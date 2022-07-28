ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln man charged with sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl

By Andrew Ward
klkntv.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.klkntv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

Lincoln company faces $100,000 in damage after leaving keys in vehicle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over $100,000 in damage was done to a Lincoln construction company’s equipment after keys were left in their vehicle, Lincoln Police say. On Sunday around 11:30 a.m., an employee of Bauer Underground and Construction reported damage to several pieces of equipment near 40th & Rokeby Road.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Crash near Fremont kills one, injures several others

SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (KLKN) — The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a four-vehicle crash near Fremont that killed one woman and injured at least four others. Authorities say it happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday near Fremont on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River...
FREMONT, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
klkntv.com

Nebraska Task Force 1 sends 2 more members to help in Kentucky

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Sunday morning, Nebraska Task Force 1 sent two more members to assist with the devastating floods in Kentucky. In total all three members have been from the Lincoln area. One is currently a Captain with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, and the other is a retired member of LFR.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln students read more than 7 million minutes this summer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Libraries System and Lincoln Saltdogs came together for another summer to sponsor a reading program for students. The program, which began earlier this summer, encouraged kids to read for at least 10 hours during their break from school. The reward? Free tickets to the July 31st Saltdogs game.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Star City Shores to temporarily close due to staffing shortage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln pool will close for four days due to a lifeguard staffing shortage. Star City Shores will be closed from Aug. 8 to 11. It will reopen for one final weekend before being closed for the season on Aug. 14. City officials say no...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln cancer treatment center receives special recognition

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska Hematology Oncology is focused on patient-centered care and leaving lasting impressions on its patients. “No one wants to end up with a cancer diagnosis,” said Caitlin Phelps a patient at NHO. “When I walk through the doors of this place. I know I’m going to be treated as if I’m not just a diagnosis.”
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Missing Person#Violent Crime#Lincoln Police#Lpd#Cornhusker#Hopespoke
klkntv.com

New dog bar coming to Lincoln this Fall

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Lincoln’s newest upcoming bar is creating a theme that is more fluff than other. You will no longer need to leave your dog at home when having a night on the town. Unleash, a future dog park and bar will allow visitors to go to the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lancaster county fair hosts Hispanic bands for the first time on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Sunday, those at the Lancaster County fair experienced a taste of Hispanic culture with first time performances of Hispanic music on that stage. “This is the first year that we are here at the Lancaster Fair. So hopefully this grows every year and evolves into something bigger. Where we can have bigger bands, bigger performances and have a bigger crowd,” said Steve Solorio, event organizer.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Heat continues to build on Tuesday

A Severe T’Storm Watch is in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday for portions of central Nebraska. In this region, any storms are capable of producing damaging winds and/or large hail on Monday night. The tornado potential appears to be low. On Monday night, we expect some shower and thunderstorm...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Take Aim Games Promotes Team Based Activities in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The whistle of arrows pierced the North Lincoln air today as teams of individuals from family to friends gathered to put their accuracy-based skills to the test. The Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center held the last of its, Take Aim Games on Saturday, July 30...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
klkntv.com

Denton celebrates its 150th birthday with games, food trucks and dancing

DENTON, Neb. (KLKN) – The small town just outside of Lincoln has been around for 150 years, and was celebrated by families and community members Saturday. The anniversary of the town was actually in 2021, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, event coordinators decided to take an extra year to plan a bigger and better celebration.
DENTON, NE
klkntv.com

Warmer air and higher humidity return on Sunday

Saturday night is the last opportunity to get outside and enjoy the lower temperatures and humidity. Clear skies are in the forecast for Saturday night. A few versions of Stormcast have thrown a few low clouds into the picture early Sunday. That said, any low clouds that do develop will burn off on Sunday morning. We expect low temperatures in the low to mid-60s in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska earns #2 spot on Big Ten volleyball preseason poll

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Huskers have earned themselves a #2 spot on the Big Ten’s volleyball preseason poll. They’re behind defending National Champions Wisconsin and followed by Minnesota in the poll. The Big Ten also announced the Preseason All-Big Ten Team, which includes three Huskers. Kaitlyn...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy