What a rock! Rare large pink diamond discovered

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
A massive pink diamond has been uncovered in Angola, and it could be the largest rock of its kind found over the past 300 years.

The “Lulo Rose” stone was found at the Lulo alluvial diamond mine, according to the mine’s owner, The Associated Press reported.

The mine is located in the Lunda Norte region of Angola in Africa, CNN reported.

An alluvial mine means gemstones are recovered from a riverbed. Now workers at Lulo are looking for underground deposits that are the source of the diamond which weighs 170 carats.

The color of the gemstone is exceedingly rare, the company’s CEO said.

“Only one in 10,000 diamonds is colored pink. So you’re certainly looking at a very rare article when you find a very large pink diamond,” Stephen Wetherall told the AP.

Wetherall told CNN that only one in every 100 diamonds is larger than 10.8 carats.

“We have recovered pink diamonds before, but finding one this size is extremely rare,” he told CNN.

The Lulo Rose isn’t the first rare stone found at the mine. The business has also uncovered two of the largest stones found in Angola, including a 404-carat clear diamond.

The pink diamond, which will be sold by international tender by Sodiam, the Angolan state diamond marking company, is the fifth-largest stone found at the location, the AP reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

IN THIS ARTICLE
