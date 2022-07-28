ktok.iheart.com
Man fires gun into car with 2 children, Hernando deputies say
Hernando County deputies are searching for the man they say opened fire on a car with two children inside during a road rage incident in Spring Hill Sunday evening.
fox13news.com
Woman arrested in connection with two deaths in Hillsborough County
DOVER, Fla. - A 20-year-old woman is behind bars for her alleged role in arranging two murders in Hillsborough County. Deputies said Fatima Garcia Avila helped her boyfriend kill his cousin's wife, Erica Aviles, 22, because they believed she was having an affair. The victim was shot to death outside her home in Dover last month.
Corrections officer arrested, accused of preventing 911 call for help to go out
LAKELAND, Fla. — Deputies arrested a corrections officer who investigators say prevented a person from calling 911 amid an argument about him coming home drunk. Casey Lester, 33, was charged with battery for domestic violence and tampering with a victim, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The agency...
No one found after Pinellas Park firefighters search culvert
Pinellas Park firefighters searched for a missing person in a culvert Monday morning.
fox13news.com
More charges in police impersonation case
Detectives in Tampa say Daniel Jackson and three others impersonated police officers in order to rob drug dealers. This rash of armed robberies happened in several counties over the course of a year, and Jackson is now facing more charges.
Fire department: No one found after reports of person in manhole
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Fire Department says no one was found during a search for a person inside a manhole on Monday morning. Police say they were dispatched around 9 a.m. to 66th Street North near 84th Avenue North in Pinellas Park after receiving reports that a man fell through a manhole opening into a sewage drain.
Florida mom missing after taking bus, police say
Police are looking for a missing Florida woman who was last seen taking a bus from Fort Myers to Tampa.
Mysuncoast.com
16-year-old shot and killed in Bradenton, suspect arrested
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A teen is dead and another is in custody after a shots were fired in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies report they responded to a shooting call around 6 p.m. Friday night in the parking lot of the Garden Walk Condos.
Pasco Deputies Searching For Missing-Runaway Trinity Latorre
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Trinity Latorre, a missing-runaway 17-year-old. According to deputies, Latorre is 5’8”, around 175 lbs., with blue eyes and red hair, and was last seen on July 30 around 7 p.m., in the Oakwood Dr.
Drunk driver runs red light, slams into Hillsborough deputy
A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured after being hit by a drunk driver in Tampa on Sunday.
Search underway for driver who shot at vehicle during road rage incident
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) asked for the public's help in finding the driver involved in a road rage shooting in Spring Hill on Sunday morning.
Tampa police investigate homicide after man dies from stabbing
The Tampa Police Department said Saturday it has upgraded an aggravated battery investigation to a homicide after the victim in the case died.
fox13news.com
Missing Florida mom Erica Johnson disappears after boarding Cape Coral Greyhound bus bound for Tampa: Police
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Police in Florida are looking for a young mom who had disappeared after she was last seen getting off a bus during the early-morning hours in Cape Coral earlier this month. Erica Johnson, 36, was photographed at a Southeast 47th Terrace bus stop in Cape Coral...
fox13news.com
Underground search and rescue
Workers in Pinellas Park got a real shock when they opened the cover of a manhole Monday morning. It led to a big search, and a lot of confusion in the area.
Amber Alert canceled for kidnapped Pasco County teenager
An Amber Alert was issued late Saturday night for a 17-year-old girl from New Port Richey.
fox13news.com
Lakeland man placing garage sale sign killed by teenage driver following crash, police say
LAKELAND, Fla. - Police in Lakeland are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Lakeland man and sent a teenager to the hospital Friday night. According to police, a 16-year-old girl was driving a Nissan Rogue eastbound on South Crystal Lake Drive shortly after 10 p.m. When she tried to turn left on Lowry Avenue, police say she crossed into the path of an 18-year-old male driving a Honda Accord westbound on South Crystal Lake Drive.
fox13news.com
'I'm overjoyed': Mother of Nilexia Alexander speaks after second arrest in her daughter’s death
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police announced a second man was charged in connection to the death of Nilexia Alexander this week. The 14-year-old was found shot on Floribraska Avenue on May 6, at the time she had been reported missing as a runaway. Police said Robert Quincy Creed, Jr. is...
Woman, 80, dies in crash with tractor trailer in Pasco County
A Brandon woman died in a crash with a tractor trailer near Dade City on Saturday.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole in Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died on Monday afternoon after he crashed into a utility pole, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened on U.S. 301 and Bloomindale Ridge Drive. The 46-year-old motorcyclist was traveling northbound when he failed to follow a curve in the road. Troopers said the motorcyclist left […]
