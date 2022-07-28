Food Outreach’s new cookbook kit fights food insecurity

fox2now.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Related
Outrun a bad diet with QuickHIT Fitness Lab
ST. LOUIS – There’s a popular belief that when you regularly workout, you can eat whatever you want and you’ll just work it off. However, a new study claims you can’t out-exercise those unhealthy food choices. Matt Moran visited us from QuickHIT Fitness Labs to prove that one’s diet and exercise have to work in tandem. Moran and FOX 2’s John Pertzborn took a run on some treadmills.
Anheuser-Busch donates 50,000 of emergency drinking water to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch is delivering more than 50,000 cans of emergency drinking water as a request from the American Red Cross to the St. Louis region. The water will be delivered from Grey Eagle Distributors of Missouri in Fenton which is Anheuser-Busch wholesale partner and will go to communities that were impacted by the flooding. Grey Eagle Distributors of Missouri also team with the American Red Cross to distribute the water to the communities.
Burn a ton of calories with G3 Fitness
ST. LOUIS – Fitness expert Arthur Shivers from Generation 3 Fitness stopped by. Sahivered spoke about some compound full-body training techniques you can do to burn a ton of calories. Shivers reminded exercisers to try to drink at least a gallon of water a day. For more information about...
Beware of overly-friendly shoppers looking to ‘network’
Have you been recently approached by an overly-friendly stranger that pitches you a too-good-to-be-true business opportunity?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tim’s Travels: City Museum Celebrates National Pinball Day
ST. LOUIS – Is Tim Ezell handy with the flippers?. We found out Monday morning. Tim was at the City Museum where he was celebrating National Pinball Day. He spoke with City Museum Marketing Supervisor Nancy Ortega about the unlimited playing opportunities for their classic analog games. For more...
St. Louis child care providers warn parents of pop-up summer camps
ST. LOUIS – The child who drowned at his summer camp in July has exposed a loophole in the law. According to caregivers, summer camps can sometimes make their own rules, putting your child at risk. Two childcare providers at the Apple of Your Eye Learning Center on Tesson...
Back to School Store returns to St. Louis
The National Council of Jewish Women hosts the Back to School Store Sunday, July 31.
Money saver: Up to 85% off high-end brands at 6PM.com
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – It’s time to clear out the closet at 6 PM which spells out savings for you. While supplies last, shop brand names like Sorel, Ugg, Polo, Sam Edelman, The North Face, and more. There are markdowns up to 85% off on some high-end brands....
IN THIS ARTICLE
American Red Cross helping flood victims
The American Red Cross is also helping flood victims with shelter and supplies.
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River
EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is...
Percy Jackson musical comes to Lebanon, Illinois
ST. LOUIS – A 2010 movie is coming to McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois. FOX 2 shared a live musical sampling from The Lightning Thief: Percy Jackson. Stars of the musical Jade Hillary and Dominick Montes previewed their roles as main characters. For more information, click here.
Buyer gets result for refund on land tax sales from the City of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis holds land tax sales at the Civil Courts building downtown where properties are up for sale due to owners not paying property taxes for four years. The city host the land sales tax five times a year and in 2021, Neshobey...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
557 area code will be activated in 314 region this month
ST. LOUIS – A new area code will soon be activated in St. Louis City and County. Earlier this year, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) announced the 314 area code would be exhausted by the third quarter of 2022, prompting the creation of an overlay plan with a new 557 area code.
EXPLAINER: One weather system floods St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Hundreds of miles apart, but still connected by the same stubborn weather system, urban St. Louis and rural Appalachia are showing how devastating flash flooding can be when souped-up storms dump massive amounts of rain with no place to go. In St. Louis, the paved city...
Governor Parson tours University City homes to assess flood damage
Missouri Governor Mike Parson visited University City Monday to assess the flood damage in the area.
$2.65M penthouse has epic views of Clayton, St. Louis County
CLAYTON, Mo. – There are many good reasons why a person or family will choose a particular place to call home. Maybe it’s the neighborhood and the schools, or perhaps its architectural features and amenities. Whatever the reason, something just feels right about a place. But on occasion, a wonderous view is enough of a catalyst to put pen to paper and move right in.
Clean-up efforts from the flash flood continue in O’Fallon
Across the city of St. Louis, many have continued to clean up from Tuesday's heavy rains and flash flooding.
15-year-old shot in north St. Louis
A 15-year-old girl was shot in north St. Louis early Monday morning.
Federal guilty pleas in retaliatory drug murder in Dogtown
Two men from St. Louis County pleaded guilty Monday for their roles in a 2020 retaliatory drug murder in the Dogtown area.
Man shot and killed in St. Louis city
Police were on the scene of a shooting that left a man dead in St. Louis city early Monday morning.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
48K+
Followers
43K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0