3 wealthy Houston neighbors rake in spots among America's richest

Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells FargoTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston resident hands back 62 "ghost guns"- and receives $150 for eachAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Prominent Houston banking family gifts $4M to UH's innovative new center for minority entrepreneurship
A prominent Houston family has just made a sizable investment in the University of Houston’s in the C. T. Bauer College of Business. The Dakri family has pledged $4 million in support of the Bauer College’s new Center for Economic Inclusion, which which aims to develop minority entrepreneurship and business development.
Hip Australian-NYC coffee shop brews up third Houston location in bustling Galleria-area center
An Australian-inspired, New York-based coffee shop and cafe leads the list of three new tenants coming to a prominent Galleria-area shopping center. Bluestone Lane will open its third Houston-area location in Post Oak Plaza, local real estate developer Levcor's property at the corner of San Felipe and Post Oak. In...
13 hottest White Linen Night events in the Heights, from pub crawls to pup parties
One of Houston's most popular weekend events in arguably the city's buzziest 'hoods is back. White Linen Night returns to the Heights and promises to be white-hot. Taking over a small strip in the Heights, the party starts early and goes late, with folks donning their coolest white looks as they sip, shop, and shake it on Saturday, August 6.
Houston's global real estate powerhouse snatches up highly coveted River Oaks address
One of Houston’s most-sought after commercial addresses has just been snatched up by an iconic real estate company based here. Global real estate firm Hines has acquired the sleek 200 Park Place office building, the company announced. Hines purchased the coveted space located at 400 Westheimer Rd. for $145...
Cherished trio of Montrose Italian family restaurants will soon shutter to make way for new dining district
Three staple Montrose Italian restaurants will soon shutter to make way for a new dining district. Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino will close on Friday, August 5. The Vincent Mandola family, owner of the approximately two-and-a-half acre tract, has sold it to an affiliate of real estate development firms Oxberry Group and TKG Capital Partners.
Hustlin' Houston Vietnamese restaurant wins $1M in top industry competition
A new Houston restaurant will be able to expand courtesy of a $1 million venture capital investment. The Savory Fund selected Houston Vietnamese restaurant Saigon Hustle as the winner of its Million Dollar Restaurant Launch competition. The private equity firm picked the Houston restaurant from a pool of more than...
Houston SPCA gives flight to rescued great egrets and blue herons
The Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas team rehabilitated and returned dozens of injured, orphaned great blue herons and great egrets to the wild earlier this month. These 28 juvenile great egrets and blue herons were found with broken wings, mangled legs, and internal injuries after their nesting area in Cypress was destroyed on May 13.
Houston's average price for a newly built home makes significant jump, says new report
Home prices here — especially for new builds — are on the rise, with Houston showing a 38.8 percent year-over-year increase in the typical monthly mortgage payment, as CultureMap reported. But just how much are these new homes worth? New data from Dallas-based HomesUSA.com shows that in June,...
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
This weekend marks major national news from some hometown icons, as our Queen Beyoncé drops her highly anticipated new album Renaissance, and our hip-hop icon Bun B showcases his Trill Burgers on a Good Morning America faceoff. Meanwhile, families can enjoy a Disney singalong treat or free outdoor Shakespeare,...
Houston hip-hop king Bun B's Trill Burgers crowned best in nation on Good Morning America
Bun B is a big winner. The Houston hip-hop legend's smash burger concept Trill Burgers won the title of Good Morning America's Ultimate Burger Spot along with a $10,000 cash prize. “It’s so surreal that it doesn’t make sense,” Bun B said in a statement. “To be in Times Square...
Iconic Houston-area battleship set to close to visitors for repairs
One of nation's — and Houston's — most enduring pieces of WWI and WWII history will soon cast off. The Battleship Texas will soon undergo much-needed repairs. Work on the iconic ship, which sees thousands of visitors in LaPorte, is set for repairs in mid-August, according to an announcement by the Battleship Texas Foundation, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and Texas Historical Commission.
Casual new bar crafts major upside in Garden Oaks with special sips and diverse dishes
Garden Oaks residents will soon have a new place to enjoy craft beer in a casual environment. Upside Pub will open August 9 in the former Tres Amigos space at 3402 N. Shepherd Dr. First announced in the spring, husband-and-wife owners Andy and Paige Lujan moved to Houston in order...
Pioneering Houston plant shop sprouts up with free weekend 'PlantChella' family festival
Houston’s first Black woman-owned plant shop — and also the first in Texas — is celebrating its first birthday and inviting the city to party in a green weekend bash. The Plant Project Houston (2031 Buffalo Terrace in Montrose) is hosting PlantChella, a free, three-day event running July 29-31, to celebrate its first anniversary. Free activities throughout the weekend include workshops on growing succulents, rum tastings, cigar rolling, yoga, sound baths, kids activities and more.
Vibrant new art installation sprouts through summer at Avenida Houston
A new public art installation has sprung up at downtown Avenida Houston, and you're meant to play with it. Called Roseaux, this "particip'active" art is composed of tall, individual reeds with sensors that rhythmically create a variation of colors and sounds when users engage them with their feet. When not...
Ken Hoffman on how a famed Houston Jewish bakery helped the G.O.A.T. of competitive food eating win big
Joey Chestnut, the undisputed GOAT of competitive eating, added more luster to his career stats by scarfing down 17.5 pounds of cherry pie in eight minutes at Nationals Stadium in Washington, D.C. last week. It’s his 55th record according to Major League Eating, the governing body of the consumption circuit.
Bun B's Trill Burgers topple Houston cult-favorite in epic Good Morning America showdown
Two of Houston's most acclaimed burger purveyors faced off in an epic battle on national television this morning. Good Morning America featured Trill Burgers and Burger-Chan on a Houston-centered edition of its “United States of Burgers” segment. Filmed near downtown at Saint Arnold Brewing Company, a panel of...
7 luscious, low-may lipsticks every Houstonian needs for that perfect pout
This season’s on-trend makeup look is low maintenance and high impact. Think lip balms with extra hydration and SPF, low-effort lip stains or lipstick reminiscent of your favorite Disney Princess. (We see you, Moana! Read on for more on her.) To celebrate National Lipstick Day on Friday, July 29,...
Riel talk about Montrose's award-winning restaurant, plus the hottest food news
On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Riel chef-owner Ryan Lachaine and bar manager Derek Brown join CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss the Montrose restaurant. The conversation begins with Brown explaining how he left the finance world to begin bartending at some of New York's best restaurants. Ultimately, he made his way to Houston and joined Riel in 2019.
Houston Starbucks makes 'venti' move as first in the city to unionize
Employees at a Starbucks in Upper Kirby are the first in Houston to announce plans to unionize. CultureMap news partner ABC13 reports that hourly workers at the Upper Kirby location on Shepherd Drive and Harold Street officially announced plans to unionize after passing the threshold of 30 percent of their workforce signing on. The move is to advocate for better working conditions.
Houston scores surprising ranking in new list of most educated cities in the U.S.
Houston is a well-known opportunity city, with pillar industries such as energy, medicine, space, and tech — all requiring high levels of education. So just how educated is the Bayou City?. Not stellar, says personal finance website in its new list of the most and least educated cities in...
