FloydFest opened their gates for their twenty-first annual festival

62 of the beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility are now in the care of Angels of Assisi in Roanoke, and if you are interested in adopting any of them, you can begin the process right now. Most of the beagles sent here are nursing litters, and most of them are currently in foster homes until they are ready for adoption, and that will probably occur three to four weeks from now. Angels of Assisi expects even more Beagles to arrive late next week, but she does not yet know exactly how many. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

ROANOKE, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO