ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levittown, PA

Levittown’s Boyce ‘would roll 500 miles’ and a lot more for Anchor House

By Wayne Fish
flyingfishhockey.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
flyingfishhockey.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

5 Locally Sold Lottery Tickets Worth $10K

JERSEY SHORE – Three Ocean County and two Monmouth County lottery tickets won the third-tier prize of the recent Mega Millions drawing. The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, each winning the $10,000 prize. The winning numbers for the July 29 drawing were: 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 14, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
MyChesCo

Road Construction Update in Bucks County, Motorists Urged to Plan Ahead

BENSALEM TWP, PA — Lane closures will be in place on northbound and southbound U.S.1 in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, on Sunday, July 31, through Friday, August 5, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning for paving operations between Old Lincoln Highway and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Interchange, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yardley, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Levittown, PA
State
Alaska State
State
Maryland State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Bucks County, PA
Society
City
Washington Crossing, PA
City
Home, PA
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
Bucks County, PA
Sports
State
Oregon State
County
Bucks County, PA
MyChesCo

ChristianaCare Ranked No. 1 Hospital in Delaware, No. 4 Hospital in Philadelphia Region

WILMINGTON, DE — ChristianaCare has been rated as a Best Hospital by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022-23 annual rankings. ChristianaCare was ranked No. 42 in the nation in obstetrics and gynecology. Addtionally, the Wilmington-based health system was also ranked as high-performing in orthopedics, and was ranked the No. 1 hospital in Delaware and the No. 4 hospital in the Philadelphia region.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sydney Mclaughlin
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Give me the baby’: Pennsylvania woman helps stop man from throwing child from overpass

A Pennsylvania woman helped defuse a domestic situation Thursday when a man threatened to throw his baby from the overpass of a Philadelphia interstate. Christine King, of Bensalem, said she was driving to work on Interstate 95 in northeast Philadelphia near the Cottman Avenue exit when she spotted a couple arguing near an overpass, WPVI-TV reported. King said it appeared the man, who was holding the child, was threatening to throw the baby off the overpass.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#500 Miles#Mile Run#Anchor House
NJ.com

N.J. wedding venue announces closure after 16 years

Sterling Gardens, a wedding venue and banquet hall in Matawan, has announced it is shuttering. For 16 years, the venue held weddings, luncheons and other events. It is located at 227 Freneau Avenue. The company said in a Facebook post on July 24 that the pandemic “has taken its toll...
MATAWAN, NJ
MyChesCo

US Files Civil Suit Against Delaware County Pharmacy, Pharmacist

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that the United States filed a civil lawsuit against Murray-Overhill Pharmacy, Inc., located in Media, PA, and its co-owner pharmacist Martin Brian, alleging a years-long practice of illegal dispensing and distribution of opioid and other controlled substances as part of a sex-for-pills scheme. At the same time the civil suit was filed, the United States also filed a proposed consent judgment that, subject to the court’s approval, would resolve the lawsuit. The consent judgment would require Murray-Overhill Pharmacy and Brian to pay $750,000 in civil penalties under the Controlled Substances Act and would permanently prohibit them from dispensing controlled substances or obtaining another controlled substance registration in the future.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cycling
CBS Philly

Family Of 2 Girls In Viral Sesame Place Video Working On Resolution With Theme Park

LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — The family of the two girls involved in the viral Sesame Place video, which appears to show a costumed character snubbing the girls, say they’re working with the theme park on a resolution. The attorney of the original family involved in the viral video says they are having meaningful dialogue with the theme park officials. “We have had a dialogue, we’ve been maintaining a dialogue for over at least the last week or so. We believe that there was some advancement and we were optimistic about what could come from this,” attorney B’Ivory Lamarr said. Lamarr, the family’s...
LANGHORNE, PA
wrnjradio.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by NJ Transit train in Somerset County

FAR HILLS BOROUGH, NJ (Somerset County) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a NJ Transit train Wednesday night, according to NJ Transit. At around 11:00 p.m., Gladstone Branch Train #440, which departed Gladstone at 10:49 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Hoboken at 12:22 a.m., struck and fatally injured a pedestrian, whose identity was not released, west of the Far Hills Station in Far Hills Borough, authorities said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
bulletin-news.com

Cardiologist From Maplewood Dies After Brief Illness

Cowboys and Indians was a popular game among the youngsters in Dr. Keith A. Hawthorne’s Maplewood neighborhood, but, according to his obituary, which was released over the weekend, “He decided to utilize the toy medical kit that his mother had given him. That item served as the starting point for a lengthy profession as a doctor committed to serving others.”
MAPLEWOOD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy