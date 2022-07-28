Huntsville mother charged with murdering her 2-year-old daughter

www.wtva.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAFF
Family speaks out about death of two-year-old found dead in mothers bathtub
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three days after Laioni Harriet Douglas turned two years old, officers discovered her body in her mother’s apartment on Sugar Mill Circle. “We could have saved her… oh my God. I just wish things could’ve been different,” said Laioni’s grandmother, Denice Nance.
Man allegedly kills brother after argument
A Madison man is accused of shooting and killing his brother after an argument on Friday.
MCSO: Murder suspect stole trustee uniform, hid it under his clothes
News 19 spoke with Morgan County Sheriff's Office PIO Mike Swafford who gave details into the escape attempt.
WAFF
Decatur woman arrested on second-degree burglary and other charges
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On June 2, 2022, a Decatur resident reported a burglary at their residence in the 600 block of Cherry Street NW while at home. During the Decatur Police Department’s investigation 45-year-old Lolita Marjorie Amerson was developed as a suspect in the burglary. A warrant for burglary in the second degree was obtained for her arrest/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 teens killed in north Alabama crash
Two teenagers were killed in a car crash near Holly Pond in Cullman County early Monday morning.
Alabama woman accused of drowning her child in water and olive oil
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A northern Alabama woman is accused of drowning her 2-year-old daughter in a bathtub filled with “cold water and olive oil,” according to court documents filed Friday. Luccuina Lanashia Braithwaite, 25, of Huntsville, was charged with capital murder, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office...
Woman’s body found outside home in Decatur
Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead outside a residence on Wilson Street.
WAAY-TV
Death investigation underway in Decatur
Decatur Police say a woman was found dead outside of a home in the 200 block of Wilson Street about 11 a.m. Sunday. The woman's body is being taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. The death investigation is ongoing. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFF
Three-year-old boy drowned at Hampton House pool
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday evening a three-year-old boy drowned at the Hampton House Pool Facility in Hunstville, AL. HEMSI responded to the scene around 6:15 p.m. of an unresponsive child who had been pulled from the water. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children. The...
WAFF
One man injured in Sunday shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was injured after a shooting that took place around 1 p.m. Sunday in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting took place on Uvalde Lane. The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Huntsville PD officers have the alleged...
1 dead, 1 critically injured in crash near Oakwood University
One person has died and a second is in life-threatening condition at a crash on Adventist Blvd at Sparkman Drive, near Oakwood University.
1 injured in North Huntsville shooting
One person is in the hospital after a shooting Sunday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAFF
One dead, one injured in Sunday night crash
The crash occurred in May of 2021 according to the Florence Police Department. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the incident happened around 6 a.m. in the area of 808 Alabama Highway 75 North. Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash. Updated: 31 minutes ago. One...
Huntsville murder suspect arrested before trial
A Huntsville man facing murder charges, whose trial begins next week, was arrested again, according to online jail records.
WAFF
One dead following overnight shooting in Huntsville, police searching for suspect
Mother to appear in court for the forced drowning of her two-year-old daughter. Mother to appear in court for the forced drowning of her two-year-old daughter. Madison Co. man charged with ex-girlfriend’s murder. Updated: 22 minutes ago. Madison Co. man charged with ex-girlfriend’s murder. Mars Hill Book Store...
WAAY-TV
Another inmate attack inside Limestone Correctional Facility on Monday forces lockdown
The Limestone Correctional Facility was placed on lockdown yet again Monday following another inmate-on-inmate stabbing attack, WAAY 31 has learned. Multiple sources on the inside of the state's largest prison told our newsroom the facility remains critically understaffed, causing major problems and forcing delays to basic services, including providing meals on time.
One person shot, injured after family argument
An argument between siblings in Madison resulted in a person being shot and sustaining a life-threatening injury.
WAAY-TV
Victim identified in fatal shooting in Huntsville
A woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Friday in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say 35-year-old Tiffani Cole was killed at Kensington Townhomes on Lancewood Drive just after midnight. Police said early Friday morning that they were looking for a suspect in the shooting but have not...
1 critically injured in Huntsville wreck
One person was critically injured in a Huntsville wreck early Sunday morning.
WAFF
29-year-old woman killed in Tuesday night Huntsville fire
Huntsville PD searching for man after shooting leaves 1 injured. Huntsville PD searching for man after shooting leaves 1 injured. Two men charged for an attempted escape from the Morgan Co. Jail in June. Updated: 1 hour ago. Two men charged for an attempted escape from the Morgan Co. Jail...
Comments / 1