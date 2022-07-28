LEAVING LEGACIES: Winter Wonders from Concordia Lutheran

www.click2houston.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells FargoTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston resident hands back 62 "ghost guns"- and receives $150 for eachAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
The Contenders: Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles
The Eagles are poised to defend their TAPPS 5A State Championship, though they will be doing so under a new leader. Alex Edwards departed FBCA after two seasons, the school’s first State crown and 51 wins in 65 games, turning around what had been a lackluster program. Edwards took an Assistant Director role with Houston Skyline.
Click2Houston.com
VYPE 2022 Volleyball Preview - THE SLEEPERS: The Magnolia Bulldogs
Senior Alex Bull, juniors Chloe Richards and Kira Braun, and sophomore Jenna Cicherski are the cornerstones of a Bulldogs’ club that graduated five seniors from a 29-17 Bi- District finalist. The 6-foot-2 Bull and 6-foot-1 Richards are the top returning attackers. Bull averaged 2.3 kills per set; Richards averaged...
Click2Houston.com
THE SLEEPERS: Clear Creek Wildcats
The Wildcats return impressive talent from a 30-17 District Champion that finished as a Regional Quarterfinalist. Sophomore Olivia Jones (1.9 kills per set) and senior Southwestern- commit Stratton Sneed (1.5 kills per set) are potent on the attack. Jones, whose athleticism and skill belie her 5-foot-8 frame, is also a legitimate threat at the net defensively (57 total blocks).
Click2Houston.com
THE SLEEPERS: The Pearland Oilers
Pearland is in a major reloading mode after graduating 12 seniors from last season. After going 34-13 in 2021 and finishing second in a tough district, the Oilers will have to find some new pieces to lead them now and into the near future. Senior Madie Whitehead (2.2 kills per...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Goes Back 2 School
All this week on Houston Life, the team is celebrating back to school. We introduce you to a lady that spent five years as a custodian, now this year she will be a first grade teacher at the same elementary school. We take you on a tour of a Houston...
Click2Houston.com
World-renowned rap group, MIGOS, to headline National Battle of the Bands at NRG stadium next month
HOUSTON, Texas – The 2022 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands is heading to Houston!. The event, which will showcase several bands from Historically Black Colleges and Universities around the country, will take place at the NRG Stadium on August 27 at 6 p.m. Bands expected to be on...
Click2Houston.com
One of a kind fitness lesson with Crystal Wall
Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly is taking a one of a kind fitness class. Houston super-star Crystal Wall teaches the class. It’s all about body positivity and good, clean “ratchet” fun. Join us Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Click2Houston.com
Former custodian becomes elementary school teacher at Klein ISD
HOUSTON – From custodian to educator!. Local elementary school teacher Diane Rodriguez shares her inspiring journey to her own classroom!. Rodriguez, a native of Puerto Rico, will teach Bilingual First Grade at Ehrhardt Elementary starting this 2022-2023 school year. Rodriguez started as a substitute at the school in 2013...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Chick-Fil-A coming to your neighborhood? This is where beloved chicken chain is putting its 4 new Houston-area locations
HOUSTON – There are four new Chick-fil-A locations coming to the Houston area. The public relations firm working on behalf of Chick-Fil-A in the Houston area confirmed these locations to KPRC 2. At the corner of Main Street and Kirby Drive near NRG Stadium. These locations are all slated...
Click2Houston.com
3 popular Italian restaurants in Montrose, River Oaks area to close after 45 years of service
HOUSTON – Three popular Italian restaurant are closing their doors Friday after 45 years of service in the Montrose and River Oaks area, according to The Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants. The trio of restaurants, Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino, will close for good on Friday after dinner service....
Click2Houston.com
Rain chances daily to begin August
This evening we will see partly cloudy conditions with lows in the lower 80s for most. It will be very muggy. There is a 20% chance of seeing showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 90s, but if you see a shower expect a brief cool down!
Click2Houston.com
Can you dance? Audition details here...
Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, can you dance? What about pop & lock or break dance? Perhaps tumbling is your talent. The group travels around the world performing in front of tens of thousands of fans. Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 Lauren Kelly is live with details on how you can audition to be part one of the best groups in the business.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Hot, hazy Sunday ahead
This evening we will see mostly cloudy skies with dry conditions. It will be warm and muggy with lows in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Sunday is going to be a hot one! Highs will be in the upper 90s, but feeling like the triple digits. Drink plenty of water and make sure your children and pets take cool breaks with plenty of water. Saharan dust will be present and if the dust is thick enough it will prevent storms from forming.
Click2Houston.com
Dean ‘Candy Man’ Corll: One known victim of Houston serial killer remains unidentified; this is what experts say he looked like
HOUSTON – Dean Corll is perhaps the most notorious killer in Houston’s history. It may all seem like history, but the tendrils of his thee-year killing spree extend to present day with one set of unidentified child-size remains, still lacking a name since they were found nearly 50 years ago.
Click2Houston.com
The heat continues as August begins
We have a very warm and muggy night ahead. Expect temperatures to stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s overnight tonight. Monday is the first day of August and it’ll be a toasty one with highs in the upper 90s! There is a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms that could help some cool down in the afternoon.
Click2Houston.com
Air Alliance Houston teams up with several organizations for bike ride to sample the air quality in Gulfton community
HOUSTON – Air Alliance Houston is taking action to address environmental concerns in a Southwest Houston community and raising awareness about air pollution issues. On Saturday morning, leaders teamed up with several organizations for a bike ride to sample air quality in Gulfton. The goal for Air Alliance Houston...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Anakin, the pup who’s the ‘Chosen One’ destined to restore balance to the Force
8-month-old Anakin hopes to be the next “Chosen One” soon!. He and his six siblings--all named after “Star Wars” characters--were rescued as strays, according to volunteers at the Houston Humane Society. Anakin may be shy at first but will warm up if you be patient. He...
Click2Houston.com
School districts no longer offer free meals to all students due to federal waiver expiration
HOUSTON – The federal waiver that helped school districts provide free meals to all students for the last two years expired at the end of the last school year. Students getting ready to head back to school for the 2022-2023 school year will have to fill out an application – as families did before the pandemic – to qualify for free, reduced, or paid meals.
Click2Houston.com
Voles destroying yards in Willis; Homeowners say infestation is costly
WILLIS, Texas – Homeowners in the Emerald Lakes community in Willis are warning others about a tiny rodent that causes big problems. This particular rodent is known as a vole and it thrives on smalls plant, plant bulbs, and tree roots. “We’ve never heard of these things before, I...
Click2Houston.com
This is the trick you need for tackling duvets🦄
HOUSTON – If you have duvets on your bed, you know how difficult it can be to get the duvet inside the duvet cover. You stretch the duvet inside the cover, aiming to get the corners in the corners, promising yourself you’re going to make it, and then eventually -- against every promise you made to yourself and those waiting to laugh at you watching you do this -- you get lost inside it. This just gets worse the larger the bed is. This author has spent nearly two days lost inside a king duvet cover. OK, maybe just 10 minutes, but it was FRAUGHT, y’all. 😂
Comments / 0