At least 16 confirmed dead in eastern Kentucky flooding, toll expected to rise

More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to...
WSAZ
Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a video update posted on Facebook Sunday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll has risen to at least 26, after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. He says they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths...
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
In flooded Ky. mountain town, residents rescued each other
As flash floods swept through Whitesburg, one resident said the community banded together to save their neighbors.
West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
Historic Kentucky flooding has ‘annihilated’ infrastructure, sheriff says
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after “worst, most devastating flooding events” in the state’s history left at least eight people dead. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle joins News NOW to explain the scope of the damage and where things stand in the county this morning. July 29, 2022.
4 Siblings Die After Home Is ‘Washed Out Underneath’ Them in Kentucky Floods
Four young siblings were swept away by vicious floodwaters in Kentucky on Thursday as their parents struggled in vain to hold onto them, according to a family member. As the rising tide filled their Knott County home, Riley Noble and Amber Smith escaped to the roof with their children, 18-month-old Chance; Nevaeh, 4; Riley Jr., 6; and Maddison, 8. But when the structure washed out from underneath them, the six of them “managed to get to a tree,” cousin Brittany Trejo said.
Eastern Kentucky flooding: At least 25 people dead, including 4 children
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — The death toll from eastern Kentucky flooding is up to at least 25 people. "Our death toll has risen to 25 lost, and that number is likely to increase," Gov. Andy Beshear said on Saturday. Beshear previously stated that 6 children were believed to have...
The Most Staggering Facts About The Major Kentucky Flooding
Heavy rain triggered massive flash flooding in eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia Thursday. Two river gauges shattered record levels set decades ago. One Kentucky town had its second-wettest day since 1981. The force of flood water swept homes away, leaving only an empty slab in one case. Heavy rain hammered...
Eastern Kentucky counties devastated by flooding
Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency for areas of eastern Kentucky devastated by flash flooding Thursday morning. At least six counties had already declared local states of emergency: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Letcher, Owsley and Pike. Governor Andy Beshear says the number of fatalities in those counties is...
‘Catastrophic’ flash flooding event leaves towns underwater in Kentucky
Local roads have been left impassable as flash flooding transformed them into rivers, leaving many stranded. The floodwaters also washed away mobile homes and flooded schools. Heavy rain poured down across southeastern Kentucky late Wednesday into Thursday morning, prompting a flash flood emergency and stranding hundreds. The disastrous flooding occurred just two days after a historic deluge inundated the St. Louis area.
‘Countless water rescues’ in southeast Kentucky
Some Kentucky towns are cut off by floodwaters.
High water, mudslides reported following excessive rain in Kentucky counties
FLOYD/PIKE COUNTIES, Ky (WSAZ) -- Many areas of eastern Kentucky received excessive rainfall causing dangerous flooding overnight. Blocked roads from high water, mud slides and trees have been reported. Water is still rising in some areas and future weather forecasts are predicting additional rainfall over the next several days. Many...
Drone video shows historic flash flooding in Kentucky
Drone video captured the historic flooding that hit Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency and confirmed at least three deaths. First responders are working to rescue residents.July 28, 2022.
Update: flooding again in Kentucky Wednesday night
UPDATE 10:10 p.m. Wednesday night: Flash Flood Warnings are in effect until at least 1:15 a.m. Thursday for parts of Floyd and Pike counties which have already been hit hard this week with flooding. (WOWK) — Half way through the work week and heavy rain is once again set to move into the region. The […]
