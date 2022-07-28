ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

SIU undergraduate student researchers to show off their projects

By Tim Crosby
wsiu.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
news.wsiu.org

Comments / 0

Related
wsiu.org

Rent One Park will have baseball in 2023

Marion's Rent One Park will be the home of a new baseball team in 2023. The park's owners and managers made the announcement Friday, as the 2022 Colt World Series kicked off. "Marion will be home to a brand-new baseball team in a collegiate, wooden bat baseball league. This is top-flight baseball. Players come from colleges across the country to play. The players use wooden bats because Major League Baseball scouts want to see how the college stars do with the same bats the pros use,” Rent One Park General Manager Dave Kost said.
MARION, IL
wsiu.org

A W. Kentucky sheriff's office sets up a flood relief effort for high water victims in E. Kentucky

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department in Paducah is asking for donations to send to eastern Kentucky where as many as 30 people have died in historic flooding. Speaking during a Facebook live segment Monday, Sheriff Ryan Norman said people came to the aid of western Kentucky after last December's tornado outbreak, now it's time to give back.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy