step away from the industry, according to a press release.
WLWT 5
Commitment 2022: Officials, volunteers prepare for August special primary
CINCINNATI — On the eve of Ohio's Aug. 2 special primary, there's a shared feeling between the state's top election official and those who work day-in, day-out to make sure every election is fair and accessible. People such as Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Gena Howard. "Welcome to...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati mayor declares Saturday 'American Cornhole Organization World Cornhole Day'
CINCINNATI — Looking for a way to spend your Saturday? Break out the cornhole boards and look no further as Saturday, July 30, has been declared "World Cornhole Day" in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has declared Saturday as "American Cornhole Organization World Cornhole Day" in the city. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in Ohio
From ghost towns to historic sites hidden deep in the woods, the state of Ohio offers a remarkable number of fascinating abandoned places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Cincinnati called The Valley Trail at Ault Park allows you to walk along an abandoned railroad bridge from the late 1800s. A hike through the woods here makes for an incredibly fascinating walk. Keep reading to learn more.
Coroner IDs man killed on the job at Middletown Works
The man has been identified as 46-year-old Wessley Blanton, from West Carrollton. The coroner's report said he died from head trauma and the cause of death was listed as an accident.
spectrumnews1.com
Local chocolate shop expanding for first time in 50 years
CINCINNATI — It’s a Cincinnati tradition that goes back four generations: Getting a scoop of ice cream or a chocolate from Aglamesis Brothers. For the first time in 50 years, the family-owned company is growing. What You Need To Know. Aglamesis Bros has been a Cincinnati staple since...
WLWT 5
Two lanes blocked on I-75 after a crash near the West End
CINCINNATI — Police are on scene of a crash on southbound I-75, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash is blocking the two left lanes near Ezzard Charles Drive. Delays should be expected as traffic slows and backs...
linknky.com
Deer illegally killed in Ft. Mitchell to be displayed at city building
A deer killed illegally in Fort Mitchell will be displayed in the city building. In a news release, the city said that it hopes to educate the public about “the importance of animal conservation.”. In November of 2020, a Union man was charged criminally after killing the deer illegally...
WLWT 5
A crash on the Brent Spence Bridge is blocking lanes and causing delays
COVINGTON, Ky. — The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-75 on the Brent Spence Bridge, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash is reportedly at mile marker 191.4, just after entering Kentucky from Ohio. Delays are...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police investigating fatal Oakley stabbing
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department says one man has died after a stabbing early Saturday in Oakley. Officials say around 1 a.m., District 2 officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to he 3400 block of Cardiff Avenue for a reported stabbing. Watch the latest headlines...
wvxu.org
A longtime Cincinnati bakery is no longer family owned
Cincinnati-based Klosterman Baking Company has been acquired by a private equity firm for an undisclosed amount. The sale was finalized July 8. "As a family, we decided it was in our best interest and the interest of the company that a new organization take the lead of the business," said Chip Klosterman in a statement on behalf of the Klosterman family.
Comments / 0