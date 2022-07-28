ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

UK’s new temperature record of 40.3C confirmed by Met Office

By Emily Beament
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2478lx_0gwD4TEo00

The Met Office has verified the new UK temperature record of 40.3C at Coningsby, Lincolnshire , seen on July 19 during the heatwave.

The confirmation comes after quality control testing was carried out at a number of sites where records were provisionally broken during the extreme heat, the Met Office said.

A new record for Wales of 37.1C at Hawarden Airport, Flintshire , on July 18, was also confirmed, as was a new record high daily minimum temperature for the country, of 24.5C at Aberporth on July 19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CPuTp_0gwD4TEo00

But a provisional record for Scotland of 35.1C, reported at Floors Castle, in the Borders, does not meet the criteria needed to be declared an official national record, the Met Office said.

An inspection found the site set-up was not fully compliant with observing standards.

A new record for Scotland of 34.8C at Charterhall, in the Borders, on July 19 was confirmed.

The confirmation of the provisional records comes following measures to double check, including physical inspections, cross-checking of stations and sites and further testing of equipment.

The extreme temperatures were recorded as the UK was hit by an unprecedented heatwave, in which the previous UK temperature record of 38.7C was provisionally met or exceeded at 46 stations, from Kent to North Yorkshire and from Suffolk to Warwickshire.

Verification of these records has confirmed the extreme heat that we experienced last week

Ali Price, Met Office

Provisionally, seven stations recorded maximum temperatures in excess of 40C.

Ali Price, whose team is responsible for operating the Met Office network of weather observing stations in the UK, said: “Verification of these records has confirmed the extreme heat that we experienced last week.

“The process of verifying these records, using a rigorous process to ensure the readings collected were accurate, is vital to ensure that our temperature records reflect our weather and climate and have not been adversely influenced by other factors.”

Official temperatures come from weather stations that meet specific criteria, and are regularly maintained and inspected by specialist teams, the Met Office said.

They have thermometers housed in a white slatted box with its door facing north, to keep the thermometer away from direct sunlight but with constant airflow, to ensure consistency of readings.

The location of the boxes, known as a Stevenson screen, are also standardised, and have to be mounted 1.25m over level grass ground, and at least 20m away from concrete or hard-standing.

Only half the area within a 100m radius should be formed of man-made surfaces.

In a climate unaffected by human-induced climate change, it would be virtually impossible for temperatures in the UK to reach 40C

Mark McCarthy, Met Office

Dr Mark McCarthy, of the National Climate Information Centre, said: “Verification of these record-breaking temperatures confirms what we’ve been saying in the last week, that the UK exceeded 40C for the first time as part of a widespread and intense heatwave.

“In a climate unaffected by human-induced climate change, it would be virtually impossible for temperatures in the UK to reach 40C but climate change is already making UK heatwaves more frequent, intense and long-lasting.”

Quality control for a provisional new UK highest daily minimum temperature record – which represents the warmest night recorded in the country – continues.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Forecasters predict tropical humid heat and rain after driest July on record

Parts of the UK are set to see tropical temperatures, while some can expect heavy rain and possibly thunderstorms.Forecasters are predicting hot, sunny, and humid weather in the South East in the coming days, with highs of 30C in the south of England on Tuesday, remaining in the high 20s through to Thursday.Temperature are likely to remain warm in northern parts of England and Scotland, but dropping from 25C on Tuesday to 21C in the first half of the week.A wet and blustery start for many on Tuesday, though drier in the southeast where it will be very warm pic.twitter.com/hJ2rG4AaHk—...
The Independent

Brazilian twins conjoined at the head separated by UK surgeon after 33-hour operation

A pair of Brazilian twins who were conjoined at the head have been successfully separated by a UK-based surgeon.Three-year-old boys Bernardo and Arthur Lima were born with fused brains and underwent multiple surgeries in Rio de Janeiro under the direction of Great Ormond Street Hospital paediatric surgeon Noor ul Owase Jeelani.The boys have had seven surgeries, involving more than 33 hours under the knife in the final two alone.Mr Jeelani described the operation as a “remarkable achievement” by medics following the success.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Body of co-pilot who exited plane before emergency landing is found in North CarolinaDorries says Commonwealth Games ‘are not a vanity project’ amid cost of living crisisTrain strikes: Grant Shapps refuses to step in to resolve dispute with railway unions
WORLD
BBC

Flesh-eating bug: Swansea DJ tells how graze almost killed him

After grazing a knee while walking home from work, Scott Neil thought nothing of it: little did he know it almost cost him his leg or even his life. The 31-year-old underwent surgery six times in six weeks in hospital as that cut developed into a very rare but potentially fatal flesh-eating disease.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather And Climate#The Met Office#Borders#Met Office Provisionally
The Independent

