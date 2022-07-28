Morgan County firefighters extinguish firework-caused fire

ksltv.com
KSLTV
Fire crews battle brush fire in Springville
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Firefighters are battling a brush fire on a Utah County mountainside Monday evening. Provo Fire Captain Sam Armstrong said the fire was called in around 4:43 p.m. near 1400 North Main Street in Springville. He said the fire is starting to move up the hill as...
KSLTV
1 dead after hit-and-run crash in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — One man is dead and police are asking for the public’s help to find the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crash. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the crash happened around 11 p.m. Sunday near 1300 S. Major Street. Detectives said...
KSLTV
Fire crews respond to house fire in Murray
MURRAY, Utah — Murray fire crews responded to a house fire on Saturday evening. According to Murray Fire PIO, the house fire is on 5739 South Golden Drive, where a dog was rescued, and all human occupants got out. This article will be updated with more information when provided.
KSLTV
Missing man found dead in Wasatch County
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Authorities have found the body of a man who’s been missing since Thursday in Wasatch County. On Sunday morning, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help to find Colby Sheriff, 34, who was last seen near the Daniels Summit Lodge.
KSLTV
SLC gas leak causes business evacuations downtown
SALT LAKE CITY — A gas line is leaking into structures in Salt Lake City in the area around 100 South to 200 South. Battalion Chief Sam Walker with Salt Lake City Fire said that 100 South to 200 South will be closed for at least the next hour because construction workers hit a gas line, causing it to leak into nearby structures.
KSLTV
Layton Fire Department sends crew to assist Idaho wildfire
LAYTON, Utah — Layton City Fire Department is sending a crew and brush truck to assist on the Moose Fire in Idaho. The Moose Fire is now over 56,000 acres in the Salmon-Challis National Forest about 17 miles north of Salmon, Idaho. A Facebook post from Layton City Fire...
KSLTV
Father of five killed in fiery crash before 25th anniversary
A fiery and deadly crash in southern Utah took the life of a Bountiful father of five kids. The family said it’s a miracle the three daughters who were with him made it out alive. Dave Barnett, 51, was coming home from a family vacation in Moab last Wednesday...
KSLTV
SLCPD search for missing handgun after accidental shooting, asking public help
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are looking for a handgun after its owner accidentally shot himself and tossed it out a car window Monday morning. In the media release, Salt Lake City police responded to a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound on his leg at 300 West 1300 South around 7:11 a.m.
KSLTV
SLCPD arrest juvenile for shooting gun into the air and fleeing
SALT LAKE CITY — A teenager is in police custody after allegedly shooting a handgun into the air while leaving a birthday party drunk. According to Salt Lake City police, the 16-year-old boy was at a birthday party and tried to leave in a car while drunk in the area of 2000 West Sir Charles Drive around 3 a.m Sunday.
KSLTV
Police search for stolen car suspects after crashing and fleeing
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are searching for a group of suspects after escaping from them in a reported stolen car. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Chris Bishop, a stolen car was reported to West Valley City police earlier last week, and the victim noticed their car on Interstate 80 on Saturday around 8:50 a.m.
KSLTV
Alleged scammers try to sell fake gold to Layton police chief
LAYTON, Utah — Layton police arrested a group of people after they allegedly tried to sell fake gold to the city’s police chief. Police warned the public about the scam in a social media post on Monday afternoon. “A group of people have recently been in our area...
KSLTV
Lindon police investigating death of 16-year-old
LINDON, Utah — A 16-year-old boy has died following an incident early Monday morning near the Lindon View Park/Murdock Trailhead. “Based on information obtained surrounding the death, we do not have any reason to believe the public is in any danger,” read a Monday evening press release from the Lindon Police Department.
KSLTV
Two arrested, three guns recovered after SLC robbery investigation
SALT LAKE CITY — Police say two men have been taken into custody after an investigation into an aggravated robbery. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said three men robbed the victim using a gun around 11 p.m. on July 2, with one of the suspects hitting the victim with a gun.
KSLTV
Chasing the sunrise at Farmington Bay with Casey Scott
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Casey Scott joined us live from Farmington Bay on Monday, chasing the sunrise to kick off the month of August!
KSLTV
2022 ties record of number of 100-degree days in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s capital tied the record of triple-digit days with the 21st on Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, the Salt Lake City International Airport reported at 3 p.m. that they crossed the 100-degree mark. Only three other years have this many triple-digit days:...
KSLTV
Salt Lake City ends July with-all time record high temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY — For the second straight year, Salt Lake City set a record for the hottest July. This year it was more than one-and-a-half degrees hotter than a year ago. The extreme heat is impacting Utah’s extreme drought too. Salt Lake City hit 100 degrees 18...
KSLTV
Local church hosts giveaway for those in need of food and clothes
LAYTON, Utah — No matter how she felt when she woke up Saturday morning, Crystal Stengel-Moore knew after today, she would feel even better. “How are you guys today? Awesome!” she said to one person. “Any plans for the weekend?” she asks another. It’s hard to...
KSLTV
‘Stuff the Bus’ returns to help students and teachers with school supplies
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — August means it’s officially back-to-school season for students across the state, and to make sure students are ready for school, United Way of Salt Lake is back this year with “Stuff the Bus.”. It’s an annual event with the goal of providing...
KSLTV
Utah home sellers drop asking prices as market slows from a frenzied pace
MIDVALE, Utah — Inflation, rising interest rates and fear of a recession are all working together against Utah’s real estate market. For years, the Wasatch Front has been one of the nation’s hottest real estate markets. But now, it appears to be cooling as sellers are slashing prices.
KSLTV
SLC School Board member, former state senator allege superintendent faced racial harassment
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City School Board member and a former state senator are calling on residents to come to Tuesday’s board meeting to support Superintendent Timothy Gadson, alleging he’s been the victim of racial harassment and an effort to force him to resign.
