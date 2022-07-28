ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville mother charged with murdering her 2-year-old daughter

By Josh Rayburn
wtva.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wtva.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Decatur woman arrested on second-degree burglary and other charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On June 2, 2022, a Decatur resident reported a burglary at their residence in the 600 block of Cherry Street NW while at home. During the Decatur Police Department’s investigation 45-year-old Lolita Marjorie Amerson was developed as a suspect in the burglary. A warrant for burglary in the second degree was obtained for her arrest/
DECATUR, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
KRMG

Alabama woman accused of drowning her child in water and olive oil

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A northern Alabama woman is accused of drowning her 2-year-old daughter in a bathtub filled with “cold water and olive oil,” according to court documents filed Friday. Luccuina Lanashia Braithwaite, 25, of Huntsville, was charged with capital murder, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office...
WAAY-TV

Death investigation underway in Decatur

Decatur Police say a woman was found dead outside of a home in the 200 block of Wilson Street about 11 a.m. Sunday. The woman's body is being taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. The death investigation is ongoing. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
DECATUR, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huntsville Hospital#Cpr#Police#Violent Crime#Sugar Mill Circle#The Challenger School
WAFF

Three-year-old boy drowned at Hampton House pool

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday evening a three-year-old boy drowned at the Hampton House Pool Facility in Hunstville, AL. HEMSI responded to the scene around 6:15 p.m. of an unresponsive child who had been pulled from the water. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One man injured in Sunday shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was injured after a shooting that took place around 1 p.m. Sunday in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting took place on Uvalde Lane. The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Huntsville PD officers have the alleged...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
WAFF

One dead, one injured in Sunday night crash

The crash occurred in May of 2021 according to the Florence Police Department. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the incident happened around 6 a.m. in the area of 808 Alabama Highway 75 North. Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash. Updated: 31 minutes ago. One...
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

Another inmate attack inside Limestone Correctional Facility on Monday forces lockdown

The Limestone Correctional Facility was placed on lockdown yet again Monday following another inmate-on-inmate stabbing attack, WAAY 31 has learned. Multiple sources on the inside of the state's largest prison told our newsroom the facility remains critically understaffed, causing major problems and forcing delays to basic services, including providing meals on time.
HARVEST, AL
WAAY-TV

Victim identified in fatal shooting in Huntsville

A woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Friday in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say 35-year-old Tiffani Cole was killed at Kensington Townhomes on Lancewood Drive just after midnight. Police said early Friday morning that they were looking for a suspect in the shooting but have not...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

29-year-old woman killed in Tuesday night Huntsville fire

Huntsville PD searching for man after shooting leaves 1 injured. Huntsville PD searching for man after shooting leaves 1 injured. Two men charged for an attempted escape from the Morgan Co. Jail in June. Updated: 1 hour ago. Two men charged for an attempted escape from the Morgan Co. Jail...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy