ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Mesa 'Arts at the Center' applications sought

Mesa Independent
Mesa Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LSC10_0gwD6hZg00

The Mesa Arts Center Foundation’s Arts at the Center program is accepting letters of interest for the 2022-23 season.

Arts at the Center grants provide support to educational and non-profit organizations for the use of Mesa Arts Center spaces, including its theaters, according to a release.

The deadline to submit an initial letter of interest to request Arts at the Center support this cycle is Sept. 1. Those accepted to submit full applications will be notified on Sept. 22 and sent a short application which must be returned by Oct. 20.

Up to six Arts at the Center grant recipients are chosen each year to present a performance or activity on one of Mesa Arts Center’s stages or in one of its other spaces (studios, outdoor spaces). Theater seating can accommodate from 100 to 1,500 attendees, depending upon the selected space and the type and size of the presentation.

An Arts at the Center Grant allows presenters to waive the facility’s rental fee and receive up to $1,000 in financial support to offset production costs.

Past grant recipients include Phoenix Boys Choir, Grey Box Collective, Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli, Alice Cooper’s The Rock Teen Center-Proof is in the Pudding, The Arizona School for the Arts and Harmony Project

Applicants can download the application at mesaartscenter.com/download.php/get-involved/downloads/arts-at-the-center-loi . Email the letter of interest to Natalie Booth, azmacfoundation@gmail.com.

For more information about Mesa Arts Center Foundation and Arts at the Center, go to mesaartscenter.com/foundation .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northcentralnews.net

Find classes, events and more at senior centers

July 2022 — Each month, City of Phoenix senior centers offer a broad range of programming for the Valley’s older residents. Here are just a few of the events taking place in August. In addition to its regular schedule of fitness, art and other classes, the Shadow Mountain...
PHOENIX, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Ahwatukee tattoo studio draws clients from near, far

Tattoos have come long way since the days of rudimentary butterflies and the like, and a studio in Ahwatukee Foothills has become renowned for creating original works of art instead of cookie-cutter stencils on skin. DarkArt Tattoo Collective at 4923 E. Chandler Blvd., has seven artists, each with his or...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July

Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
PHOENIX, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Local food pantry seeks support

July 2022 — The “Just 3 Things” food pantry at Jewish Family & Children’s Service (JFCS) is currently experiencing an urgent demand for personal care items, non-perishable and non-expired foods, cleaning supplies and small bags of pet food. The pantry serves youth transitioning out of the foster care system, clients who visit JFCS integrated healthcare centers and individuals who participate in JFCS programs across the Valley, including the elderly and those facing food insecurity.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Mesa, AZ
Entertainment
City
Mesa, AZ
SignalsAZ

Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse Opens Arizona Location

Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse opened its first Arizona location in Avondale this week, and Avondale officials were there to welcome them to the City, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 25. Located at 10485 W. McDowell Road in the Park 10 development, the Colorado-based chain serves New York style...
AVONDALE, AZ
santansun.com

Mega development planned for Pecos-Arizona corner

With the City of Chandler nearing buildout, meaning the amount of open space left to develop on is dwindling, the southwest corner of Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road stands out. It comprises nearly 50 acres of open space close to the heart of downtown and sitting just off the Loop 202 freeway, making it perhaps the most desirable open space left to develop in Chandler.
CHANDLER, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Empire Group buys 40 acres of North Phoenix land for $14.37M

The Empire Group of Companies closed this week on a 40-acre parcel located in North Phoenix near the site of the $12 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)facility that is projected to open in 2024. Empire Group purchased the North Phoenix land for $14.37 million with plans to build a community of 354 single-family build-for-rent homes, which it’s named Village at Bronco Trail. The new community is situated at 29th Avenue and Sonoran Desert Drive, just east of the I-17. Empire Group is scheduled to break ground and start construction by late 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how the West Valley is attracting healthcare innovators

