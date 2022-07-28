ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Burnham takes swipe at Starmer over MP sacked after joining picket line

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kDRgh_0gwD4U7X00

Labour mayor Andy Burnham has taken a swipe at Keir Starmer over the sacking of a frontbench MP who joined a picket line, warning that he must be “careful” about the impact on the party’s image.

The Greater Manchester mayor – often tipped as a potential successor to Starmer as leader – said Labour must not allow itself to be seen as “a party that undermines working people fighting to protect their incomes in a cost-of-living crisis”.

Starmer today defended his decision to sack Sam Tarry as shadow transport minister, insisting he was not dumped for joining striking rail workers on an RMT picket but for “making up policy on the hoof” over pay.

The dismissal of Mr Tarry – who is the partner of deputy leader Angela Rayner - sparked fury among union bosses and left-wing Labour MPs, with the head of the GMB describing it as “a huge own goal” and Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham saying it was “an insult to the trade union movement”.

Manuel Cortes of the TSSA transport union, where Mr Tarry formerly worked as an official, said the Labour leadership needed to “wake up and smell the coffee”, adding: “If they think can win the next general election while pushing away seven million trade union members, they are deluded.”

Today, Mr Burnham told GB News: “Labour needs to be careful here. We can’t ever be a party that undermines working people fighting to protect their incomes in a cost-of-living crisis.

“If we’re not careful, that’s how we might come over. There’s a real issue out there now for people in terms of wages and energy bills that keep rising.

“People are going to have to fight to protect their incomes and Labour should be supporting people to protect their incomes.”

Speaking during a visit to Birmingham on Thursday, Sir Keir said it was a “straightforward” decision to sack Mr Tarry after the Ilford South MP said in a round of TV interviews from the picket line that all workers should get pay rises in line with inflation.

“Sam Tarry was sacked because he booked himself onto media programmes without permission, and then made up policy on the hoof, and that can’t be tolerated in any organisation because we’ve got collective responsibility,” said the Labour leader.

“So that was relatively straightforward.”

He added: “The Labour Party will always be on the side of working people, but we need collective responsibility, as any organisation does.”

Asked whether shadow ministers would be allowed to join picket lines in upcoming strikes if they did not make any unauthorised media appearances, Sir Keir said: “We take each case as it comes.

“My criticism is really of the government because it’s inevitable, I think, when you’ve got a cost-of-living crisis, that so many working people are concerned about their wages. I understand that, I understand the concerns.”

The Labour leader dodged the question of whether he backed Mr Cortes’s call for a general strike if Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss presses ahead with draconian anti-union laws as prime minister.

Calling Ms Truss’s policy “completely wrong”, Starmer told reporters: “Of course trade unions are right to stick up for support and negotiate on behalf of their members. I’m fully supportive of that, working with our trade unions.”

Labour’s former shadow chancellor John McDonnell described the punishment of Mr Tarry as a “severe mistake” and backed calls for a general strike, accusing Sir Keir of “misreading the mood of the public”.

“This is an unnecessary dispute and whoever has advised Keir Starmer on this, I think he has made a severe mistake,” he told Sky News.

Asked about the general strike proposed by RMT general secretary Mick Lynch, the former shadow minister said he supported “co-ordinated action”.

Asked if he was worried about the prospect of the Unite union withdrawing their funding from the Labour Party, Sir Keir said the relationship between the two “is historic, it is present, and it will be the future of the Labour Party”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tory leadership – live: Unions slam Truss plan for ‘war on Whitehall’ pay cuts

Liz Truss’s announcement of a “war on Whitehall waste” including a cut to public sector wages has drawn the fury of labour unions, as they warned her to expect “opposition every step of the way” if she becomes prime minister. Labour also criticised the idea, which would effect regions outside the wealthy south-east, saying it would sound the death knell for the government’s levelling up agenda by widening the regional income gap.The row came as the foreign secretary revealed last night her plans to cut pay in a bid to save £11bn. She also presented plans to slash civil service holiday entitlements. Deputy leader Angela Rayner said Ms Truss’s plans would result in “a race to the bottom on public sector workers’ pay and rights”. The row came as Ms Truss’s campaign to enter No 10 won two major boosts on Monday – with a new poll showing she could beat Sir Keir Starmer in a general election, and the endorsement of third-placed candidate Penny Mordaunt.
WORLD
The Independent

Liz Truss to ignore ‘attention-seeker’ Nicola Sturgeon over Scottish independence

Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss has dismissed Nicola Sturgeon’s calls for a second Scottish independence referendum, describing the First Minister as an “attention-seeker.”The foreign secretary delivered her remarks at a hustings in Exeter on Monday, 1 August, as she continued her campaign to be the next prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party.“I’m a child of the union... we are a family and we’re better together. The best thing to do with Nicola Sturgeon is ignore her... she’s an attention-seeker,” Ms Truss said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Mordaunt makes return to Tory leadership contest to back ‘hope’ candidate Truss

