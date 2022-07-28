Crypto Yet To See ‘Peak Capitulation’ According to Coin Bureau – Here’s Why

dailyhodl.com
Is Crypto Bottom Fully In? CEO of $5,100,000,000 Digital Asset Fund Says Industry’s ‘Stresses’ Peaked in Q2
The CEO of crypto fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, believes the worst of the crypto downturn may be over. Morehead, whose firm manages assets totaling approximately $5.1 billion, says the worst of the crypto crash occurred in May and June when the stresses in the system peaked. “I think we’re...
Here’s How Bitcoin Can Reach $10,000,000 per BTC, According to Crypto Researcher
The crypto world is abuzz after a chart predicting an astronomical Bitcoin (BTC) price made the rounds on social media. Documenting Bitcoin shared with their 799,700 Twitter followers a chart listing store-of-value assets, making the case that BTC could perhaps reach a price tag of $10 million. The crypto enthusiast...
Crypto Futures Exchange CoinFLEX To Lay Off Employees As It Fights Legal Battle With ‘Bitcoin Jesus’
Embattled crypto derivatives exchange CoinFLEX is announcing employee layoffs amid a legal battle with ‘Bitcoin Jesus.’. In a new blog post, CoinFLEX says it is laying off a significant number of employees across the board as a means of reducing overhead costs. “We, unfortunately, had to let go of...
Long-Term Bitcoin Holders Accumulate $64,000,000,000 in BTC in Last 12 Months: Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock
New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock reveals that long-term holders of Bitcoin have accumulated tens of billions of dollars worth of BTC during the last year. In a new report, IntoTheBlock highlights a “somewhat bizarre” rally that occurred in crypto even though macro factors served as headwinds for the digital asset markets.
Third-Biggest Ethereum Whale Grows Wallet Balance by Nearly $800,000,000 in July on ETH Rallies: On-Chain Data
The third-biggest whale on the Ethereum (ETH) network grew its wallet balance by almost $800 million in the month of July. According to blockchain tracking service Etherscan, the whale known as Naruto went from a balance of just over $1.71 billion on July 4th to over $2.5 billion at time of writing.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Reveals What It Takes for Altcoins To Be Listed on Exchange
The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is revealing the company’s strategy for listing new digital assets on its platform. In an interview with Lex Fridman, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says that the first step of listing an altcoin on the exchange is determining whether or not the asset qualifies as an unregistered security.
Ethereum-Based Gaming Altcoin Rallies After Coinbase Suddenly Adds It to Listing Roadmap
A massive multiplayer online (MMO) strategy game that harnesses the power of blockchain technology is surging after top US crypto exchange Coinbase put it on the path to joining the marketplace. The Coinbase listing roadmap consists of crypto projects that are currently being considered for inclusion among the exchange’s roster...
$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF
The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
Fidelity Macro Expert Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Now ‘Impenetrable’ Markets – Here’s What It Means
Fidelity’s lead macro strategist Jurrien Timmer says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have reached a point where they are likely impervious to competition. In an interview with Raoul Pal on Real Vision, Timmer compares Bitcoin and Ethereum to US tech giant Apple and its massive presence and dominance over its industry.
Historically Accurate Indicator Suggests Bitcoin (BTC) About to Rip, Says Analyst Who Called May 2021 Collapse
A closely followed crypto analyst known for calling the May 2021 collapse in Bitcoin (BTC) says that an indicator with a solid track record is suggesting rallies are approaching. The pseudonymous analyst known as Dave the Wave tells his 122,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) just...
Bitcoin (BTC) Likely To Pull Off Disbelief Rally in Face of Economic Recession, According to CoinShares
A leading digital assets manager believes that a cloudy financial outlook for the United States could be bullish for Bitcoin (BTC). In a series of posts, CoinShares explains how a confluence of economic factors and government policy decisions are likely to see Bitcoin’s performance diverge from other investment assets as the reality of a recession sets in.
Two Under-the-Radar Altcoins Rolled Out on Digital Asset Exchange Crypto.com
Singapore-based digital asset exchange Crypto.com is adding support for two under-the-radar altcoins as markets rebound. Earlier this week, the exchange listed the native token of Boba Network (BOBA). The project utilizes optimistic rollups, a less stringent and data-heavy method of transaction verification than traditional zero-knowledge rollups. The BOBA token can...
Crypto Hedge Fund Veteran Mark Yusko Predicts Bitcoin ‘Spring’ Kicks Off BTC Move – Here’s His Timeline
Morgan Creek Digital managing partner Mark Yusko is forecasting when he thinks Bitcoin (BTC) will revamp into a new bull market. Speaking in an interview with Stansberry Research, Yusko says that Bitcoin’s recent market structure is indicative of a bottoming process, with BTC printing several higher lows and higher highs.
Top Crypto Strategist Predicts ‘Turbo’ Rallies for Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (MATIC)
A widely followed crypto strategist is predicting strong rallies for two Ethereum (ETH) rivals and one additional altcoin. The pseudonymous analyst known as Pentoshi tells his 590,600 Twitter followers that smart contract platform Solana (SOL) is one resistance away from igniting a nearly 40% surge from current prices. “Think SOL...
Crypto Platform Phemex Becomes Partner of Université Paris Dauphine – PSL To Support Research on DeFi and Cryptocurrency
Université Paris Dauphine – PSL, the renowned institution of higher education, is collaborating with global crypto exchange Phemex. Professor Herve Alexandre will be the one to lead the research on DeFi and crypto in an educational space. Launched in 2019, Phemex is a Singapore-based crypto platform that’s quickly...
Crypto Analyst Predicts Strong Surge for Ethereum, Axie Infinity and One More Low-Cap Altcoin
A closely tracked analyst is predicting a strong rally for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) and two additional altcoins as crypto markets bounce. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 180,600 Twitter followers that he believes Ethereum has more gas left in its tank despite nearly doubling its value in less than two months.
Crypto Analyst Predicts Rally for Ethereum Competitor As ETH Showing ‘Nothing but Strength’
A popular crypto analyst is predicting that one big Ethereum rival will rally and says ETH itself is showing significant strength. In a new strategy session, the host of YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 443,000 subscribers that Ethereum’s recent rally still has gas in the tank. “ETH has been...
Axie Infinity CEO Denies Rumors of Moving Millions of Dollars in AXS During Massive $600,000,000 Ronin Attack
The chief executive of blockchain gaming platform Axie Infinity is debunking reports that he moved millions of dollars in AXS as the protocol’s sidechain was hacked to the tune of $600 million. A recent report by Bloomberg details how a crypto wallet belonging to Axie Infinity CEO Trung Nguyen...
Crypto’s ‘Dry Powder’ Indicator Just Flipped – Here’s What’s Next, According to Will Clemente
There’s a lot of dry powder in the crypto market just as Bitcoin (BTC) is showing a historical bottom indicator, according to popular on-chain analyst Will Clemente. In a new installment of the Blockware Intelligence newsletter analysis, Clemente tracks the combined market capitalization of the two biggest stablecoins, Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), relative to the market cap of all crypto assets.
Blue Skies in Sight for Solana, Decentraland and One Ethereum Altcoin, Says Top Analyst – Here Are His Targets
A popular crypto strategist says that he sees blue skies in the short term for a trio of altcoins including smart contract protocol Solana (SOL) and virtual reality platform Decentraland (MANA). Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 141,400 Twitter followers that he’s bullish on Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana, which he...
