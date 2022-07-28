www.idahostatejournal.com
Related
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – August 1, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. The Moose Fire is now over 48,500 acres and is 23% contained, according to the latest update. The Woodtick Fire is estimated at just under 3,100 acres.. 2. Three Pocatello City Council members...
'HISTORIC INVESTMENT': Gov. Little highlights aging bridge infrastructure during 'Flying Y' groundbreaking
Monday marked the groundbreaking event for a $112 million project to overhaul the Pocatello-Chubbuck area’s "Flying Y" interchange. The project described by the Idaho Transportation Department as a “massive undertaking” is expected to be complete by the fall of 2025 and will bring much-needed safety improvements and connect the Portneuf Greenway Foundation’s trail from the Pocatello Creek Road area to the Portneuf Wellness Complex and Event Center. “What’s important to...
Idaho Falls City Council looks for solutions to growing homelessness issues
For maybe the first time, Idaho Falls is facing problems with homelessness and growing populations of encampments facing larger cities. The post Idaho Falls City Council looks for solutions to growing homelessness issues appeared first on Local News 8.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Effort Underway to Recall Three Pocatello City Council Members
A recall petition has started for three Pocatello City Council Members. Signatures have been verified by the Bannock County Elections Office that will now allow the recall process to formally begin. City Council Members named in the recall are Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega, and Chris Stevens. Normally, circulators would have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State Journal
Butler, Pamela Jean Paige
Butler Pamela Jean Paige Butler Pamela Butler, 68, passed away on July 13, 2022, surrounded by family. Pamela Jean Paige was born on October 10, 1953, in Pocatello, Idaho to Eldon Lloyd Paige and Mary Berry Paige. She attended Highland High School, where she was a page editor and reporter for the high school newspaper, the RamPage. After graduating in 1971, Pam studied pharmacy at Idaho State University. She married Paul Butler on August 16, 1974. In 1978, Pam earned her BS in Pharmacy and passed the pharmacy board exams for California and Nevada. To celebrate, she and Paul took a six-week camping trip around the US. They moved to Los Angeles, CA, where Pam worked as a pharmacist. In 1980, Paul's job took them to Albuquerque, NM, where they had three children. In addition to raising her children, over the years Pam served as the editor for the New Mexico Art League, was the leader of two Girl Scout Troops, and volunteered at the Lavender Festival in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. She earned an MBA from the Anderson School of Business at the University of New Mexico in 2001, and later went on to study natural medicine. Pam was an enthusiastic historian. She was a member of the Richard III Society, served four years as membership chair and listserv moderator, designed historical tours of England, and completed scholarly research to write articles for the society's multiple publications. She used her sewing skills to make and alter medieval clothing for the annual meetings. Her other hobbies included painting, screenplay writing, and reading. Pam was an expert traveler, instilling in all of her children a love for exploring. The family took summer trips around the US, and in 1992, she visited Europe for the first time. In the autumn of 2014, she fulfilled one of her lifelong goals, which was to travel for a month with her sister, seeing many historical places in England, Wales and Scotland. In 2017, Pam suffered a stroke, and in 2019, she moved to Vancouver, WA, to be near her younger daughter Lisa. Pam is predeceased by her parents and her sister, Carol Sue Mecham. Pam is survived by her ex-husband, Paul Butler, her three children, Craig A. Butler, Kelly E. Butler Urgan, and Lisa A. Butler Dempsey-Scott, her brothers Robert and John Paige, and two nieces, two nephews, and several grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery, Section 53 West, in Pocatello, Idaho. Services have not yet been scheduled.
DEQ seeks comment on proposed wastewater reuse permit modification for Idahoan Foods, LLC
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) seeks comment on a proposed wastewater reuse permit modification for Idahoan Foods, LLC. The post DEQ seeks comment on proposed wastewater reuse permit modification for Idahoan Foods, LLC appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Idaho Falls man reportedly pointed gun at several people at skate park
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Friday after he was reportedly seen threatening multiple people with a gun at Tautphaus Park. Dallas Jensen, 19, was arrested shortly after Idaho Falls Police Department officers arrived on scene.
Firefighters extinguish brush fire along I-15 between Pocatello and Inkom
Firefighters extinguished a brush fire along Interstate 15 southbound between Pocatello and Inkom on Monday morning. The blaze was reported by a local resident around 5:50 a.m. after igniting near the Inkom Port of Entry, authorities said. Pocatello Valley firefighters extinguished the fire in about 45 minutes. Less than an acre along Interstate 15 was scorched. The blaze did not result in any injuries, evacuations, damage to structures or road closures, the Pocatello Valley Fire Department reported. Authorities said they do not know what caused the fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FIERY DAY: Home destroyed, several acres scorched as multiple fires ignite within 24-hour span
Multiple fires ignited Friday in the south Pocatello area, destroying one home and scorching over a dozen acres. There was a Friday morning brush fire along Interstate 15 south of Pocatello followed by a destructive house fire Friday afternoon and a wildfire that threatened several homes late Friday night. The wildfire and house fire both happened in south Pocatello. None of Friday’s blazes resulted in any injuries. ...
