OKC Housing Authority Reports Data Breach

okcfox.com
Teachers report abuse to OKDHS, arrest warrants issued for 4 people
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking to arrest four adults for the abuse of four children. All four of the arrest warrants are for child abuse, but one of the four is also for sexual communication with a minor via text messaging. Police say Christopher Aucoin,...
News On 6
At Least 1 Dead In NW OKC Auto-Pedestrian Accident
The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed a deadly auto-pedestrian accident Monday morning. The accident happened around 10 a.m. near Northwest 63rd Street and North Portland Avenue. OCPD said a truck hit a person in a wheelchair. Authorities said a person was struck by a vehicle, and they later died due...
Authorities Investigating Inmate Death At Oklahoma County Jail
The Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC) has confirmed that an inmate died early Sunday morning. At around 10:02 p.m. Saturday, staff discovered detainee Robert Dale Richards unresponsive in his cell. Detention officers and the Oklahoma City Fire Department began doing live-saving efforts. Richards was transported to a nearby hospital where...
News On 6
Victim, Suspect Identified In Warr Acres Homicide
Warr Acres police released information on the victim and suspect in connection with a weekend homicide. Authorities responded to a home around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near Northwest 63rd Street and North MacArthur Boulevard on an assault with a deadly weapon call. Upon arrival, officers said they discovered a man, identified...
KXII.com
Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Gregory Caleb Perry, who worked as a vault clerk at the casino, was caught on the surveillance footage allegedly sticking a strap of $100 bills, totaling $10,000, into his shirt back in October of 2021.
news9.com
Oklahoma City Housing Authority Notifying Individuals Of Possible Data Breach
The Oklahoma City Housing Authority is currently notifying individuals of a data incident. According to OCHA, on December 21, it was discovered that unauthorized emails were sent from an OCHA account. With the help of a third-party forensic team, it was determined that it was possible the emails came from an unauthorized actor.
KOCO
Thieves target popular Oklahoma City restaurant
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thieves targeted a popular Oklahoma City restaurant. The owner of Off The Hook said someone broke into their restaurant at Britton Road an Interstate 235 early Saturday morning. The suspect stole their safe and money out of a register. The owner shared pictures with us where...
Authorities uncover large prison contraband warehouse operation
OKLAHOMA CITY — State authorities uncovered what is believed to be the largest contraband seizure in Oklahoma Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General history. Intelligence gathered by the Criminal Interdiction Division of the OIG pointed investigators to a storage unit in Oklahoma City, the agency announced in...
1 Injured After Stabbing In NW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police said one person is hurt Monday morning after a stabbing on the northwest side of the city. The stabbing happened in the parking lot of a business near Northwest 10th and MacArthur. Police said it is unclear what led to the stabbing or if police have made...
KOCO
Police release more details after victim shot in face in Bricktown
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have released more information after a person was shot in the face over the weekend in Bricktown. Police said the shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday across from the Cowboy Ranch nightclub near Reno and Joe Carter avenues. The incident started as a fight between a crowd of intoxicated people, and police said a suspect shot the victim in the face.
False alarm active shooter at a Northwest Oklahoma City mall causes panic for several people
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A big scare turned out to be a false alarm Saturday afternoon at Quail Springs Mall in Oklahoma City. The original call came in as a possible active shooter, but KFOR quickly learned it was a false alarm. The incident caused a wave of concern and panic for people there. The noise ended up being confetti canons shot off […]
pryorinfopub.com
1 Dead In Warr Acres Homicide, OSBI Investigates
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened overnight in Warr Acres. The incident happened in a home near North MacArthur Boulevard and Northwest 63rd Street. At around 1:36 a.m., Warr Acres police responded to a call from a woman stating she stabbed her husband. When police arrived on the scene,...
News On 6
OKCFD Extinguishes Fire Involving At Least 4 Mobile Homes
Oklahoma City firefighters extinguished a fire involving four mobile homes. They responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Monday near Northwest 10th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. Officials said three of the homes were unoccupied, but the other home was occupied. The fourth trailer is considered a total loss.
KOCO
6-hour armed standoff ends without injury, Oklahoma City police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person is in custody and investigators are piecing together details surrounding a six-hour armed standoff early Saturday morning. The standoff began at roughly 2:30 a.m., police said, when a woman called her ex-husband to ask him to pick her up, saying her car had broken down.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police look into unsolved case from 2021
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are looking into an unsolved case from 2021. On Thursday, Oklahoma City police said they need help investigating a homicide that occurred on Feb. 20, 2021. At 9:50 a.m., police were called to a shooting on Northwest 80th Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered...
KOCO
Police investigate after overnight shooting in Bricktown
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after an overnight shooting in Bricktown. Overnight, police responded to a shooting in Bricktown where one man had been shot in the neck. Officials could not tell KOCO 5 where the shooting occurred. There is no word on the condition of the man.
okcfox.com
