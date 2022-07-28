SIU undergraduate student researchers to show off their projects

Marion's Rent One Park will be the home of a new baseball team in 2023. The park's owners and managers made the announcement Friday, as the 2022 Colt World Series kicked off. "Marion will be home to a brand-new baseball team in a collegiate, wooden bat baseball league. This is top-flight baseball. Players come from colleges across the country to play. The players use wooden bats because Major League Baseball scouts want to see how the college stars do with the same bats the pros use,” Rent One Park General Manager Dave Kost said.