Penny Mordaunt labelled Liz Truss the “hope candidate” as she made a surprise return to the Tory leadership race to endorse her former rival.The trade minister joined forces with Ms Truss little more than a fortnight after allies of the Foreign Secretary denied involvement in a “black ops” campaign against the Portsmouth North MP.Ms Mordaunt missed out on the chance to face Rishi Sunak in the run-off to replace Boris Johnson after finishing just eight votes behind Ms Truss in the final round among MPs.Her endorsement came on stage at the latest hustings event as postal ballots began dropping on...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Truss promises to cut costs and end ‘stale groupthink’ in Whitehall

Liz Truss has promised a “war on Whitehall waste”, cutting Civil Service time off, ending national pay deals and scrapping jobs aimed at increasing inclusion and diversity in the public sector.The Foreign Secretary claims her plans would save £11 billion and tackle left-wing “groupthink” within the Civil Service.The bulk of the savings – some £8.8 billion – would come from paying workers living in cheaper areas of the country less than counterparts in places like London and the South East where the cost of living is higher.Her proposals met with a furious response from a major civil service union, which...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
John Mcdonnell
Person
Mick Lynch
Person
Andy Burnham
The Independent

Boris Johnson missing ‘open goal’ of Lioness victory to boost women’s sport, says Labour

Labour has accused the government of missing an “open goal” opportunity to build a legacy of women’s sporting achievement on the back of the England Lionesses’ historic Euros victory.The accusation came as Boris Johnson ruled out a bank holiday to celebrate the female footballers’ success in beating Germany 2-1 to claim their first major trophy at Wembley on Sunday.Labour’s sports spokeswoman Lucy Powell urged Mr Johnson to change his mind, arguing that a bank holiday would give clubs the chance for clubs to promote the game to women and girls.And she said that all the Lionness squad should be...
UEFA
The Independent

MLAs to gather in tribute to inaugural first minister Lord Trimble

Northern Ireland’s political leaders will return to Stormont later for a special sitting to deliver tributes to Nobel Peace Prize winner David Trimble.MLAs will also observe a minute’s silence and sign a book of condolence in memory of one of the key architects of the 1998 Good Friday/Belfast Agreement which ended decades of conflict in Northern Ireland.Lord Trimble died last week at the age of 77 following an illness.The former leader of the Ulster Unionist Party was jointly awarded the Nobel prize with late SDLP leader John Hume in recognition of their efforts to stop the bloodshed and establish a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Pay compensation to infected blood victims ‘right away’ before more people die, Hunt tells government

Senior Tory MP Jeremy Hunt has urged the government to pay interim compensation to all infected blood victims and bereaved partners “right away” before more people die.The former health secretary’s remarks came after Sir Brian Langstaff, the chair of the inquiry into the scandal, said a compensation payment of no less than £100,000 should be paid to all victims, “without delay”.The Infected Blood Inquiry started taking evidence in 2018 and was established to examine how patients were infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picket Lines#Uk#Gmb#Labour#Gb News
The Independent

Liz Truss plan means lower pay for public service workers in poorer areas

Liz Truss last night revealed plans to cut pay for public sector workers – including teachers and nurses – outside the wealthy southeast in a bid to save £11bn. Labour said the idea would sound the death-knell for the government’s “levelling-up” agenda by widening the regional income gap.The Tory leadership frontrunner presented her plan as a “war on Whitehall waste” that would also see civil service holiday entitlements slashed.But she was forced to admit that she would have to replace national pay settlements with regional awards for all public sector workers over a period of many years.The foreign secretary’s...
ECONOMY
The Independent

What the papers say – August 2

The Lionesses’ Euro victory party continues across the mastheads, while Liz Truss continues her run to No 10 with a surprise endorsement.The Daily Mirror says there have been calls for the “brilliant” team to be given honours, while Metro hails the “Dancing Queens” for fronting up to Trafalgar Square after partying all night.Tuesday's front page: Pride of the nation#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/8oLUudlDA5 pic.twitter.com/LZfGmvfhEB— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) August 1, 2022Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰DANCING QUEENS🔴 Lionesses party with fans a day after Euro 2022 win#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/ySGCUP1sNc— Metro (@MetroUK) August 1, 2022Opening goal-scorer Ella Toone is quoted by The Guardian as calling for fans to get...
WORLD
The Independent

Lionesses should be honoured for historic Euros victory – Labour

Labour has called for the Lionesses to be honoured for their historic Euros victory.The party is urging the Government to capitalise on England’s success to ensure young girls who are now inspired to get playing can go on to become stars.In a game plan for ministers to “put the ball in the back of the net” for women’s sport, Labour has called for a new bank holiday to celebrate the triumph of the Euros champions.The Government should also ensure all the Lionesses receive “the recognition they deserve” in the New Years’ Honours List, the party said, and announce a chair...
UEFA
The Independent

Refusing UN request in Archie case would breach international law, court told

Lawyers representing the parents of Archie Battersbee have told Court of Appeal judges that, unless the withdrawal of his life-sustaining treatment is postponed, the court will be “complicit” in a “flagrant breach of international law”.Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee made a last-ditch application to the United Nations (UN) Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities last week after their court battle against Barts Health NHS Trust over his treatment ended.The youngster was due to have his life-support at the Royal London Hospital in east London ended at 2pm on Monday, after a High Court judge ruled this to be...
LAW
The Independent

The Independent

771K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy