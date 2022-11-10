Oscar Predictions: Best Actress – Could Jennifer Lawrence Make It Back to the Oscars for ‘Causeway?’

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars , Emmys , Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

LAST UPDATED : Nov. 10, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actress

BONES AND ALL, from left: Taylor Russell, Timothee Chalamet, 2022. ph: Yannis Drakoulidis / © MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

CATEGORY COMMENTARY : Jennifer Lawrence is a previous Oscar-winner for “Silver Linings Playbook” with three other nominations for “Winter’s Bone,” “Joy” and “American Hustle.” Her, alongside Brian Tyree Henry, could be surprising contenders for their work in “Causeway,” and there’s a focus from the studio to get her there.

Could we see for the first time in the 95-year history of the Academy, three women of color occupy the best actress lineup? A category that has only yielded one Black winner (Halle Berry for “Monster’s Ball”) and zero Latinas and Asians, is due for a massive facelift. And this field warrants such an occasion with Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”), Viola Davis (“The Woman King”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) leading the way.

In addition, also (somewhat) in the discussion is Ana de Armas (“Blonde”), Taylor Russell (“Bones and All”), Zar Amir Ebrahimi (“Holy Spider”), Anna Diop (“Nanny”) and Thandiwe Newton (“God’s Country”).

There are still familiar Academy staples in the race such as Cate Blanchett (“Tár”), Olivia Colman (“Empire of Light”), Rooney Mara (“Women Talking”) and Emma Thompson (“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”) that could easily take a few spots.

This remains one of the most competitive races overall this year.

See the latest film predictions , in all 23 categories, in one place on Variety’s Oscars Collective .

To see the ranked predictions for each individual category, visit Variety’s Oscars Hub .

See the Golden Globe predictions in all of the film categories.

See the 2022-2023 Awards Season calendar for all key dates and timelines.

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

Margot Robbie in “Babylon”

And The Predicted Nominees Are: Rank Name Film Distributor 1 Michelle Yeoh “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24 An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. 2 Cate Blanchett “Tár” Focus Features Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. 3 Michelle Williams “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen. 4 Danielle Deadwyler “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing The story of Emmett Louis Till and the legacy of his mother who pursued justice for her lynched son. 5 Viola Davis “The Woman King” Sony Pictures A historical epic inspired by the true events that happened in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. Next in Line 9 Jennifer Lawrence “Causeway” A24/Apple Original Films A US soldier suffers a traumatic brain injury while fighting in Afghanistan and struggles to adjust to life back home.

6 Olivia Colman “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures “Empire of Light” is a love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s. 7 Rooney Mara “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing In 2010, the women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling their reality with their faith. Based on the novel by Miriam Toews.

