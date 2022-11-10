ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Oscar Predictions: Best Actress – Could Jennifer Lawrence Make It Back to the Oscars for ‘Causeway?’

By Clayton Davis
 3 days ago

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars , Emmys , Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

LAST UPDATED : Nov. 10, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAhB9_0gwCze4c00
BONES AND ALL, from left: Taylor Russell, Timothee Chalamet, 2022. ph: Yannis Drakoulidis / © MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

CATEGORY COMMENTARY : Jennifer Lawrence is a previous Oscar-winner for “Silver Linings Playbook” with three other nominations for “Winter’s Bone,” “Joy” and “American Hustle.” Her, alongside Brian Tyree Henry, could be surprising contenders for their work in “Causeway,” and there’s a focus from the studio to get her there.

Could we see for the first time in the 95-year history of the Academy, three women of color occupy the best actress lineup? A category that has only yielded one Black winner (Halle Berry for “Monster’s Ball”) and zero Latinas and Asians, is due for a massive facelift. And this field warrants such an occasion with Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”), Viola Davis (“The Woman King”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) leading the way.

In addition, also (somewhat) in the discussion is Ana de Armas (“Blonde”), Taylor Russell (“Bones and All”), Zar Amir Ebrahimi (“Holy Spider”), Anna Diop (“Nanny”) and Thandiwe Newton (“God’s Country”).

There are still familiar Academy staples in the race such as Cate Blanchett (“Tár”), Olivia Colman (“Empire of Light”), Rooney Mara (“Women Talking”) and Emma Thompson (“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”) that could easily take a few spots.

This remains one of the most competitive races overall this year.

See the latest film predictions , in all 23 categories, in one place on Variety’s Oscars Collective .

To see the ranked predictions for each individual category, visit Variety’s Oscars Hub .

See the Golden Globe predictions in all of the film categories.

See the 2022-2023 Awards Season calendar for all key dates and timelines.

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ePSho_0gwCze4c00
Margot Robbie in “Babylon”

