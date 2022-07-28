‘It’s mind blowing’: Homegrown band thrilled to open at Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival

www.tahoedailytribune.com
Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Country singers Bentley, McBryde dazzle crowd at Stateline (Gallery)
STATELINE, Nev. — Dierks Bentley brought a cast of characters to entertain the crowd at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe on Saturday, Aug. 30. Opening act, Ashley McBryde gave a commanding performance and amazed the crowd with her tremendous vocal ability. Bentley took the stage and played hit after hit,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Music legends booked for Truckee concerts
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee will be rocking next month as legendary funk innovator George Clinton continues his farewell tour by playing at the Truckee River Regional Park’s Salty Gebhardt Amphitheater. At age 81, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is wrapping up a music career that...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
History series to feature ‘Going for the Gold-Lake Tahoe and the Olympics’
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Wylder Resort Hope Valley continues its free Eastern Sierra history series this weekend featuring a 50-minute slideshow featuring “Going for the Gold-Lake Tahoe and the Olympics.”. The event will take place at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Wylder General Store located...
Sierra Sun
7 places to picnic in Truckee (and leave no trace)
TRUCKEE, Calif. — When in Truckee, enjoy your takeout with mountain views. Our rugged skyline, shimmering alpine lakes, and lush meadows offer the perfect backdrop for a scenic picnic. What better way to get a taste of Truckee’s food scene?. Truckee’s off-the-beaten-path picnic spots rival any restaurant patio...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2news.com
Biggest Little City Wing Festival Returns To Downtown Reno
The 8th annual Biggest Little City Wing Fest kicked off this weekend in Downtown Reno. The Biggest Little City Wing Fest vendors will serve more than 20,000 pounds of chicken wings and compete for various awards.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe shuttle already making connections
STATELINE, Nev. — Three teens carrying a basketball took advantage of the microtransit shuttle to ride from Stateline to South Lake Tahoe’s Community Center on Wednesday morning. Driver Jordan Hallstrom said that younger residents were early adopters of what is essentially a rideshare program between the two locations.
Developers destroyed this forgotten wetland in Tahoe. Can scientists save what's left?
The nearly 600-acre marsh is key to restoring Lake Tahoe's clarity and fighting climate change.
SFGate
Treasures from 1857 'Ship of Gold' shipwreck showing in Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A mysterious daguerreotype of a woman and a pair of jeans possibly made by Levi Strauss himself are among nearly 1,000 Gold Rush-era treasures recovered from the fabled “Ship of Gold” now on display in Reno. Since their recovery between the late 1980s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Reno
Fourth Annual Garlic Fest happening July 30
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Jolene Cook and Crystal Leon join Fox 11's Taylor Winkel to discuss the 4th Annual Garlic Fest this weekend. More information can be found at their Facebook page.
KOLO TV Reno
Aces’ Withrow becomes one of seven female groundskeepers to help at LLSWS
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When the Reno Aces have a home series Leah Withrow doesn’t get much downtime. “Breaks are overrated,” laughed Withrow, the Aces head groudskeeper. You’d think when the club hits the road for two upcoming road series’ in Vegas and Albuquerque she’d have time to relax.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Heat wave losing its grip; Thunderstorms, showers in Tahoe forecast
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Sunday will be the last day of above average temperatures for the Lake Tahoe Basin, but it also marks a week of possible rain showers and thunderstorms. The cloud cover Saturday in South Lake Tahoe helped keep the high temperature (89) below 90 and...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Local agencies host Firewise education event Wednesday in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Local agencies on Wednesday, Aug. 3, are joining forces to host an event for those interested in learning how to become a designated Firewise USA neighborhood. Firewise USA is a wildfire recognition program which provides a collaborative framework to help neighbors organize, plan, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2news.com
Brush Fire on Red Rock Road
Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, along with the Bureau of Land Management is working on containing a brush fire in Silver Lake off Red Rock Road. No structures are being threatened at the time. According to TMFR, they are making good progress on dealing with the blaze- which is estimated to be about 5 acres in size. They say the fire is not growing very quickly and has light to medium fuels.
2news.com
Storm Chances with Rain Likely
After a prolonged period of hot weather some cooler air will move in on Monday. As the weather pattern changes more moisture will move into northern Nevada as well. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 90’s with mostly cloudy skies and a thirty percent chance for rain and thunderstorms. The first half of the day will be dry in Reno, but the later half will pose a threat of storms. Most of the activity and the bulk of the rain will fall south of Highway 50 the next few days, but more moisture will move north over the next 48 hours. The ridge that brought as all of the heat this past week is finally moving east allowing for the wind flow and jet stream to change direction. The storms will follow the path of the jet stream and come up from the south on Sunday.
Sierra Sun
Increased chances of thunderstorms, showers for Truckee-Tahoe region
TRUCKEE, CALIF. — Chances have increased for showers and thunderstorms, weather officials said Saturday morning in a special statement. The National Weather Service in Reno is forecasting thunderstorms for the Tahoe region on Sunday and last into Tuesday. The storm chances will also help bring above seasonal average temperatures back down into a more normal range.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Contractor sting nets handful of unlicensed builders in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Contractors State License Board, in conjunction with the California Department of Insurance and the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, conducted a sting operation earlier this summer in South Lake Tahoe. The sting attracted nine suspects, seven of which were cited for...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Push to incorporate depends on Incline Village residents
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Todd Lowe was rowing his dingy around Lake Tahoe when he came upon locals pouring buckets of lake water back into the lake as a metaphorical Tahoe Tea Party revolt against the unfair property taxes placed on Incline Village homeowners. “That was the beginning of...
2news.com
Negotiating from the Shadows: Man Behind Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center
It's one of the of biggest economic drivers in Northern Nevada: the massive industrial park just east of Reno, home to Tesla, Switch, Google, Walmart and more than 100 other big businesses. While we hear about the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center all the time, there's a story behind this giant piece of Nevada's economy that we hadn't heard about: the never-been-told story of its owner, Roger Norman.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rear-End Crash Kills Lake Tahoe Golf Cart Driver
The driver of a golf cart in Tahoe City traveling along westbound Highway 28 was struck in a rear-end crash by a motor vehicle and killed on July 26. The accident involved a Tahoe City Downtown Association golf cart near the exit for Grove Street close to the golf course, which was being driven by a man from Kings Beach, identified as in his 50s. The collision into the back of the golf cart caused the man to be ejected, which resulted in fatal injuries.
El Dorado County home destroyed in early morning fire
LATROBE -- Firefighters have contained a raging fire that sent an El Dorado County home up in smoke early Monday morning. The scene was on Ryan Ranch Road in the Latrobe area. El Dorado Hills Fire and Cal Fire crews responded to the scene and found flames had fully engulfed a home. Some vegetation in the are was also starting to catch fire, crews say. Crews quickly went to work and were able to contain the flames. No injuries have been reported. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
Comments / 0