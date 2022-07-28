2022 Wuerffel Trophy: 11 B1G stars make watch list

saturdaytradition.com
Illinois QB reportedly heads for transfer portal as fall camp opens
Illinois opens fall camp Saturday just ahead of the start of August. A member of the Illini QB room is also opting for the transfer portal. According to Matt Zenitz with On3, Samari Collier has decided to enter the transfer portal. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 220 lbs., Collier was a 3-star prospect out of Texas in the 2021 recruiting class.
Rutgers lands huge commitment from SEC transfer
Rutgers will bring in former Texas A&M defensive end Jahzion Harris from the transfer portal, per On3. Harris, who played 1 season at Texas A&M, entered the transfer portal last week and will be moving to the B1G. Rutgers landed the former 4-star recruit in the Class of 2021. In his recruiting class, Harris was a top 25 Edge and was ranked just outside the top 200 for 2021.
What I think I learned about every Big Ten team at Media Days
INDIANAPOLIS — Predictably, the actual 2022 football season felt like a sideshow at the Big Ten’s 2022 Media Days. Too much has happened off the field for anything else to be true. Commissioner Kevin Warren didn’t exactly calm the waters with his aggressive opening address, which basically warned...
Brock Glenn, 4-star QB out of Tennessee for 2023, locks in B1G commitment
Ohio State locked in another piece for its top-ranked recruiting class for the 2023 cycle on Saturday. This time, the commitment comes from Brock Glenn, a 4-star QB out of Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Tennessee. Glenn was considering Auburn, Florida State, LSU and TCU from a host of Power 5 options.
Stanton Ramil, 4-star OL, announces B1G commitment
Stanton Ramil is heading to East Lansing. The 4-star offensive tackle chose Michigan State over Tennessee and Penn State Monday night. Ramil is rated as the No. 197 prospect in the country, as well as the No. 15 player from the state of Alabama in the 2023 cycle. Ramil represents the Spartans’ first tackle commit of the 2023 class and the 4th offensive lineman alongside 4-star guards Cole Dellinger and Clay Wedin and 3-star Johnathan Slack.
11 B1G linemen included on Rotary Lombardi Award watchlist
11 B1G linemen were included on the Rotary Lombardi Award watchlist, which awards the nation’s top lineman at the end of the season. The Big Ten is tied with the SEC for the most selections on the watch list, followed by the Big 12 with 10 and the ACC with 8. The full list of 77 players can be found here.
2 Ohio State stars 'somewhat limited' in summer practice
2 Ohio State hoopers, Justice Sueing and Seth Towns, were described as ‘somewhat limited’ in practice for the Buckeyes Monday afternoon according to head coach Chris Holtmann. “We have everybody practicing right now in some capacity. We have Justice and Seth who are practicing, but they’re somewhat limited...
Bret Bielema pens note to Illini 'FamILLy' as Illinois kicks off fall camp
Bret Bielema enters his second season as head coach at Illinois as he tries to rebuild the program. Among the things Bielema has tried to revamp is a rebranding of the program. One of those pieces of the rebrand is the introduction of Bielema’s “FamILLy” slogan, a way of uniting...
Illinois OL Alex Pihlstrom shares inspiration behind new mustache entering 2022
Illinois OL Alex Pihlstrom has had a winding journey through his career with the Illini. Now entering his 6th season with the program and looking to play a vital role on the offensive line, Pihlstrom also has a new look heading into fall camp. On Monday, Jeremy Werner with Illini...
Former Big Ten player petitioning NCAA to return to school after declaring for NFL Draft
Former Rutgers linebacker Drew Singleton’s college football future hangs in the balance in the coming days. Singleton had declared for the NFL Draft prior to Rutgers late add to the Gator Bowl, and he elected to return to the team and play in the bowl game. Well, sadly, he was injured in the game, crushing his 2022 NFL Draft hopes.
B1G well-represented in 247 Sports top 25 list
Would you say 7 B1G coaches deserve to be ranked within the top 25 in the sport right now?. Well, 247 Sports does. Below are the B1G selections on the current top 25 list:. Day and Harbaugh are set to lead two of the top teams in the B1G this season. Day has been looked at as an elite recruiter already for the Buckeyes, earning 3 straight top 5 classes for Ohio State since his arrival in 2019.
9 B1G teams go bowling in Athlon Sports' preseason bowl predictions for 2022
With the calendar flipping to August, the 2022 college football season is in full view for fans across the country. While most of the action ramps up in September, games will officially start in Week 0 on Aug. 27. Heading into the season, every fanbase has high expectations for the...
Nebraska sees 4-star edge defender decommit after visiting SEC program
Nebraska is back down to 13 commitments in its 2023 recruiting class after a 4-star edge defender has backed off his pledge to the Cornhuskers. Ashley Williams, a Zachary (Louisiana) standout, announced Sunday that he has decommitted. Williams, who publicly pledged to Nebraska on July 10, cited a “lapse in communication” in a note shared to Twitter:
Minnesota basketball loses 2nd player to season-ending injury during offseason practices
Minnesota basketball forward Isaiah Ihnen will miss the upcoming 2022-2023 season due to a knee injury, head coach Ben Johnson announced. The season-ending injury took place in practice last week and Ihnen will undergo surgery. Ihnen was coming off of a previous left knee injury that cost him the entire 2021-2022 season. He injured the same knee in last week’s practice.
2022 college football season: Every FBS game on the schedule in August
2022 college football season games are right around the corner! With the calendar officially flipping to August on Monday, we are now in the month when college football will kickoff in just a few weeks. While most teams will get the 2022 season started in Week 1 from Sept. 1-3,...
Ohio State AD Gene Smith believes 'future's bright' for Buckeye hoops under Chris Holtmann
Ohio State AD Gene Smith is more than upbeat about the direction of the basketball program. During a recent interview, Smith spoke glowingly about the work of head coach Chris Holtmann and the group of players on the roster. In an interview with Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, Smith praised...
Mickey Joseph critical of Nebraska's consistency at WR: 'I've been the most consistent'
Mickey Joseph was brought to Nebraska to coach the wide receiver room and serve as the passing game coordinator for the Huskers. On Monday, Joseph was critical of the consistency of his group to start camp. According to Brian Christopherson with 247 Sports, Joseph said he has been the most...
Kirk unplugged: Ferentz shares thoughts on college football's future
INDIANAPOLIS — Kirk Ferentz has pretty much seen everything when it comes to the Big Ten, or college football in general. With 23 years at Iowa, Ferentz isn’t just the dean of Big Ten coaches, but all of the FBS. And his experience goes well beyond that. From 1981-89, he served as Hayden Fry’s offensive line coach for the Hawkeyes.
Justin Fields is making a strong impression in Chicago: 'They have been thrilled with him'
Justin Fields is making a strong impression in Chicago ahead of his second season in the NFL. The former Ohio State quarterback had a shaky first season in a hapless Bears offense. Year 2 is Fields’ chance to prove it was the system, not the player. And if reports...
Mark Whipple updates progress of Nebraska offense, QB battle through early part of camp
Mark Whipple enters his first season as OC for Scott Frost at Nebraska with a lot on the line. He also has a quarterback battle to sort through while finding the right offensive pieces to play for the Huskers. On Monday, Whipple met with the media following practice to share...