8 Margot Robbie “Babylon” Paramount Pictures A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. 10 Ana de Armas “Blonde” Netflix A fictionalized chronicle of the inner life of Marilyn Monroe. Other Top-Tier Contenders 11 Emma Thompson “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” Searchlight Pictures 12 Taylor Russell “Bones & All” Amazon Studios 13 Zoe Kazan “She Said” Universal Pictures 14 Vicky Krieps “Corsage” IFC Films 15 Zar Amir Ebrahimi “Holy Spider” Utopia 16 Dale Dickey “A Love Song” Bleecker Street 17 Emma Corrin “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” Netflix 18 Letitia Wright “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios 19 Frankie Corio “Aftersun” A24 20 Anna Diop “Nanny” Amazon Studios Also In Contention 21 Zoe Saldaña “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios 22 Florence Pugh “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros. 23 Jessica Chastain “The Good Nurse” Netflix 24 Sally Hawkins “The Lost King” IFC Films 25 Léa Seydoux “One Fine Morning” Sony Pictures Classics 26 Thandiwe Newton “God’s Country” IFC Films 27 Mia Goth “Pearl” A24 28 Aubrey Plaza “Emily the Criminal” Roadside Attractions 29 Florence Pugh “The Wonder” Netflix 30 Elizabeth Banks “Call Jane” Roadside Attractions Other Awards Possibilities 31 Naomi Ackie “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Sony Pictures 32 Charibi Dean “Triangle of Sadness” Neon 33 Bella Ramsey “Catherine Called Birdy” Amazon Studios 34 Tang Wei “Decision to Leave” Mubi 35 Freida Pinto “Mr. Malcolm’s List” Bleecker Street 36 Haley Lu Richardson “Montana Story” Bleecker Street 37 Anya Taylor-Joy “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures 38 Nathalie Issa “The Swimmers” Netflix 39 Tilda Swinton “Three Thousand Years of Longing” MGM/United Artists Releasing 40 Anna Kendrick “Alice, Darling” Lionsgate Unranked Possible Contenders — Alisha Weir “Matilda” Netflix — Amandla Stenberg “Bodies Bodies Bodies” A24 — Ana de Armas “Blonde” Netflix — Anamaria Vartolomei “Happening” IFC Films — Anna Kendrick “Alice, Darling” Lionsgate — Anya Taylor-Joy “The Northman” Focus Features — Anya Taylor-Joy “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures — Aubrey Plaza “Emily the Criminal” Roadside Attractions — Bella Ramsey “Catherine Called Birdy” Amazon Studios — Cate Blanchett “Tár” Focus Features — Charibi Dean “Triangle of Sadness” Neon — Constance Wu “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” Sony Pictures — Da’Vine Joy Randolph “On the Come Up” Paramount Pictures — Daisy Edgar-Jones “Where the Crawdads Sing” Sony Pictures — Dakota Johnson “Am I OK?” HBO Max — Dakota Johnson “Persuasion” Netflix — Dale Dickey “A Love Song” Bleecker Street — Danielle Deadwyler “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing — Dianna Agron “As They Made Us” Quiver — Elizabeth Banks “Call Jane” Roadside Attractions — Elizabeth Olsen* “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Marvel Studios — Emma Corrin “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” Netflix — Emma Thompson “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” Hulu/Searchlight Pictures — Florence Pugh “The Wonder” Netflix — Florence Pugh “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros — Frankie Corio “Aftersun” A24 — Freida Pinto “Mr. Malcolm’s List” Bleecker Street — Haley Lu Richardson “Montana Story” Bleecker Street — Jane Fonda “Moving On” No U.S. Distribution — Janelle Monáe* “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix — Jennifer Lawrence “Causeway” A24/Apple Original Films — Jenny Slate “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” A24 — Jessica Chastain “The Good Nurse” Netflix — Jessica Chastain* “The Forgiven” Roadside Attractions — Jessie Buckley “Men” A24 — Jodie Turner-Smith “After Yang” A24 — Julia Roberts “Ticket to Paradise” Universal Pictures — Juliette Binoche “Both Sides of the Blade” IFC Films — Léa Seydoux “One Fine Morning” Sony Pictures Classics — Léa Seydoux* “Crimes of the Future” Neon — Lesley Manville “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” Focus Features — Letitia Wright “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios — Letitia Wright* “The Silent Twins” Focus Features — Lyric Ross “Wendell and Wild” Netflix — Manal Issa “The Swimmers” Netflix — Margaret Qualley “Stars at Noon” A24 — Margot Robbie “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios — Margot Robbie “Babylon” Paramount Pictures — Mia Goth “Pearl” A24 — Michelle Williams “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures — Michelle Yeoh “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24 — Naomi Ackie “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Sony Pictures — Natalie Portman* “Thor: Love and Thunder” Marvel Studios — Nathalie Issa “The Swimmers” Netflix — Olivia Colman “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures — Penélope Cruz “Official Competition” IFC Films — Regina Hall “Master” Amazon Studios — Regina Hall “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” Universal Pictures — Rooney Mara* “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Sally Hawkins “The Lost King” IFC Films — Sandra Drzymalska “EO” Janus Films and Sideshow — Saoirse Ronan “See How They Run” Searchlight Pictures — Sigourney Weaver “The Good House” Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions — Sosie Bacon “Smile” Paramount Pictures — Tamara Lawrance* “The Silent Twins” Focus Features — Tang Wei “Decision to Leave” Mubi — Taylor Russell “Bones & All” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Tessa Thompson “The Listener” No U.S. Distribution — Thandiwe Newton “All the Old Knives” Amazon Studios — Thandiwe Newton “God’s Country” IFC Films — Tilda Swinton “Three Thousand Years of Longing” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Vicky Krieps “Corsage” IFC Films — Viola Davis “The Woman King” Sony Pictures — Virginie Efira “Paris Memories” Pathé — Zar Amir Ebrahimi “Holy Spider” Utopia — Zaris-Angel Hator “The Sea Beast” Netflix — Zoe Kazan “She Said” Universal Pictures — Zoe Saldaña “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios

2023 Academy Awards Predictions

BEST PICTURE | DIRECTOR | ACTOR | ACTRESS | SUPPORTING ACTOR | SUPPORTING ACTRESS | ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY | ADAPTED SCREENPLAY | ANIMATED FEATURE | PRODUCTION DESIGN | CINEMATOGRAPHY | COSTUME DESIGN | FILM EDITING | MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING | SOUND | VISUAL EFFECTS | ORIGINAL SCORE | ORIGINAL SONG | DOCUMENTARY FEATURE | INTERNATIONAL FEATURE | ANIMATED SHORT | DOCUMENTARY SHORT | LIVE ACTION SHORT

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner : Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" (Searchlight Pictures)

About Variety Awards Circuit:

Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provides inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races. In addition to predictions, the section includes -- Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders in the race; Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly series featuring interviews with the top contenders in the awards race and an expert roundtable discussion with Variety's leading editors and columnists; Awards Circuit Predictions Video Series, a deep dive into specific categories, led by the leading pundits.