And The Predicted Nominees Are:
Rank Name Film Distributor
1 Michelle Yeoh “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
2 Cate Blanchett “Tár” Focus Features
Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra.
3 Michelle Williams “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures
A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen.
4 Danielle Deadwyler “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing
The story of Emmett Louis Till and the legacy of his mother who pursued justice for her lynched son.
5 Viola Davis “The Woman King” Sony Pictures
A historical epic inspired by the true events that happened in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.
Next in Line
9 Jennifer Lawrence “Causeway” A24/Apple Original Films
A US soldier suffers a traumatic brain injury while fighting in Afghanistan and struggles to adjust to life back home.
6 Olivia Colman “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures
“Empire of Light” is a love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s.
7 Rooney Mara “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
In 2010, the women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling their reality with their faith. Based on the novel by Miriam Toews.
8 Margot Robbie “Babylon” Paramount Pictures
A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.
10 Ana de Armas “Blonde” Netflix
A fictionalized chronicle of the inner life of Marilyn Monroe.
Other Top-Tier Contenders
11 Emma Thompson “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” Searchlight Pictures
12 Taylor Russell “Bones & All” Amazon Studios
13 Zoe Kazan “She Said” Universal Pictures
14 Vicky Krieps “Corsage” IFC Films
15 Zar Amir Ebrahimi “Holy Spider” Utopia
16 Dale Dickey “A Love Song” Bleecker Street
17 Emma Corrin “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” Netflix
18 Letitia Wright “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
19 Frankie Corio “Aftersun” A24
20 Anna Diop “Nanny” Amazon Studios
Also In Contention
21 Zoe Saldaña “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios
22 Florence Pugh “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros.
23 Jessica Chastain “The Good Nurse” Netflix
24 Sally Hawkins “The Lost King” IFC Films
25 Léa Seydoux “One Fine Morning” Sony Pictures Classics
26 Thandiwe Newton “God’s Country” IFC Films
27 Mia Goth “Pearl” A24
28 Aubrey Plaza “Emily the Criminal” Roadside Attractions
29 Florence Pugh “The Wonder” Netflix
30 Elizabeth Banks “Call Jane” Roadside Attractions
Other Awards Possibilities
31 Naomi Ackie “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Sony Pictures
32 Charibi Dean “Triangle of Sadness” Neon
33 Bella Ramsey “Catherine Called Birdy” Amazon Studios
34 Tang Wei “Decision to Leave” Mubi
35 Freida Pinto “Mr. Malcolm’s List” Bleecker Street
36 Haley Lu Richardson “Montana Story” Bleecker Street
37 Anya Taylor-Joy “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures
38 Nathalie Issa “The Swimmers” Netflix
39 Tilda Swinton “Three Thousand Years of Longing” MGM/United Artists Releasing
40 Anna Kendrick “Alice, Darling” Lionsgate
Unranked Possible Contenders
Alisha Weir “Matilda” Netflix
Amandla Stenberg “Bodies Bodies Bodies” A24
Ana de Armas "Blonde" Netflix
Anamaria Vartolomei “Happening” IFC Films
Anna Kendrick “Alice, Darling” Lionsgate
Anya Taylor-Joy “The Northman” Focus Features
Anya Taylor-Joy “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures
Aubrey Plaza “Emily the Criminal” Roadside Attractions
Bella Ramsey “Catherine Called Birdy” Amazon Studios
Cate Blanchett “Tár” Focus Features
Charibi Dean “Triangle of Sadness” Neon
Constance Wu “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” Sony Pictures
Da’Vine Joy Randolph “On the Come Up” Paramount Pictures
Daisy Edgar-Jones “Where the Crawdads Sing” Sony Pictures
Dakota Johnson “Am I OK?” HBO Max
Dakota Johnson “Persuasion” Netflix
Dale Dickey “A Love Song” Bleecker Street
Danielle Deadwyler “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing
Dianna Agron “As They Made Us” Quiver
Elizabeth Banks “Call Jane” Roadside Attractions
Elizabeth Olsen* “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Marvel Studios
Emma Corrin “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” Netflix
Emma Thompson “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” Hulu/Searchlight Pictures
Florence Pugh “The Wonder” Netflix
Florence Pugh “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros
Frankie Corio “Aftersun” A24
Freida Pinto “Mr. Malcolm’s List” Bleecker Street
Haley Lu Richardson “Montana Story” Bleecker Street
Jane Fonda “Moving On” No U.S. Distribution
Janelle Monáe* “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix
Jennifer Lawrence “Causeway” A24/Apple Original Films
Jenny Slate “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” A24
Jessica Chastain “The Good Nurse” Netflix
Jessica Chastain* “The Forgiven” Roadside Attractions
Jessie Buckley “Men” A24
Jodie Turner-Smith “After Yang” A24
Julia Roberts “Ticket to Paradise” Universal Pictures
Juliette Binoche “Both Sides of the Blade” IFC Films
Léa Seydoux “One Fine Morning” Sony Pictures Classics
Léa Seydoux* “Crimes of the Future” Neon
Lesley Manville “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” Focus Features
Letitia Wright “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
Letitia Wright* “The Silent Twins” Focus Features
Lyric Ross “Wendell and Wild” Netflix
Manal Issa “The Swimmers” Netflix
Margaret Qualley “Stars at Noon” A24
Margot Robbie “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
Margot Robbie “Babylon” Paramount Pictures
Mia Goth “Pearl” A24
Michelle Williams “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures
Michelle Yeoh “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24
Naomi Ackie “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Sony Pictures
Natalie Portman* “Thor: Love and Thunder” Marvel Studios
Nathalie Issa “The Swimmers” Netflix
Olivia Colman “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures
Penélope Cruz “Official Competition” IFC Films
Regina Hall “Master” Amazon Studios
Regina Hall “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” Universal Pictures
Rooney Mara* “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Sally Hawkins “The Lost King” IFC Films
Sandra Drzymalska “EO” Janus Films and Sideshow
Saoirse Ronan “See How They Run” Searchlight Pictures
Sigourney Weaver “The Good House” Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions
Sosie Bacon “Smile” Paramount Pictures
Tamara Lawrance* “The Silent Twins” Focus Features
Tang Wei “Decision to Leave” Mubi
Taylor Russell “Bones & All” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Tessa Thompson “The Listener” No U.S. Distribution
Thandiwe Newton “All the Old Knives” Amazon Studios
Thandiwe Newton “God’s Country” IFC Films
Tilda Swinton “Three Thousand Years of Longing” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Vicky Krieps “Corsage” IFC Films
Viola Davis “The Woman King” Sony Pictures
Virginie Efira “Paris Memories” Pathé
Zar Amir Ebrahimi “Holy Spider” Utopia
Zaris-Angel Hator “The Sea Beast” Netflix
Zoe Kazan “She Said” Universal Pictures
Zoe Saldaña “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner : Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" (Searchlight Pictures)

