Mesa 'Arts at the Center' applications sought

The Mesa Arts Center Foundation’s Arts at the Center program is accepting letters of interest for the 2022-23 season.

Arts at the Center grants provide support to educational and non-profit organizations for the use of Mesa Arts Center spaces, including its theaters, according to a release.

The deadline to submit an initial letter of interest to request Arts at the Center support this cycle is Sept. 1. Those accepted to submit full applications will be notified on Sept. 22 and sent a short application which must be returned by Oct. 20.

Up to six Arts at the Center grant recipients are chosen each year to present a performance or activity on one of Mesa Arts Center’s stages or in one of its other spaces (studios, outdoor spaces). Theater seating can accommodate from 100 to 1,500 attendees, depending upon the selected space and the type and size of the presentation.

An Arts at the Center Grant allows presenters to waive the facility’s rental fee and receive up to $1,000 in financial support to offset production costs.

Past grant recipients include Phoenix Boys Choir, Grey Box Collective, Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli, Alice Cooper’s The Rock Teen Center-Proof is in the Pudding, The Arizona School for the Arts and Harmony Project

Applicants can download the application at mesaartscenter.com/download.php/get-involved/downloads/arts-at-the-center-loi . Email the letter of interest to Natalie Booth, azmacfoundation@gmail.com.

For more information about Mesa Arts Center Foundation and Arts at the Center, go to mesaartscenter.com/foundation .