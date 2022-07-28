Smoked Shrimp With Chile-Lime Dipping Sauce

www.epicurious.com
Key Lime Coconut Pie
This key lime coconut pie is so refreshing and one of my favorite tropical desserts! It is so creamy and easy – simply delicious! Here is the recipe:. 1/4 cup freshly squeezed or bottled Key lime juice. Zest of 1 lime, finely grated. To garnish:. Whipped cream (optional) Toasted...
Royal Lemon Cream Pie (Fast Ready Recipe!)
This creamy lemon pie is so rich, refreshing, and delicious! You will need just 20 minutes to prepare it, plus a few hours to set. Simple and lemony, this pie is ideal for those who like easy and creamy desserts. Here is the recipe:. Servings: 8 to 10. Ingredients:. For...
You Say Fruit Basket, I Say Snack Basket
All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When I first toured my current apartment, I knew the kitchen would be a challenge. Like many kitchens in New York, it was small, with not much counter or storage space. When I tell you there is literally one drawer in the kitchen (technically, it’s the only one in the whole apartment,) that is sadly not an exaggeration. By the time I unpacked all my flours and dry beans and noodles and chunky coffee mugs I realized something terrible: There was no room for the snacks. So I piled my tins of fish, packets of nut butter cups, and a few bags of chips and sleeves of crackers into the only space I had left, my Fox Run 3-Tier Hanging Fruit Baskets.
Bored of Chicken? Boil It in Butter!
Has butter ever done me wrong? For me, it’s a resounding no! Butter never disappoints, it outperforms and exceeds my expectations, making everything golden, sumptuous, and downright decadent. When I hit a slump, I always find butter can be the saving grace, and people knew that hundreds of years ago too. This historical recipe proves that butter can make anything, even boring chicken, taste better.
Recipe: Tropical Coconut Rice for two
Upgrade your traditional white rice with this flavorful coconut rice recipe. Coconut rice takes on both sweet and savory flavor notes from the coconut milk, which creates a delish tropical flavor. It also creates the perfect subtle hint of sweetness. Coconut rice pairs well with sweet ingredients and...
Recipe: Tomato pie
Rebecca Kolls shared this recipe for Tomato Pie with WCCO viewers. Rebecca's first of the season Tomato Pie. 4-5 med tomatoes sliced about ¼ inch. 1 pie crust, (I used Pillsbury "Just Unroll") 1 sm bag frozen spinach, chopped, thawed and drained. ½ c Gruyère cheese, grated.
Healthy Recipe: Gluten-free Low-Carb Pumpkin Bread
If you are combating these hot summer days, and can’t wait for the leaves to start falling, we found the perfect recipe to bring the spirit of Fall a little bit earlier. Enjoy this easy-to-make gluten-free low-carb Pumpkin Bread recipe! Here is what you'll need: Ingredients: 1 ½ cups blanched almond flour ½ teaspoon of acceptable sea salt ¾ teaspoon baking soda 2 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon ½ teaspoon ground cloves ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg ¼ teaspoon ground ginger 4 eggs ¾ cup organic pumpkin puree ¼ cup Swerve 1 teaspoon vanilla extract *½ cup of optional mix-ins: chopped pecans or walnuts Instructions: Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Place the rack in the center of the...
Vallery Lomas's Summer Fruit Tart with Cream Cheese Filling
Step 1Combine flour, salt and ¼ cup powdered sugar in a large bowl. Add butter, and stir until combined and a soft dough forms. Using floured hands, press dough into bottom and up sides of a 9-inch tart pan, preferably with a removable bottom. Refrigerate until dough is firm, about 20 minutes.
Maple Whiskey Chicken Lollipops
The first time I encountered chicken lollipops was at a barbecue festival with some friends. They looked so delicious that I went home and made some myself. I have created about half dozen recipes for these lollipops but these smoked maple whiskey chicken lollipops are my favorite by far. You start by removing the bottom section of the chicken legs to make them into perfectly-trimmed drumsticks. My biggest tip is to use paper towels for this process—they help grip the meat to get it all off the bone. Seasoned, smoked, and slicked with a simple maple whiskey glaze, these lollipops are epic for tailgating, barbecue nights, or any summer celebration.
Smoked Sweet Potatoes
Using a fork, poke a few holes in the skin of the sweet potatoes. Set them aside. Preheat your smoker to a medium-low temperature (about 275°F). Place the sweet potatoes into the smoker and cook for about 1 hour, or until they begin to soften inside. Wrap the sweet potatoes in aluminum foil and return to the smoker for 1 hour until completely softened. Pull the sweet potatoes off the and let cool for 2 minutes.
Polish Haluski Recipe
Haluski is a classic Polish comfort food meal that's incredibly simple to make and consists of just four ingredients. Pronounced ha-LOOSH-key, it refers to cabbage that's fried in a generous amount of butter then tossed with egg noodles and black pepper. All the flavor comes from patiently cooking down the cabbage until it's sweet and silky. Black pepper lends a subtle hint of warming spice.
How to Clean a Cast Iron Skillet
Since cast-iron pans can handle heavy-duty cooking, you might have a bit of a mess to clean up when you're done cooking — but don't worry, no matter how you prefer to clean your pan, it can take it. Here, a step-by-step guide. Step 1: Clean the pan while...
How to Make a Cherry Dump Cake with Only 5 Ingredients
Cherry cobbler is an all-time favorite dessert. Nothing compares to juicy cherries paired with a tender cake topping. But even though it’s fairly simple to put together a cobbler, we love to take a shortcut to make dessert even faster. Hello, cherry dump cake!. This quick cake resembles a...
Frozen Yogurt Ice Pops With Lemon Curd
Active Time 40 minutes Total Time 45 minutes, plus cooling and freezing. These easy ice pops get their rich, velvety texture from full-fat yogurt and a teaspoon of agar agar, while lemon curd adds a sweet, tangy brightness. Make a big batch of these frozen yogurt ice pops and keep them all summer long for a cool and refreshing frozen dessert whenever you want it. The plain yogurt base also makes these ice pops an excellent vehicle for flavor. Riff on the recipe by swirling in your favorite jam or compote, and if you don’t feel like making lemon curd, store-bought will work just fine.
Lemon Cake Mix Cookies
These lemon cake mix cookies are bursting with flavor and will melt in your mouth. Topped with a delicious lemon icing that compliments that bright lemon flavor, you won't be able to stop at just one!
People who eat the highest amounts of ultra-processed foods such as drinks and chocolate may have a higher risk of developing dementia than those who eat the lowest amounts, a study has indicated.It also found that replacing ultra-processed foods with unprocessed or minimally processed foods was associated with a lower risk.According to the study, eating more unprocessed or minimally processed food by the equivalent of half an apple a day, while decreasing ultra-processed foods by the equivalent of a chocolate bar a day, is associated with 3% decreased risk of dementia.Ultra-processed foods – which are high in added sugar,...
Recipe: Easy and refreshing Gazpacho
Gazpacho is a Spanish food staple. It is a popular cold soup made of raw, blended vegetables that is eaten throughout Spain and Portugal. Since it originated from regions that were very hot, gazpacho was created to be eaten cold, so it could cool you down on those...
Smoked Duck
The sugar in the molasses combines with the natural fat in the duck skin to create a mahogany color on this smoked duck that is so deep, it looks almost burnished. Look for a thick blackstrap molasses for this recipe. Serve with a classic slaw or potato salad to round out the plate.
31 August Recipes To Make Every Day This Summer, From Breakfast Through Happy Hour And Dessert
Summer isn't over yet, so take advantage in the kitchen.
