Seminole, FL

Woman arrested in connection with two deaths in Hillsborough County

DOVER, Fla. - A 20-year-old woman is behind bars for her alleged role in arranging two murders in Hillsborough County. Deputies said Fatima Garcia Avila helped her boyfriend kill his cousin's wife, Erica Aviles, 22, because they believed she was having an affair. The victim was shot to death outside her home in Dover last month.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
More charges in police impersonation case

Detectives in Tampa say Daniel Jackson and three others impersonated police officers in order to rob drug dealers. This rash of armed robberies happened in several counties over the course of a year, and Jackson is now facing more charges.
TAMPA, FL
16-year-old shot and killed in Bradenton, suspect arrested

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A teen is dead and another is in custody after a shots were fired in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies report they responded to a shooting call around 6 p.m. Friday night in the parking lot of the Garden Walk Condos.
BRADENTON, FL
Public Safety
Underground search and rescue

Workers in Pinellas Park got a real shock when they opened the cover of a manhole Monday morning. It led to a big search, and a lot of confusion in the area.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
Lakeland man placing garage sale sign killed by teenage driver following crash, police say

LAKELAND, Fla. - Police in Lakeland are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Lakeland man and sent a teenager to the hospital Friday night. According to police, a 16-year-old girl was driving a Nissan Rogue eastbound on South Crystal Lake Drive shortly after 10 p.m. When she tried to turn left on Lowry Avenue, police say she crossed into the path of an 18-year-old male driving a Honda Accord westbound on South Crystal Lake Drive.
LAKELAND, FL
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died on Monday afternoon after he crashed into a utility pole, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened on U.S. 301 and Bloomindale Ridge Drive. The 46-year-old motorcyclist was traveling northbound when he failed to follow a curve in the road. Troopers said the motorcyclist left […]
RIVERVIEW, FL

