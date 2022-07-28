ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunak vows to protect ‘precious’ green belt and build more houses on brownfield

By Martina Bet
 4 days ago

Rishi Sunak has pledged to protect the “precious” green belt as he argued more homes can be built on brownfield sites.

If he becomes prime minister in September, the former chancellor would take advantage of the forthcoming refresh of planning laws to stop local authorities requesting changes to green belt boundaries in order to release land for development.

Mr Sunak would order planning authorities to automatically reject those proposals and would task his housing secretary to change policy to make it clear that inappropriate development should not be permitted on the green belt under any circumstances.

He said his planning policy would be “brownfield, brownfield, brownfield”.

The Richmond MP said: “Green belt land is extremely precious in the UK. Over the last few years we’ve seen too many examples of local councils circumventing the views of residents by taking land out of the green belt for development, but I will put a stop to it.

“Under my plans, if a local community has clearly judged a development to be inappropriate, there are no circumstances in which planning permission should be granted.

“More homes can be built while protecting the green belt and our most precious landscapes. Data shows that well over a million homes could be built across the country on brownfield sites, with particularly high capacity in the North West , Yorkshire , and the West Midlands.

“These places are crying out for new homes and a combination of building here, and more inner-city densification, will help us provide the housing that the UK needs, whilst protecting the countryside around our towns and cities.”

The former chancellor said he would support local authorities to regenerate industrial land by strengthening policy to encourage densification in inner-city areas.

In order to support local authorities getting local plans in place, Mr Sunak would also immediately relax constraints and review “local housing need” projections, which are based on out-of-date 2014 ONS numbers.

His campaign team insisted the announcement is a huge contrast to Liz Truss , who pledged to build one million homes on green belt land during her brief campaign for the Tory leadership in 2019.

More recently, Ms Truss has said she would scrap housing targets, describing them as “Stalinist”.

Alex Morton, head of policy at the Centre for Policy Studies – a centre-right think tank – said the need for more houses could not be ignored.

He said: “Both candidates need to be honest with Tory members that we need more homes, in the South, in particular.

“Other policies such as boosting brownfield or reducing immigration could help on housing – but the candidates have not set out how to achieve either – and in any case, the scale of the housing crisis means the wider need for more homes in the South, including on greenfield sites, cannot be ignored.”

The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s treatment to end at 2pm on Monday, hospital says in letter

A 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage is set to have his support treatment ended on Monday, despite his mother’s pleas to the Government.Barts Health NHS Trust, which is caring for Archie Battersbee, said in a letter to his parents that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped” at 2pm on August 1.It comes after Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, urged the Health Secretary to “act immediately” to stop the treatment ending, saying it would be “a flagrant breach”  of his rights.The letter, sent over the weekend, and shown to the PA news agency,...
HEALTH
The Independent

Archie Battersbee: UN issues injunction to stop UK turning off brain-damaged boy’s life support

The United Nations has issued an injunction stating that Archie Battersbee’s life support is to be kept on while it considers his case.The injunction from the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UN CRPD) says the 12-year-old’s life support should not be removed after his parents failed to persuade the Supreme Court to intervene.Archie’s mother and father, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, submitted an application to the UN earlier on Friday to delay the withdrawal of life support from their son while their complaint was investigated.The family argued that stopping treatment would be in breach of...
WORLD
The Independent

Truss promises to cut costs and end ‘stale groupthink’ in Whitehall

Liz Truss has promised a “war on Whitehall waste”, cutting Civil Service time off, ending national pay deals and scrapping jobs aimed at increasing inclusion and diversity in the public sector.The Foreign Secretary claims her plans would save £11 billion and tackle left-wing “groupthink” within the Civil Service.The bulk of the savings – some £8.8 billion – would come from paying workers living in cheaper areas of the country less than counterparts in places like London and the South East where the cost of living is higher.Her proposals met with a furious response from a major civil service union, which...
POLITICS
The Independent

Refugee hopes to become a pro footballer through UK migrants team

A man who fled the war in Sudan as a teenager hopes to become a professional footballer, spurred on by his involvement in a migrant football team.Ussri Badawi, 21, came to the UK in 2018 after spending time in countries including Sudan, which he fled as a 14-year-old, as well as Libya, Italy and France.He learned English through Unicef in 2012 and went through many difficulties to reach the UK, repeatedly risking his life trying to enter the country under lorries as he heard the UK was “the safest” country and was multi-cultural.“The first time I tried to get to...
SPORTS
The Independent

Pay compensation to infected blood victims ‘right away’ before more people die, Hunt tells government

Senior Tory MP Jeremy Hunt has urged the government to pay interim compensation to all infected blood victims and bereaved partners “right away” before more people die.The former health secretary’s remarks came after Sir Brian Langstaff, the chair of the inquiry into the scandal, said a compensation payment of no less than £100,000 should be paid to all victims, “without delay”.The Infected Blood Inquiry started taking evidence in 2018 and was established to examine how patients were infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving...
HEALTH
The Independent

Liz Truss plan means lower pay for public service workers in poorer areas

Liz Truss last night revealed plans to cut pay for public sector workers – including teachers and nurses – outside the wealthy southeast in a bid to save £11bn. Labour said the idea would sound the death-knell for the government’s “levelling-up” agenda by widening the regional income gap.The Tory leadership frontrunner presented her plan as a “war on Whitehall waste” that would also see civil service holiday entitlements slashed.But she was forced to admit that she would have to replace national pay settlements with regional awards for all public sector workers over a period of many years.The foreign secretary’s...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson missing ‘open goal’ of Lioness victory to boost women’s sport, says Labour

Labour has accused the government of missing an “open goal” opportunity to build a legacy of women’s sporting achievement on the back of the England Lionesses’ historic Euros victory.The accusation came as Boris Johnson ruled out a bank holiday to celebrate the female footballers’ success in beating Germany 2-1 to claim their first major trophy at Wembley on Sunday.Labour’s sports spokeswoman Lucy Powell urged Mr Johnson to change his mind, arguing that a bank holiday would give clubs the chance for clubs to promote the game to women and girls.And she said that all the Lionness squad should be...
UEFA
The Independent

What the papers say – August 2

The Lionesses’ Euro victory party continues across the mastheads, while Liz Truss continues her run to No 10 with a surprise endorsement.The Daily Mirror says there have been calls for the “brilliant” team to be given honours, while Metro hails the “Dancing Queens” for fronting up to Trafalgar Square after partying all night.Tuesday's front page: Pride of the nation#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/8oLUudlDA5 pic.twitter.com/LZfGmvfhEB— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) August 1, 2022Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰DANCING QUEENS🔴 Lionesses party with fans a day after Euro 2022 win#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/ySGCUP1sNc— Metro (@MetroUK) August 1, 2022Opening goal-scorer Ella Toone is quoted by The Guardian as calling for fans to get...
WORLD
