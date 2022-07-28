SIU undergraduate student researchers to show off their projects

news.wsiu.org
A professional clothing drive is underway for young people at the Boys & Girls Club
Leadership Carbondale is helping to create a Professional Dress Closet for Teens and Tweens at the Boys & Girls Club. Items needed include dresses, pants, polo shirts, button-up shirts, blouses and suits. Organizers say those wanting to help can drop off clothing during the month of August at the Carbondale...
Rent One Park will have baseball in 2023
Marion's Rent One Park will be the home of a new baseball team in 2023. The park's owners and managers made the announcement Friday, as the 2022 Colt World Series kicked off. "Marion will be home to a brand-new baseball team in a collegiate, wooden bat baseball league. This is top-flight baseball. Players come from colleges across the country to play. The players use wooden bats because Major League Baseball scouts want to see how the college stars do with the same bats the pros use,” Rent One Park General Manager Dave Kost said.
A W. Kentucky sheriff's office sets up a flood relief effort for high water victims in E. Kentucky
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department in Paducah is asking for donations to send to eastern Kentucky where as many as 30 people have died in historic flooding. Speaking during a Facebook live segment Monday, Sheriff Ryan Norman said people came to the aid of western Kentucky after last December's tornado outbreak, now it's time to give back.
