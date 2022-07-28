FloydFest opened their gates for their twenty-first annual festival

wset.com
WSET
Upcoming special events will cause parking restrictions in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Upcoming events happening in Roanoke will cause parking restrictions this week. National Night Out Cupp St on Tuesday, 8/2/22, from 5:15 pm to 8:15 pm on Cupp St between Locust and Highland. Colgate National Night Out on Tuesday, 8/2/22, from 5:30 pm to 8:15 pm,...
WSET
Former Dan River finishing mill torn down to make way for casino resort
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Some progress is being made on the Caesar Resort coming to Danville in 2024. The final pieces of the former Dan River finishing mill came down in July after demolition on the building began in March. Danville's city manager Ken Larking says change is sometimes...
WSET
Bedford County community is on alert for a dumpster diving bear
HUDDLESTON, Va. (WSET) — They say one man’s trash is another’s treasure — in this case, one bears treasure is found in Huddleston, Virginia. People who live in a Bedford County community are on alert for a dumpster diving Bear. “It’s just dangerous. It’s so dangerous....
It’s 100-mile yard sale weekend from Harmony to Wytheville
Taylor Cartner selling her waresPhoto by Kim McKinney. Are you ready for some bargains? This weekend, July 29th-31st, there are 100 miles of yard sales going on from Harmony, NC to Wytheville, VA.
WSLS
A Dressage love story: Meet the Blacksburg couple who got married at the Virginia Horse Center
LEXINGTON, Va. – Some weddings don’t need to include a big dress, hundreds of people and a breath-taking venue. All that matters is the person standing next to you. “We just sort of walked right in through those side doors there. Our officiant was already here as well as our little wedding party and about two minutes later, that is when we got married,” said Molly Ryan.
wfirnews.com
Interested? 62 rescued beagles await adoption in Roanoke
62 of the beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility are now in the care of Angels of Assisi in Roanoke, and if you are interested in adopting any of them, you can begin the process right now. Most of the beagles sent here are nursing litters, and most of them are currently in foster homes until they are ready for adoption, and that will probably occur three to four weeks from now. Angels of Assisi expects even more Beagles to arrive late next week, but she does not yet know exactly how many. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
WSLS
Destructive jumping worms spotted throughout Virginia
BLACKSBURG, Va. – New jumpy creatures have made their way into Virginia, and this time, gardeners shouldn’t be happy to see them in their flowerbeds. On Thursday, the Virginia Cooperative Extension asked Virginia residents to watch out for the invasive jumping worm, according to a Virginia Farm Bureau release.
Longtime Friends In North Carolina Split Massive Lottery Prize
A pair of friends in North Carolina are celebrating a huge win, and the fulfillment of a longtime promise, after one of them scored a massive lottery prize. Scott Edwards of Julian and Perry Charles of Lexington have been friends for 35 years after meeting while working at Winn-Dixie. Over the years, they had made a pact that if one of them were to win a big lottery prize, they would split it. That promise finally came around earlier this month after Charles picked up Double Win Fast Play ticket from Mast Food Mart on Old U.S. 64 East after seeing the $361,527 jackpot, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.
WSET
Franklin County Supervisor Leland Mitchell passes away
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Leland Mitchell, Franklin County Board of Supervisors member and chairman of the Franklin County Broadband Authority passed away early Saturday morning. Leland was the longest serving member of the current board of Supervisors where this past January Mr. Mitchell began his fifth term. Mr....
WSLS
More than 100 dead striped bass found between Claytor Dam and the Claytor Dam State Park
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources discovered more than 100 dead striped bass between Pulaski County’s Claytor Dam and the Claytor Dam State Park over the span of just a few days. The agency reports that its Aquatics staff found 43 dead striped bass,...
wallstreetwindow.com
The Real Reasons The Lidl Grocery Store Is Closing In Rocky Mount, North Carolina – Mike Swanson
Two Lidl grocery stores are now closing in Rocky Mount, North Carolina and in Danville, Virginia. The company has said that these are both “underperforming” locations, but there is nothing wrong with either area, nor is there anything wrong with the market for food and groceries in either place. In fact, a casino is being built in Danville, not even a mile away from the Lidl location, that will help bring more people to the area, so what is going on in these two places?
Montgomery County construction worker falls 21 feet to his death near the Alleghany Highlands YMCA
Elliston man dies after falling 21 feet to the ground. A Montgomery County construction worker fell to his death Friday morning at a construction sight near the Alleghany Highlands YMCA in Covington, Virginia. Shortly before 10:45 a.m. on July 29, deputies and EMS from the Alleghany County/Covington Sherriff's office arrived at the site to investigate a report that a worker had fallen.
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Virginia’s failure to meet its ‘bed of last resort’ law
A Staunton judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against the heads of Virginia’s behavioral health agency and the state’s only public psychiatric hospital for children after the facility failed to admit a nine-year-old girl in foster care going through a mental health crisis. The suit was filed in March by the Giles County Department of Social […] The post Judge dismisses lawsuit over Virginia’s failure to meet its ‘bed of last resort’ law appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Third I-40 crash of the day in Triad closes lane on I-40/85 Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 141, Exit 141 for Huffman Mill Road. The closure began at 3:52 p.m. and lasted until 4:18 p.m. There is no […]
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro woman complains over makeshift truck stop near her home: 2 Wants to Know
The trucks would come in big groups and make noise for hours. Finally, she had enough.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Betty Quesenberry Akers
Betty Quesenberry Akers, age 89, Pulaski entered into rest on July 26, 2022 at Pulaski Health and Rehab. She was born on March 15, 1933, in Draper, the daughter of Clyde Smith Quesenberry Sr and Nannie Alverta Windle Quesenberry. Betty was a Granddaughter to James W & Mary Elizabeth Quesenberry as well as William F & Bessie A Jones Windle.
WDBJ7.com
Pedestrian killed in Roanoke County crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Roanoke County Wednesday night, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. Police say the crash occurred around 9:13 p.m. in the 2400 block of Catawba Valley Drive. 66-year-old Lois Jean Lester of Salem was crossing Catawba Valley...
I-85 crash shuts down fast lane in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 85 North was closed following a crash early Friday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for Interstate 74 close to High Point city limits. The closure began at 5:58 p.m. and lasted […]
wfmynews2.com
Body found near Salem Lake lying in a creek
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a call about a body found near Salem Lake around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers said a person was passing by when they noticed a woman's body laying in the creek near a bridge. This investigation is ongoing. OTHER TRENDING STORIES.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to Salem Lake on Thursday morning after passersby found a body. According to officials, the body was called in around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. A female’s body was found in a creek near Salem Lake. Investigators are working on the scene. They do not know the identity of the person […]
