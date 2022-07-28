ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baytown, TX

Click2Houston.com

VYPE 2022 Volleyball Preview - THE SLEEPERS: Santa Fe Indians

Santa Fe had a good year last season, going 27-14, finishing third in district play and beating Crosby in the playoffs before falling to perennial power Fulshear, but the Indians will be in reloading mode after graduating seven seniors. That included stars Kenzie Smith and Dru Hawkins. Santa Fe will...
Click2Houston.com

The Contenders: Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles

The Eagles are poised to defend their TAPPS 5A State Championship, though they will be doing so under a new leader. Alex Edwards departed FBCA after two seasons, the school’s first State crown and 51 wins in 65 games, turning around what had been a lackluster program. Edwards took an Assistant Director role with Houston Skyline.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

THE SLEEPERS: Clear Creek Wildcats

The Wildcats return impressive talent from a 30-17 District Champion that finished as a Regional Quarterfinalist. Sophomore Olivia Jones (1.9 kills per set) and senior Southwestern- commit Stratton Sneed (1.5 kills per set) are potent on the attack. Jones, whose athleticism and skill belie her 5-foot-8 frame, is also a legitimate threat at the net defensively (57 total blocks).
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Click2Houston.com

THE SLEEPERS: The Pearland Oilers

Pearland is in a major reloading mode after graduating 12 seniors from last season. After going 34-13 in 2021 and finishing second in a tough district, the Oilers will have to find some new pieces to lead them now and into the near future. Senior Madie Whitehead (2.2 kills per...
PEARLAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

One of a kind fitness lesson with Crystal Wall

Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly is taking a one of a kind fitness class. Houston super-star Crystal Wall teaches the class. It’s all about body positivity and good, clean “ratchet” fun. Join us Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Former custodian becomes elementary school teacher at Klein ISD

HOUSTON – From custodian to educator!. Local elementary school teacher Diane Rodriguez shares her inspiring journey to her own classroom!. Rodriguez, a native of Puerto Rico, will teach Bilingual First Grade at Ehrhardt Elementary starting this 2022-2023 school year. Rodriguez started as a substitute at the school in 2013...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Life Goes Back 2 School

All this week on Houston Life, the team is celebrating back to school. We introduce you to a lady that spent five years as a custodian, now this year she will be a first grade teacher at the same elementary school. We take you on a tour of a Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
#Media Day#Goose Creek#Vype#Inside The Program
Click2Houston.com

School districts no longer offer free meals to all students due to federal waiver expiration

HOUSTON – The federal waiver that helped school districts provide free meals to all students for the last two years expired at the end of the last school year. Students getting ready to head back to school for the 2022-2023 school year will have to fill out an application – as families did before the pandemic – to qualify for free, reduced, or paid meals.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Rain chances daily to begin August

This evening we will see partly cloudy conditions with lows in the lower 80s for most. It will be very muggy. There is a 20% chance of seeing showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 90s, but if you see a shower expect a brief cool down!
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Can you dance? Audition details here...

Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, can you dance? What about pop & lock or break dance? Perhaps tumbling is your talent. The group travels around the world performing in front of tens of thousands of fans. Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 Lauren Kelly is live with details on how you can audition to be part one of the best groups in the business.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

This is the trick you need for tackling duvets🦄

HOUSTON – If you have duvets on your bed, you know how difficult it can be to get the duvet inside the duvet cover. You stretch the duvet inside the cover, aiming to get the corners in the corners, promising yourself you’re going to make it, and then eventually -- against every promise you made to yourself and those waiting to laugh at you watching you do this -- you get lost inside it. This just gets worse the larger the bed is. This author has spent nearly two days lost inside a king duvet cover. OK, maybe just 10 minutes, but it was FRAUGHT, y’all. 😂
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Hot, hazy Sunday ahead

This evening we will see mostly cloudy skies with dry conditions. It will be warm and muggy with lows in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Sunday is going to be a hot one! Highs will be in the upper 90s, but feeling like the triple digits. Drink plenty of water and make sure your children and pets take cool breaks with plenty of water. Saharan dust will be present and if the dust is thick enough it will prevent storms from forming.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Voles destroying yards in Willis; Homeowners say infestation is costly

WILLIS, Texas – Homeowners in the Emerald Lakes community in Willis are warning others about a tiny rodent that causes big problems. This particular rodent is known as a vole and it thrives on smalls plant, plant bulbs, and tree roots. “We’ve never heard of these things before, I...
WILLIS, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: See the Surfside Beach H-Town Bronco Takeover

Over the weekend, Surfside Beach Police Department shared a bunch of photos from the community’s H-Town Bronco Takeover. Here are some of the vehicles seen at the fun event:. Did you go? Let us know in the comments if you went and share a photo of your ride on Click2Pins.com.
SURFSIDE BEACH, TX