Hot, dry weather causes earliest start to harvest since 1976, says farmers’ unions

The hot dry weather has caused the earliest start to harvest for many farmers since 1976, prompting fears about the impact on food production and crop planting.Some farmers in East Anglia finished harvesting in July, which is “unheard of”,  Tom Bradshaw, deputy president of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) who farms wheat, barley and oats near Colchester in Essex.“On our farm, we finished wheat last Thursday,” he said. “We don’t normally start wheat until the last day of July, so it’s incredibly early and certainly unprecedented in many situations.”Mr Bradshaw said he had been “pleasantly surprised” by his wheat...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Passengers filmed climbing conveyor belt to retrieve own luggage at Manchester Airport

Passengers at Manchester Airport have been filmed climbing on to luggage conveyor belts in order to retrieve their own bags when they failed to appear after a flight.In images shown in an episode of Dispatches on Channel 4, due to air tonight, anonymous passengers are seen climbing onto the conveyor belts and into the “airside” loading area and offering to help baggage handlers to get the bags moving.“We’ve been waiting one and a half hours,” one exasperated passenger can be heard saying to airport staff. “I will just grab it and help you unload, if you want.”“Do you...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon is an ‘attention seeker’ best ignored, claims Liz Truss

Liz Truss has claimed it is best to ignore “attention seeker” Nicola Sturgeon.The Conservative Party leadership candidate criticised Scotland’s First Minister before ruling out a second independence referendum.Ms Truss, speaking at a hustings event in Exeter, referenced growing up in Paisley before saying: “I feel like I’m a child of the union, I really believe we’re a family and we’re better together and I think the best thing to do with Nicola Sturgeon is ignore her.”Tory members cheered and applauded the comment, with the Foreign Secretary adding: “She’s an attention seeker, that’s what she is.“What we need to do is...
POLITICS
The Independent

Refugee hopes to become a pro footballer through UK migrants team

A man who fled the war in Sudan as a teenager hopes to become a professional footballer, spurred on by his involvement in a migrant football team.Ussri Badawi, 21, came to the UK in 2018 after spending time in countries including Sudan, which he fled as a 14-year-old, as well as Libya, Italy and France.He learned English through Unicef in 2012 and went through many difficulties to reach the UK, repeatedly risking his life trying to enter the country under lorries as he heard the UK was “the safest” country and was multi-cultural.“The first time I tried to get to...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
The Independent

What the papers say – August 2

The Lionesses’ Euro victory party continues across the mastheads, while Liz Truss continues her run to No 10 with a surprise endorsement.The Daily Mirror says there have been calls for the “brilliant” team to be given honours, while Metro hails the “Dancing Queens” for fronting up to Trafalgar Square after partying all night.Tuesday's front page: Pride of the nation#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/8oLUudlDA5 pic.twitter.com/LZfGmvfhEB— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) August 1, 2022Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰DANCING QUEENS🔴 Lionesses party with fans a day after Euro 2022 win#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/ySGCUP1sNc— Metro (@MetroUK) August 1, 2022Opening goal-scorer Ella Toone is quoted by The Guardian as calling for fans to get...
WORLD
The Independent

Mordaunt makes return to Tory leadership contest to back ‘hope’ candidate Truss

Penny Mordaunt labelled Liz Truss the “hope candidate” as she made a surprise return to the Tory leadership race to endorse her former rival.The trade minister joined forces with Ms Truss little more than a fortnight after allies of the Foreign Secretary denied involvement in a “black ops” campaign against the Portsmouth North MP.Ms Mordaunt missed out on the chance to face Rishi Sunak in the run-off to replace Boris Johnson after finishing just eight votes behind Ms Truss in the final round among MPs.Her endorsement came on stage at the latest hustings event as postal ballots began dropping on...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Detailed ‘spike maps’ show world’s population clusters like never before

Determining the population of crammed megacities can be difficult, but a series of population spike maps have made the task much clearer.These maps visualise population density as spikes, with the height of each spike representing the volume of people living in one area.Alasdair Rae, a former professor of urban studies and planning at the University of Sheffield, used the EU’s population density data, and mapping tool Aerialod to create the 3D-rendered maps.With no borders between nations or states on the images, they provide an insight into human migration and settlement.Traditional population density maps are coloured but flat, making it more difficult...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Morrisons launches ‘carbon-neutral’ eggs from hens fed insects instead of soya

