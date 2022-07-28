ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Venomous Snake Startles South Carolina Beachgoers

By Phil Harris
kiss951.com
 4 days ago
Donna Eagle
4d ago

There is new construction nearby which has disturbed the wildlife habitat, especially since this beach is within a SC State Park. Remember, we are invading and reducing wildlife habitat, so this will most likely continue.

Katherine Buckman
4d ago

I’m done going in the water. Sharks, Alligator, and now Rattle Snakes y’all can have it.

dangerkitty
4d ago

😯😯😯 I'm from SC and I've never heard of a rattlesnake at the beach or in the water

