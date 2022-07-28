Levittown’s Boyce ‘would roll 500 miles’ and a lot more for Anchor House

LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — The family of the two girls involved in the viral Sesame Place video, which appears to show a costumed character snubbing the girls, say they’re working with the theme park on a resolution. The attorney of the original family involved in the viral video says they are having meaningful dialogue with the theme park officials. “We have had a dialogue, we’ve been maintaining a dialogue for over at least the last week or so. We believe that there was some advancement and we were optimistic about what could come from this,” attorney B’Ivory Lamarr said. Lamarr, the family’s...

