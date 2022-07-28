ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick County, VA

FloydFest opened their gates for their twenty-first annual festival

By Paige Meyer
WSET
 4 days ago
WSET

Upcoming special events will cause parking restrictions in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Upcoming events happening in Roanoke will cause parking restrictions this week. National Night Out Cupp St on Tuesday, 8/2/22, from 5:15 pm to 8:15 pm on Cupp St between Locust and Highland. Colgate National Night Out on Tuesday, 8/2/22, from 5:30 pm to 8:15 pm,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Bedford County community is on alert for a dumpster diving bear

HUDDLESTON, Va. (WSET) — They say one man’s trash is another’s treasure — in this case, one bears treasure is found in Huddleston, Virginia. People who live in a Bedford County community are on alert for a dumpster diving Bear. “It’s just dangerous. It’s so dangerous....
HUDDLESTON, VA
WSLS

A Dressage love story: Meet the Blacksburg couple who got married at the Virginia Horse Center

LEXINGTON, Va. – Some weddings don’t need to include a big dress, hundreds of people and a breath-taking venue. All that matters is the person standing next to you. “We just sort of walked right in through those side doors there. Our officiant was already here as well as our little wedding party and about two minutes later, that is when we got married,” said Molly Ryan.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Interested? 62 rescued beagles await adoption in Roanoke

62 of the beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility are now in the care of Angels of Assisi in Roanoke, and if you are interested in adopting any of them, you can begin the process right now. Most of the beagles sent here are nursing litters, and most of them are currently in foster homes until they are ready for adoption, and that will probably occur three to four weeks from now. Angels of Assisi expects even more Beagles to arrive late next week, but she does not yet know exactly how many. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Destructive jumping worms spotted throughout Virginia

BLACKSBURG, Va. – New jumpy creatures have made their way into Virginia, and this time, gardeners shouldn’t be happy to see them in their flowerbeds. On Thursday, the Virginia Cooperative Extension asked Virginia residents to watch out for the invasive jumping worm, according to a Virginia Farm Bureau release.
WHQC HITS 96.1

Longtime Friends In North Carolina Split Massive Lottery Prize

A pair of friends in North Carolina are celebrating a huge win, and the fulfillment of a longtime promise, after one of them scored a massive lottery prize. Scott Edwards of Julian and Perry Charles of Lexington have been friends for 35 years after meeting while working at Winn-Dixie. Over the years, they had made a pact that if one of them were to win a big lottery prize, they would split it. That promise finally came around earlier this month after Charles picked up Double Win Fast Play ticket from Mast Food Mart on Old U.S. 64 East after seeing the $361,527 jackpot, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.
LEXINGTON, NC
WSET

Franklin County Supervisor Leland Mitchell passes away

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Leland Mitchell, Franklin County Board of Supervisors member and chairman of the Franklin County Broadband Authority passed away early Saturday morning. Leland was the longest serving member of the current board of Supervisors where this past January Mr. Mitchell began his fifth term. Mr....
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

The Real Reasons The Lidl Grocery Store Is Closing In Rocky Mount, North Carolina – Mike Swanson

Two Lidl grocery stores are now closing in Rocky Mount, North Carolina and in Danville, Virginia. The company has said that these are both “underperforming” locations, but there is nothing wrong with either area, nor is there anything wrong with the market for food and groceries in either place. In fact, a casino is being built in Danville, not even a mile away from the Lidl location, that will help bring more people to the area, so what is going on in these two places?
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Cheryl E Preston

Montgomery County construction worker falls 21 feet to his death near the Alleghany Highlands YMCA

Elliston man dies after falling 21 feet to the ground. A Montgomery County construction worker fell to his death Friday morning at a construction sight near the Alleghany Highlands YMCA in Covington, Virginia. Shortly before 10:45 a.m. on July 29, deputies and EMS from the Alleghany County/Covington Sherriff's office arrived at the site to investigate a report that a worker had fallen.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Judge dismisses lawsuit over Virginia’s failure to meet its ‘bed of last resort’ law

A Staunton judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against the heads of Virginia’s behavioral health agency and the state’s only public psychiatric hospital for children after the facility failed to admit a nine-year-old girl in foster care going through a mental health crisis. The suit was filed in March by the Giles County Department of Social […] The post Judge dismisses lawsuit over Virginia’s failure to meet its ‘bed of last resort’ law appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Betty Quesenberry Akers

Betty Quesenberry Akers, age 89, Pulaski entered into rest on July 26, 2022 at Pulaski Health and Rehab. She was born on March 15, 1933, in Draper, the daughter of Clyde Smith Quesenberry Sr and Nannie Alverta Windle Quesenberry. Betty was a Granddaughter to James W & Mary Elizabeth Quesenberry as well as William F & Bessie A Jones Windle.
WDBJ7.com

Pedestrian killed in Roanoke County crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Roanoke County Wednesday night, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. Police say the crash occurred around 9:13 p.m. in the 2400 block of Catawba Valley Drive. 66-year-old Lois Jean Lester of Salem was crossing Catawba Valley...
FOX8 News

I-85 crash shuts down fast lane in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 85 North was closed following a crash early Friday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for Interstate 74 close to High Point city limits. The closure began at 5:58 p.m. and lasted […]
wfmynews2.com

Body found near Salem Lake lying in a creek

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a call about a body found near Salem Lake around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers said a person was passing by when they noticed a woman's body laying in the creek near a bridge. This investigation is ongoing. OTHER TRENDING STORIES.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Body found at Salem Lake, officials investigating

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to Salem Lake on Thursday morning after passersby found a body. According to officials, the body was called in around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. A female’s body was found in a creek near Salem Lake. Investigators are working on the scene. They do not know the identity of the person […]

