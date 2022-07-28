Council Approves $710,000 State Street Consultant Contract

www.edhat.com
Downtown Trolleys Set for Parade Day
With a new parade route along Cabrillo Boulevard and limited nearly parking, attendees will now be able to take advantage of the downtown parking garages and arrive at the Parade route via free trolley shuttles. Old Spanish Days is partnering with the City of Santa Barbara and the Downtown Organization...
Beautify Goleta Volunteers Collect More than 700 Pounds of Trash
The City of Goleta is pleased to announce its Beautify Goleta Community Cleanup event on July 30, 2022, was another huge success! Five community cleanup locations were attended by 80 volunteers who collected 734 pounds of trash to prevent it from polluting our neighborhoods, creeks, and ocean. In addition to trash collected, the Bulky Item Drop-off for Fairview/Kellogg Neighborhood Spotlight also collected 7,967 pounds of furniture, mattresses, and other items! Check out KEYT’s coverage of the event online.
Old Dominion Freight Line to Pay $1.36 Million for Environmental Violations
District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced today that her Consumer and Environmental Protection Unit, along with fifteen other district attorney’s offices and one city attorney’s office, settled a case with Old Dominion Freight Line (“ODFL”) resolving allegations that the company failed to properly manage and dispose of hazardous waste at its facilities throughout the state.
Fiesta 2022 Opening Ceremonies This Wednesday
For the first time in three years, Santa Barbara is having a Fiesta! And this Wednesday, as is tradition, the official opening of the five days of Fiesta will be held at Mercado De La Guerra counting down to the opening of the Mercados at 11 am. Everyone is cordially...
Los Padres National Forest Seeks Comments on Ecological Restoration Project
Forest officials [this week] encouraged interested members of the public to comment on the scope of the Los Padres National Forest (LPNF) Ecological Restoration Project, which is being proposed on four of the five LPNF Ranger Districts. The purpose of this project is to restore fire-adapted ecosystems, reduce fuels, and reintroduce fire on the landscape by prescribed burning on approximately 235,495 acres of land administered by the LPNF within Kern, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura Counties.
Hiker Rescue on Tunnel Road
A hiker was rescued from Arlington Peak for a heat-related emergency on Monday afternoon. Santa Barbara County firefighters, Search & Rescue, air support, and a ground ambulance were dispatched to the area. They discovered a 48-year-old female with a life-threatening heat-related emergency. The hiker was hoisted into Air Support Helicopter...
Sheriff's Deputies Investigated Thefts and Burning of Pride Flags
Sheriff’s deputies have concluded their investigation into two thefts of Pride Flags in the Los Olivos area. On July 28, 2022, deputies responded to the 2900-block of Nojoqui Avenue in Los Olivos to investigate a report of the theft of a pride flag. Deputies spent several days investigating the report including collecting physical evidence, interviewing victims and witnesses, and tracking down a video of the burning of a pride flag. As a result of their efforts, deputies identified two young adult suspects in the theft who admitted to an additional theft of a pride flag in the Ballard area as well as the burning of one of the flags in a video they shared on social media.
One Injured in Downtown Santa Barbara Stabbing
On July 29, 2022, around 9:00 pm, the Santa Barbara Police Department Combined Communications Center received numerous 9-1-1 calls about a stabbing in the middle of the 1st West Block of Anapamu Street. Multiple officers responded to the scene and located a single adult male stabbing victim near Anapamu Street...
MOVIES WAY BACK WHEN: Cowboy Actors Star at the July 4 Rodeo
The "Flying A" supplied a bunch of the studio's best riders for the July 4 rodeo in 1916. “When Chick Morrison, on the afternoon of the Fourth, leads the big herd of ‘Flying A’ cowpunchers and … outlaw horses … Santa Barbara, and the countryside at large, even as far distant as Los Angeles, will realize that something unusual in the way of a rodeo has been provided … Chick Morrison himself is going to ride and show his expertise at bulldogging, for which he is widely famed.”
