Carthage Oktoberfest set for Oct. 22

Jackson to auction off vehicles on Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host a public auction of abandoned and stolen vehicles on Saturday, August 6. Some of the items that will be auctioned include cars, trucks, SUVs, pick-up trucks and vans. More than 100 items from the evidence vault from the Jackson Police Department’s (JPD) will also be […]
Misdemeanor holding facility to be ready in October
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s misdemeanor holding facility that was expected to be ready in August is now expected to be ready in October. The Northside Sun reported the facility has enough room for about 180 beds. It’s being built on the third floor of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, which is less than a […]
New Madison County town center project includes general store, condos
MADISON, Miss. — The ground has been broken on a new development project in a Madison community. A new town center will go up in Lost Rabbit at the end of Hoy Road. The 15,000-square-foot project will include a general store, condos and other commercial and retail spaces. "They...
Once upon a time, in a small Mississippi town called Satartia…there was a catfish race
Satartia is from the Choctaw and means “Pumpkin Place,” but they must have taken the pumpkins with them because I didn’t see a single one. As one of the oldest non-Native settlements in Mississippi, Satartia is also the smallest, according to people who count that kind of thing. The 2020 census lists 41 residents. The town has had a cotton gin for some time but can brag to its jealous neighbors about the country store that opened up recently.
Hitt: Zaxby’s will be an attraction for Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The future home of Zaxby’s in Meridian will be located next to Krystal on Highway 19 South. City and county officials this week welcomed news that Zaxby’s will go forward with its plans for a Meridian location. They say it will be an economic boost, bringing new jobs, and be an attraction for people here and for people stopping here as they travel.
A Prowler in Kosciusko and a BOLO from Winston County
At 12:03am Monday morning, KPD responded to call for a prowler on Peachtree Street. Caller says an unidentified person opened their back door and then left in a hurry with their dogs in pursuit. After a short area search, a person of interest was detained. At 1:00am, officers responded to...
Councilman Stokes wants to sue state of Mississippi over its ‘Hot Pursuit’ law
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city councilman says he wants to sue the state of Mississippi. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants to file a federal lawsuit over the state’s “Hot Pursuit” law. That law makes it legal for police officers to pursue suspected criminals across jurisdictions.
Cannabis Facility Under Construction in Hinds County
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A cannabis production facility is under construction in Hinds County, company officials told WJTV. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on Feb. 2 signed a law making medical marijuana legal for several health conditions. The facility being built near Raymond is a state-of-the-art production building that will...
Buy a seized, abandoned or stolen vehicle at the City of Jackson’s public auction
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Around 400 seized, abandoned and stolen vehicle are up for grabs at an upcoming public auction hosted by the City of Jackson. The vehicles include trucks, SUVs and vans, “plus 100s of items from the evidence vault.” All vehicles are in various conditions and, as a press release stated, some run, others do not.
MEMA to help pay for individual safe rooms
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in certain disaster-prone areas can apply for the Individual Safe Room Program through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). MEMA will help neighbors in specified counties build a safe room in their home by offering 75% reimbursement or up to $3,500 for installation costs. The funds for this program are […]
Stokes wants city to take action against Mississippi hot pursuit law
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he wants the city to take action against Mississippi's hot pursuit law. Stokes' proposal comes after a postal worker was killed July 21 by a suspect being chased from Pearl into the Jackson city limits. And, last week, a woman was arrested after leading Flowood police on a chase that ended with her crashing into a light pole in Jackson.
Family cleans Jackson Public School named in honor of their parents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A family cleaned a Jackson Public School named in honor of their parents on Saturday. The Shirley family headed to Shirley Elementary, located at 330 Judy Street, to ensure the building was clean and ready for the upcoming school year. The school was formally known as...
Man charged with grand larceny in Yazoo County
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in Yazoo County in connection to a recent business burglary. The Yazoo Herald reported Drewy Austin, 39, was accused of stealing patio furniture and a refrigerator from a business on Martin Luther King Drive. Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Terry Gann said he was caught […]
Old power station imploded in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — An implosion Thursday morning in Jackson had some residents wondering where the loud boom came from. Entergy Mississippi imploded what remained of the retired Rex Brown Steam Electric Station on Northside Drive. Company officials said it took about five minutes and traffic was delayed for about 15 minutes as a safety precaution.
Grand Larceny, Aggravated Assault, and Armed Robbery in Attala and Leake
JACKIE BEECHAMP, 31, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, ACSO. Bond $10,000. TALINA G BOYD, 18, of Carthage, False ID, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, No Insurance, No Tag, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500. KENDRICK R CARTER, 39, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, KPD....
Starkville Schools begin year-round schedule
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Summer came to an end on Tuesday for students in Oktibbeha County. The Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District kicked off its new year-round schedule which features a shorter summer break and longer breaks in the spring and fall. "We are very excited for the 22-23 school year,”...
Ribbon-cutting held for Tesla dealership in Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s first Tesla dealership is now open for business. AT the ribbon-cutting, guests got to test drive some of the models. It was the first day of business for the Brandon dealership. Those who attended the ribbon-cutting got quite a show of the available models like Model S, Model 3, Model […]
Burglary and Prison Contraband Arrests in Attala and Leake
TEVIN PITCHFORD, 29, of Greenwood, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Resisting Arrest, ACSO. Bond $5,000 X 2, $5,000, $1,000. ASHLEY RAGSDALE, 26, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $389.75. JOHNTAVIS R RIMMER, 20, of Sallis, Serving...
BOLO issued from Leake County
134 am Hwy 12 E alarm notification caller said there was a male that was not supposed to be there. 9:45 am KPD responded to a stalled vehicle in front of CVS. 10:06 BOLO issued from Leake County for a stolen vehicle from Carthage with license number LJB7980 2013 blue Nissan Altima.
Carthage, MS – Nine-Year-Old Killed in N. Jordan St Four-Wheeler Crash
Deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an accident involving a child at about 7:30 p.m. on North Jordon Street in Carthage. Officials think that the crash happened when the four-wheeler jumped a tiny hill, causing it to flip. The nine-year-old victim died at the...