Pocatello residents, firefighters credited with extinguishing brush fire before it could spread to home only feet away
POCATELLO — Local residents and firefighters made quick work of a brush fire that could have easily consumed a home in a north Pocatello neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The 2 p.m. blaze ignited directly outside of a home on El Rancho Boulevard and was reported by a neighbor who spotted the flames, the Pocatello Fire Department reported. While Pocatello firefighters were en route to the fire, neighborhood residents grabbed a garden hose and kept the flames from spreading to the home only feet away. When Pocatello firefighters arrived they quickly extinguished the flames before any damage could be done to the house. There were no injuries. The Fire Department said the fire was accidentally caused by sparks from a resident grinding metal in the home’s backyard.
Backyard alley bash: New live music and food truck venue opens in Historic Downtown Pocatello
POCATELLO — On July 29, there were many things swirling about the air in one of the back alleys of Historic Downtown Pocatello: the refreshing dew of misting sprinklers, the folksy strum of a guitar, the Cubano-rich aroma wafting from an army-green painted food truck. People had settled into lime and sky-blue Adirondack chairs, their beverages and sandwiches resting atop nearby tables that’d been crafted from large empty cable spools tipped on their bellies. Near the makeshift stage where a local musician sang, a rustic...
Wildfire ignites in Firth river bottoms
A wildfire ignites in the Firth river bottoms Friday evening. The post Wildfire ignites in Firth river bottoms appeared first on Local News 8.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pocatello police investigating 'suspicious' death of local woman
POCATELLO — Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered at a Pocatello home on Sunday afternoon. Police said a family member found the deceased woman at her home at 948 N. 10th Ave. around 2:15 p.m. Sunday. The family member then contacted Pocatello police, who responded and began investigating. Police are calling the woman's death "suspicious" and said they are requesting that an autopsy be...
Idaho State Journal
Higgins, Beverly Jean
Beverly Higgins Jean Higgins Beverly Jean Higgins, 73, passed away on July 28, 2022 at a care center in Blackfoot, ID. A viewing will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022 from 6-8 pm at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Graveside services will be on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 10 am at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Memories and condolences may be made to the family online at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com 208-233-1500.
eastidahonews.com
California man charged in construction site burglaries reaches plea in Bingham County
BLACKFOOT — One of the two men charged in Pocatello and Shelley construction site burglaries has reached a plea agreement with the Bingham County Prosecutor’s Office. Oscar Orlando Herrera, 57, has pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by possession, according to court documents. In exchange, the prosecutor will dismiss a burglary charge.
Firefighters save multiple homes from south Pocatello wildfire
POCATELLO — Firefighters were able to save multiple homes from being damaged by a wildfire that ignited in south Pocatello late Friday night. The blaze was reported by a nearby resident around 11 p.m. near where Barton Road ends at the base of Chinese Peak. The fire scorched 13 acres of mostly rough terrain and threatened multiple homes but firefighters from the North Bannock and Pocatello fire departments, Bureau of...
eastidahonews.com
A behind-the-scenes look inside the Mountain America Center
IDAHO FALLS — The Mountain America Center is set to open in four months and crews are staying busy making sure everything is ready for concerts, hockey games, conferences, conventions and other events. The Hero Arena will hold up to 6,000 people and is home to the Idaho Falls...
One injured in crash at Pocatello motocross track
POCATELLO — A dirt bike rider was injured during a crash at the motocross track near Pocatello Regional Airport, authorities said. The crash occurred during a race at the track around 11 a.m. Saturday, the Pocatello Fire Department reported. The male dirt bike rider was transported from the track via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. The Fire Department described his injuries as non-life threatening. The dirt bike rider’s name and details on how the crash occurred have not been released.
eastidahonews.com
Man involved in extensive crime spree covering four counties gets additional prison time
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man who is already serving 11 to 25 years in prison has been sentenced to additional prison time. After pleading guilty to a felony grand theft charge in Twin Falls, 24-year-old Micole Johnathan Hamilton was sentenced to four to eight years in prison. He had already been sentenced to 11 to 20 years for armed robbery and attempted murder with an additional indeterminate five years for injury to a jail in Bannock County.
Pocatello Valley firefighters battle brush fire along Interstate 15 south of Pocatello
Firefighters battled a brush fire along Interstate 15 south of Pocatello Friday. The blaze was reported around 10:30 a.m. Friday in brush along Interstate 15 near Blackrock Canyon. Firefighters with the Pocatello Valley Fire Department battled the blaze using several fire trucks, according to Fire Chief Karen Aguilar. The blaze did not threaten any homes...
Comments / 0