Morrisons has launched a line of “planet-friendly” eggs from hens fed on insects reared on food waste.The supermarket said it is the first to launch a line of carbon-neutral eggs, which are the first product as part of the retailer’s drive to be directly supplied by zero emission British farms by 2030.The hens laying the eggs are fed a soya-free diet, including insects fed on food waste from Morrisons’ bakery, fruit and vegetable sites, using an insect “mini farm” container from British start-up Better Origin, installed on site.The supermarket said insects are a natural part of chickens’ ancestral diet and...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Truss promises to cut costs and end ‘stale groupthink’ in Whitehall

Liz Truss has promised a “war on Whitehall waste”, cutting Civil Service time off, ending national pay deals and scrapping jobs aimed at increasing inclusion and diversity in the public sector.The Foreign Secretary claims her plans would save £11 billion and tackle left-wing “groupthink” within the Civil Service.The bulk of the savings – some £8.8 billion – would come from paying workers living in cheaper areas of the country less than counterparts in places like London and the South East where the cost of living is higher.Her proposals met with a furious response from a major civil service union, which...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson missing ‘open goal’ of Lioness victory to boost women’s sport, says Labour

Labour has accused the government of missing an “open goal” opportunity to build a legacy of women’s sporting achievement on the back of the England Lionesses’ historic Euros victory.The accusation came as Boris Johnson ruled out a bank holiday to celebrate the female footballers’ success in beating Germany 2-1 to claim their first major trophy at Wembley on Sunday.Labour’s sports spokeswoman Lucy Powell urged Mr Johnson to change his mind, arguing that a bank holiday would give clubs the chance for clubs to promote the game to women and girls.And she said that all the Lionness squad should be...
UEFA
The Independent

Lionesses should be honoured for historic Euros victory – Labour

Labour has called for the Lionesses to be honoured for their historic Euros victory.The party is urging the Government to capitalise on England’s success to ensure young girls who are now inspired to get playing can go on to become stars.In a game plan for ministers to “put the ball in the back of the net” for women’s sport, Labour has called for a new bank holiday to celebrate the triumph of the Euros champions.The Government should also ensure all the Lionesses receive “the recognition they deserve” in the New Years’ Honours List, the party said, and announce a chair...
UEFA
The Independent

British Airways ‘suspends ticket sales for short-haul flights from Heathrow’

British Airways has reportedly suspended selling short-haul flights from Heathrow for at least a week.Tens of thousands of flights have already been cancelled this summer as the industry struggles to cope with the demand for air travel amid staffing shortages.The Times reported BA suspended ticket sales for domestic and European services until and including Monday to comply with Heathrow’s cap on passenger numbers, with the airport announcing last month no more than 100,000 daily departing passengers are permitted until September 11.The company earlier responded to Heathrow’s cap on passenger numbers by announcing it would cancel 10,300 flights until October, with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

MLAs to gather in tribute to inaugural first minister Lord Trimble

Northern Ireland’s political leaders will return to Stormont later for a special sitting to deliver tributes to Nobel Peace Prize winner David Trimble.MLAs will also observe a minute’s silence and sign a book of condolence in memory of one of the key architects of the 1998 Good Friday/Belfast Agreement which ended decades of conflict in Northern Ireland.Lord Trimble died last week at the age of 77 following an illness.The former leader of the Ulster Unionist Party was jointly awarded the Nobel prize with late SDLP leader John Hume in recognition of their efforts to stop the bloodshed and establish a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Transport for London junk food ad restrictions ‘have led to fewer obesity cases’

Junk food advertising restrictions on Transport for London (TfL) networks have prevented almost 100,000 obesity cases, research suggests.The advertising policy, which has been in place since 2019, could save the NHS more than £200 million, researchers claim.They estimate the policy has directly led to 94,867 fewer cases of obesity than expected (a 4.8% decrease), 2,857 fewer cases of diabetes, and 1,915 fewer cases of cardiovascular disease.The rule restricts the advertisement of foods high in calories from sugar and fat or high in salt.Our study has shown what an important tool advertising restrictions can be in order to help people lead...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sarah Davies emerges from ‘tough’ period to win weightlifting gold in Birmingham

England’s Sarah Davies emerged from a “tough” period in her weightlifting career to end her silver streak and win Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham.Davies triumphed in the women’s 71kg final after runners-up spots at European and World Championships, as well as the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.Victory for the 29-year-old came in her first international competition after she had been deselected from England and Great Britain teams for three months for making comments of a discriminatory nature against a fellow athlete.Commonwealth Gold Champion✅New Games Record✅Is there anything @sarahdavies1908 can't do? pic.twitter.com/NdyI6tuG5d— Team England (@TeamEngland) August 1, 2022“It’s been a tough...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

771K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy