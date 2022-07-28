Levittown’s Boyce ‘would roll 500 miles’ and a lot more for Anchor House

flyingfishhockey.com
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion AccessMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United StatesTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
A Philadelphia Public Bus Driver Vanished One Day After WorkThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
5 Locally Sold Lottery Tickets Worth $10K
JERSEY SHORE – Three Ocean County and two Monmouth County lottery tickets won the third-tier prize of the recent Mega Millions drawing. The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, each winning the $10,000 prize. The winning numbers for the July 29 drawing were: 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 14, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
Road Construction Update in Bucks County, Motorists Urged to Plan Ahead
BENSALEM TWP, PA — Lane closures will be in place on northbound and southbound U.S.1 in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, on Sunday, July 31, through Friday, August 5, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning for paving operations between Old Lincoln Highway and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Interchange, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
These 4 NJ flea markets are also known for their outstanding food
One of the main reasons why people love to shop at flea markets is for a good bargain. There’s a laundry list of flea markets in New Jersey, especially in the summertime. Most are seasonal or pop-ups and are themed like the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market that takes place at the Cure Insurance Arena.
This N.J. city is now America’s most expensive for renters, site says
If you’re a renter in Jersey City, we salute you. You’re paying the highest rent prices in the entire country, according to a report conducted by listings service Rent.com. And you saw the third largest increase in rent prices, year over year, in the United State. The average...
Grocery Outlet opens in North Philly neighborhood, first supermarket there since 1960s
"You have people in the community who can't really afford to be out at the Acme, Fresh Grocer, Shop Rite, and so it's something that's more affordable," said Lora Campbell of North Philadelphia.
phl17.com
South Philadelphia man opens the go-to lounge in Wilmington after failed pet store
Wilmington, DE (WPHL)- On Sunday, a South Philadelphia man celebrated the second anniversary of his Wilmington lounge. The journey of opening that new venue during a pandemic, and surviving, is one that the local entrepreneur says he’s proud of. Rikeem Wilburn, owner of Suite 4 Eleven in Wilmington, Delaware,...
The Beach is Just Gone, Portions of Toms River and Brick Beaches Vanish into the Ocean
TOMS RIVER, NJ -Despite massive efforts to rebuild the beaches along the northern barrier island...
ChristianaCare Ranked No. 1 Hospital in Delaware, No. 4 Hospital in Philadelphia Region
WILMINGTON, DE — ChristianaCare has been rated as a Best Hospital by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022-23 annual rankings. ChristianaCare was ranked No. 42 in the nation in obstetrics and gynecology. Addtionally, the Wilmington-based health system was also ranked as high-performing in orthopedics, and was ranked the No. 1 hospital in Delaware and the No. 4 hospital in the Philadelphia region.
NJ adding 2 more recreational marijuana shops closer to you (Opinion)
If you saw the lines outside of the dispensaries near me, you would think they were giving stuff away for free. And guess what? The dispensaries near me are, so far, only allowed to sell medical marijuana. So when I heard that two local dispensaries were given the green light...
Amazing Ocean County, NJ Resort Named The Best In The State
There are some amazing places you can choose to relax near a beautiful beach in New Jersey, but only one can be named the best. A recent article singled out one resort as the most beautiful one for a summer getaway in the whole Garden State. That's quite an honor in this state.
Feds send NJ cardiologist to prison for giving couple drugs
A 60-year-old Somerset County cardiologist has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for unlawfully prescribing thousands of oxycodone pills, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Raymond Catania, of Warren, previously pleaded guilty in Trenton federal court to dispensing oxycodone outside his professional practice and not for a...
‘Give me the baby’: Pennsylvania woman helps stop man from throwing child from overpass
A Pennsylvania woman helped defuse a domestic situation Thursday when a man threatened to throw his baby from the overpass of a Philadelphia interstate. Christine King, of Bensalem, said she was driving to work on Interstate 95 in northeast Philadelphia near the Cottman Avenue exit when she spotted a couple arguing near an overpass, WPVI-TV reported. King said it appeared the man, who was holding the child, was threatening to throw the baby off the overpass.
N.J. wedding venue announces closure after 16 years
Sterling Gardens, a wedding venue and banquet hall in Matawan, has announced it is shuttering. For 16 years, the venue held weddings, luncheons and other events. It is located at 227 Freneau Avenue. The company said in a Facebook post on July 24 that the pandemic “has taken its toll...
US Files Civil Suit Against Delaware County Pharmacy, Pharmacist
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that the United States filed a civil lawsuit against Murray-Overhill Pharmacy, Inc., located in Media, PA, and its co-owner pharmacist Martin Brian, alleging a years-long practice of illegal dispensing and distribution of opioid and other controlled substances as part of a sex-for-pills scheme. At the same time the civil suit was filed, the United States also filed a proposed consent judgment that, subject to the court’s approval, would resolve the lawsuit. The consent judgment would require Murray-Overhill Pharmacy and Brian to pay $750,000 in civil penalties under the Controlled Substances Act and would permanently prohibit them from dispensing controlled substances or obtaining another controlled substance registration in the future.
This Is the Best Stromboli in New Jersey, and it’s Not Available in a Restaurant
New Jersey and pizza go together like peanut butter and jelly. Whether you're grabbing a larger than life slice on the boardwalk or getting a bite to eat from Rizzo's in Ocean Township, or Naples in Toms River, pizza is a way of life. I am curious though, were you...
West Chester Pet Rescue to Welcome Beagles Liberated from Virginia Breeding, Research Facility
Brandywine Valley SPCA in West Chester is the first in the region to step up and help some of the thousands of beagles that were rescued from an Envigo breeding and research facility in Central Virginia earlier this month, writes John McDevitt for the KYW Newsradio.
Family Of 2 Girls In Viral Sesame Place Video Working On Resolution With Theme Park
LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — The family of the two girls involved in the viral Sesame Place video, which appears to show a costumed character snubbing the girls, say they’re working with the theme park on a resolution. The attorney of the original family involved in the viral video says they are having meaningful dialogue with the theme park officials. “We have had a dialogue, we’ve been maintaining a dialogue for over at least the last week or so. We believe that there was some advancement and we were optimistic about what could come from this,” attorney B’Ivory Lamarr said. Lamarr, the family’s...
EXCLUSIVE: Brooklyn couple says they were target of racism from Pennsylvania hotel staff
Jamie Chung and his girlfriend, Tierney Oberhammer, said it started when they checked out of the Marriott in York, Pennsylvania.
wrnjradio.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by NJ Transit train in Somerset County
FAR HILLS BOROUGH, NJ (Somerset County) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a NJ Transit train Wednesday night, according to NJ Transit. At around 11:00 p.m., Gladstone Branch Train #440, which departed Gladstone at 10:49 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Hoboken at 12:22 a.m., struck and fatally injured a pedestrian, whose identity was not released, west of the Far Hills Station in Far Hills Borough, authorities said.
bulletin-news.com
Cardiologist From Maplewood Dies After Brief Illness
Cowboys and Indians was a popular game among the youngsters in Dr. Keith A. Hawthorne’s Maplewood neighborhood, but, according to his obituary, which was released over the weekend, “He decided to utilize the toy medical kit that his mother had given him. That item served as the starting point for a lengthy profession as a doctor committed to serving others.”