The West Valley, much like the rest of Metro Phoenix is in the middle of a growth spurt. And, just like a sudden burst of height during high school causes soreness, the rapid pace of development on the west side comes with some aches and pains. As the region expands, more residents have found themselves living significant distances from the clusters of healthcare infrastructure. For example, a Buckeye resident must drive their child some 40 miles to receive top-notch medical care at Phoenix Children’s Hospital’s main facility on Thomas Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Cooper
SignalsAZ

Phoenix Named All-America City 2022

The National Civic League and the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading named the City of Phoenix as winner of the 2022 All-America City Award (AAC). This year’s theme was, “Housing as a Platform to Promote Early School Success and Equitable Learning Recovery.”. The City’s commitment to improving digital equity...
PHOENIX, AZ
InMaricopa

Worst Commute in Arizona? Where does Maricopa place?

Maricopans have the third-worst commuting time in all of Arizona, according to 2020 census data. On average, city residents commute 38.1 minutes to work – one-way – about 12.3 minutes longer than the average Arizonan. That means full-timers spend more than 100 more hours in the car annually traveling to and from work than the average state resident.
MARICOPA, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona Humane Society rescues 31 chihuahuas from Tempe hoarder

PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society aided Tempe police in rescuing 31 chihuahuas from a house in dire condition on Thursday, officials said. Animal cruelty investigators and behavior specialists removed the dogs, which ranged in age from one week old to eight years old, AHS said in a press release.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Special needs terrier at Arizona Humane Society looking for his forever family

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Are you looking to adopt a furry friend? The Arizona Humane Society says a special needs terrier is looking for his fur-ever home. Sweet 3-year-old Benji was rescued as an injured stray. However, vets discovered Benji had old injuries to his spinal cord that may need follow-up care in the future. The Humane Society says he needs a family that understands his physical restrictions but is looking to give all their love to the pup.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Six Arts#Theaters#Mesa Arts#Mesa Arts Center#Phoenix Boys Choir
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that want to hire YOU! (07/31)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Join the HonorHealth Leaders and Recruiters for a Career Expo! Meet with their Academic Partners and Benefits Specialists to learn how you they support your professional career development. Wednesday, August 3, offering a morning Nursing session and an afternoon Allied Health and Support Services Session. Learn more here.
KTAR.com

120 Phoenix-area school employees to undergo active shooter training

PHOENIX — Local Phoenix-area school employees will undergo active shooter training to provide critical preparedness training to help equip school employees in case of an event, the city said in a press release. Through a donation from Phoenix Suns Charities, Phoenix firefighters will begin lifesaving training at four different...
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

City’s water plan may be down the drain, mayor fears

New action threatened by the federal government to maintain a critical minimum level in Lake Powell and Lake Mead has blown up Scottsdale’s water conservation plans, Mayor David Ortega believes. The steady and measured progression in conservation measures spelled out in the city’s Drought Management Plan has been superseded...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

$3.1 Million Investment by Maricopa County to Bring Affordable Housing to Phoenix Neighborhood

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved $3.1 million in funding for the construction of two affordable housing projects on Broadway Road between 7th and Central Avenues in Phoenix. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and is part of a larger strategy Maricopa County leaders have been deploying to contribute a wide range of housing solutions in response to the Valley’s housing shortage.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
AZFamily

Parts of the West Valley hit by dust storm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west made its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning was in effect for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City but expired at 4:15 p.m. Some West Valley residents saw the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police come to aid of family living out of van

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police were able to come to the aid of a family living out of their van in Phoenix. Officers said they found the family in town and decided to make an errand run to the nearest store to get the family some food, snacks, and drinks. The interaction was caught on candid camera. Watch the video above to hear how the officers’ conversation went down with the family:
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

31 chihuahuas rescued from hoarding home in Tempe

Celebrate the joy of pets and lives saved at Humane Society's 24th annual Compassion With Fashion. Fall down the rabbit hole with the Arizona Humane Society for the 24th annual Compassion with Fashion at The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa on Sunday, Oct. 23. Drought causing more bobcats to pop...
Mesa Independent

Mesa Independent

Mesa, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

A community news source serving the city of Mesa outside of Phoenix, focusing on the city, the government, school and local neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/mesa-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy