Lincoln man charged with sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl

Two held captive in Lincoln warehouse where they were ‘beaten, burned,’ police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was tortured and branded and one other person was sexually assaulted in a Lincoln warehouse, according to an arrest affidavit. A 26-year-old told Lincoln Police he was beaten, burned and branded with the word “Thief” after he was kidnapped by two men Thursday night, according to court records.
Officer uses Taser on man found working on stolen vehicle, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An officer used a Taser to stop a man who ran away after he was found working on a stolen vehicle, Lincoln Police say. On Sunday around 6:00 p.m., officers spotted two stolen vehicles in a parking lot near 84th and Holdredge Streets. When officers...
Lincoln company faces $100,000 in damage after leaving keys in vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over $100,000 in damage was done to a Lincoln construction company’s equipment after keys were left in their vehicle, Lincoln Police say. On Sunday around 11:30 a.m., an employee of Bauer Underground and Construction reported damage to several pieces of equipment near 40th & Rokeby Road.
Crash near Fremont kills one, injures several others
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (KLKN) — The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a four-vehicle crash near Fremont that killed one woman and injured at least four others. Authorities say it happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday near Fremont on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River...
Nebraska Task Force 1 sends 2 more members to help in Kentucky
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Sunday morning, Nebraska Task Force 1 sent two more members to assist with the devastating floods in Kentucky. In total all three members have been from the Lincoln area. One is currently a Captain with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, and the other is a retired member of LFR.
Lincoln students read more than 7 million minutes this summer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Libraries System and Lincoln Saltdogs came together for another summer to sponsor a reading program for students. The program, which began earlier this summer, encouraged kids to read for at least 10 hours during their break from school. The reward? Free tickets to the July 31st Saltdogs game.
Star City Shores to temporarily close due to staffing shortage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln pool will close for four days due to a lifeguard staffing shortage. Star City Shores will be closed from Aug. 8 to 11. It will reopen for one final weekend before being closed for the season on Aug. 14. City officials say no...
Lincoln cancer treatment center receives special recognition
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska Hematology Oncology is focused on patient-centered care and leaving lasting impressions on its patients. “No one wants to end up with a cancer diagnosis,” said Caitlin Phelps a patient at NHO. “When I walk through the doors of this place. I know I’m going to be treated as if I’m not just a diagnosis.”
New dog bar coming to Lincoln this Fall
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Lincoln’s newest upcoming bar is creating a theme that is more fluff than other. You will no longer need to leave your dog at home when having a night on the town. Unleash, a future dog park and bar will allow visitors to go to the...
Lancaster county fair hosts Hispanic bands for the first time on Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Sunday, those at the Lancaster County fair experienced a taste of Hispanic culture with first time performances of Hispanic music on that stage. “This is the first year that we are here at the Lancaster Fair. So hopefully this grows every year and evolves into something bigger. Where we can have bigger bands, bigger performances and have a bigger crowd,” said Steve Solorio, event organizer.
Heat continues to build on Tuesday
A Severe T’Storm Watch is in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday for portions of central Nebraska. In this region, any storms are capable of producing damaging winds and/or large hail on Monday night. The tornado potential appears to be low. On Monday night, we expect some shower and thunderstorm...
Take Aim Games Promotes Team Based Activities in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The whistle of arrows pierced the North Lincoln air today as teams of individuals from family to friends gathered to put their accuracy-based skills to the test. The Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center held the last of its, Take Aim Games on Saturday, July 30...
Denton celebrates its 150th birthday with games, food trucks and dancing
DENTON, Neb. (KLKN) – The small town just outside of Lincoln has been around for 150 years, and was celebrated by families and community members Saturday. The anniversary of the town was actually in 2021, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, event coordinators decided to take an extra year to plan a bigger and better celebration.
Warmer air and higher humidity return on Sunday
Saturday night is the last opportunity to get outside and enjoy the lower temperatures and humidity. Clear skies are in the forecast for Saturday night. A few versions of Stormcast have thrown a few low clouds into the picture early Sunday. That said, any low clouds that do develop will burn off on Sunday morning. We expect low temperatures in the low to mid-60s in Lincoln.
RECALL ALERT: Banana Boat recalls select products due to cancer causing chemical
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Three batches of Banana Boat sunscreen spray for hair and scalp were recalled nationwide due to trace levels of benzene. Benzene is a human carcinogen and is not an ingredient in any Banana Boat products but was found in the propellant in the can. Exposure...
Nebraska earns #2 spot on Big Ten volleyball preseason poll
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Huskers have earned themselves a #2 spot on the Big Ten’s volleyball preseason poll. They’re behind defending National Champions Wisconsin and followed by Minnesota in the poll. The Big Ten also announced the Preseason All-Big Ten Team, which includes three Huskers. Kaitlyn...
‘We were all right, not great’: Huskers continue to prepare for upcoming season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With only 26 days until Ireland, the Huskers continue to prepare for the upcoming season during fall practice. In the off-season, the Husker squad saw a lot of changes including the hiring of offensive coordinator Mark Whipple and wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph. Both coaches...
