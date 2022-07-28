ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays odds, picks and predictions

 4 days ago
The Detroit Tigers (40-59) and Toronto Blue Jays (54-44) will open a 4-game series on Thursday night. First pitch from Rogers Centre in Toronto will be at 7:07 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Tigers vs. Blue Jays odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Blue Jays lead 2-1 and have outscored the Tigers 17-4 in those 3 games.

The Tigers took 2 of 3 against the San Diego Padres in their most recent series, outscoring San Diego 20-13. However, they’ve still won just 4 games since July 9.

The Blue Jays had their 7-game winning streak snapped Wednesday, losing to the Cardinals, 6-1. They’ve now won 9 of their last 11 games.

Tigers at Blue Jays projected starters

LHP Tyler Alexander vs. LHP Yusei Kikuchi

Alexander (2-3, 4.05 ERA) makes his 5th start. He has a 1.29 WHIP, 2.2 BB/9 and 4.9 K/9 in 33 1/3 IP.

  • Has appeared in 14 games this season, making 4 starts. The Tigers are 3-11 in games he pitches, but they’ve gone 0-4 in his 4 starts.
  • Hasn’t made a start since April 29, and in his 4 starts, he’s given up 12 ER in only 12 1/3 innings.

Kikuchi (3-5, 5.12ERA) makes his 17th start. He has a 1.57 WHIP, 5.7 BB/9 and 10.2 K/9 through 65 IP.

  • Was shaky in his last start, allowing 4 runs on only 2 hits and walking 5 batters in just 2 1/3 innings.
  • The long ball has troubled Kikuchi all season, allowing 14 HR in 16 starts – including 10 in his last 7 appearances.

Tigers at Blue Jays odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:44 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Tigers +190 (bet $100 to win $190) | Blue Jays -240 (bet $240 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Tigers +1.5 (-108) | Blue Jays -1.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 9.5 (O: +100 | U: -125)

Tigers at Blue Jays picks and predictions

Prediction

Blue Jays 6, Tigers 4

I like the Blue Jays to beat the struggling Tigers at home, but the money line simply isn’t worth the squeeze. At -240, you could include the Blue Jays in a parlay, but I wouldn’t bet them straight-up at that number.

PASS on the ML.

Both the Blue Jays and the Tigers are below .500 against the spread this season, with Detroit having a slightly better record at 47-52 ATS. However, the Blue Jays have been on a tear lately, and that includes a hot stretch of covering the run line.

In their last 10 games, the Blue Jays have covered the spread 7 times. I like the BLUE JAYS -1.5 (-112) to cover and win by a few runs Thursday at home.

In their series against the Red Sox, the Blue Jays scored 40 runs, helped by their 28-5 blowout in the series opener. Their bats have been solid all season, ranking 3rd in runs scored (479) and 1st in batting average (.267).

With Kikuchi on the mound, they could struggle to keep the Tigers in check, too, which should lead to a higher-scoring game. Bet the OVER 9.5 (+100).

