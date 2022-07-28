Mel Tucker favors opportunity when it comes to CFB Playoff

Stanton Ramil is heading to East Lansing. The 4-star offensive tackle chose Michigan State over Tennessee and Penn State Monday night. Ramil is rated as the No. 197 prospect in the country, as well as the No. 15 player from the state of Alabama in the 2023 cycle. Ramil represents the Spartans’ first tackle commit of the 2023 class and the 4th offensive lineman alongside 4-star guards Cole Dellinger and Clay Wedin and 3-star Johnathan Slack.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO