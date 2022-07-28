Council Approves $710,000 State Street Consultant Contract

Sheriff’s deputies have concluded their investigation into two thefts of Pride Flags in the Los Olivos area. On July 28, 2022, deputies responded to the 2900-block of Nojoqui Avenue in Los Olivos to investigate a report of the theft of a pride flag. Deputies spent several days investigating the report including collecting physical evidence, interviewing victims and witnesses, and tracking down a video of the burning of a pride flag. As a result of their efforts, deputies identified two young adult suspects in the theft who admitted to an additional theft of a pride flag in the Ballard area as well as the burning of one of the flags in a video they shared on social media.

LOS OLIVOS, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO