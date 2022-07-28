www.click2houston.com
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells FargoTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston resident hands back 62 "ghost guns"- and receives $150 for eachAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"Ash JurbergHouston, TX
VYPE 2022 Volleyball Preview - THE SLEEPERS: Santa Fe Indians
Santa Fe had a good year last season, going 27-14, finishing third in district play and beating Crosby in the playoffs before falling to perennial power Fulshear, but the Indians will be in reloading mode after graduating seven seniors. That included stars Kenzie Smith and Dru Hawkins. Santa Fe will...
The Contenders: Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles
The Eagles are poised to defend their TAPPS 5A State Championship, though they will be doing so under a new leader. Alex Edwards departed FBCA after two seasons, the school’s first State crown and 51 wins in 65 games, turning around what had been a lackluster program. Edwards took an Assistant Director role with Houston Skyline.
THE SLEEPERS: Clear Creek Wildcats
The Wildcats return impressive talent from a 30-17 District Champion that finished as a Regional Quarterfinalist. Sophomore Olivia Jones (1.9 kills per set) and senior Southwestern- commit Stratton Sneed (1.5 kills per set) are potent on the attack. Jones, whose athleticism and skill belie her 5-foot-8 frame, is also a legitimate threat at the net defensively (57 total blocks).
THE SLEEPERS: The Pearland Oilers
Pearland is in a major reloading mode after graduating 12 seniors from last season. After going 34-13 in 2021 and finishing second in a tough district, the Oilers will have to find some new pieces to lead them now and into the near future. Senior Madie Whitehead (2.2 kills per...
One of a kind fitness lesson with Crystal Wall
Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly is taking a one of a kind fitness class. Houston super-star Crystal Wall teaches the class. It’s all about body positivity and good, clean “ratchet” fun. Join us Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Houston Life Goes Back 2 School
All this week on Houston Life, the team is celebrating back to school. We introduce you to a lady that spent five years as a custodian, now this year she will be a first grade teacher at the same elementary school. We take you on a tour of a Houston...
Former custodian becomes elementary school teacher at Klein ISD
HOUSTON – From custodian to educator!. Local elementary school teacher Diane Rodriguez shares her inspiring journey to her own classroom!. Rodriguez, a native of Puerto Rico, will teach Bilingual First Grade at Ehrhardt Elementary starting this 2022-2023 school year. Rodriguez started as a substitute at the school in 2013...
Here are all the teacher vacancies at Houston-area school districts
HOUSTON, Texas — Landing a job at Ortiz Middle School near Hobby Airport is something Brittany Dominguez did through Houston ISD’s alternative certification program. "I'm going into my second year this fall," Dominguez said in a previous interview with KHOU 11 News. "It doesn't matter what walk of life you're coming from, what career you're coming from, what school you're coming from. The program makes it very easy for you to feel supported and to transfer into this new career."
Live out your 'Bridgerton' dreams at this $19.5 million Houston estate
Imagine you are English royalty while living in this 26,638-square-foot home.
papercitymag.com
This Houston Diamond Duo Is Celebrating 25 Years of Marriage After One Love-At-First-Sight Blind Date
Kathryn and Jeff Smith. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the fifth of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Kathryn and Jeff Smith.
cw39.com
Nightly closure on I-10 East begins Monday
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Expect delays around I-10 near Waco Steet this week as construction crews shutdown three main lanes for nightly work. Beginning Monday, August 1 at 9 p.m., three lanes westbound will be closed until the following morning at 5 a.m. This closure will continue each night until Thursday, August 4.
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser to Hold Bourbon & Bonfire Party Series at Houston Animal Protective Event: Report
Recently, it was announced that Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is launching his Bourbon & Bonfire party series with the first event planned for this September in Houston, Texas. The event would be an after-party connected to PetSet’s annual “Fierce & Fabulous Soirée.”. This year, PetSet’s event is...
World-renowned rap group, MIGOS, to headline National Battle of the Bands at NRG stadium next month
HOUSTON, Texas – The 2022 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands is heading to Houston!. The event, which will showcase several bands from Historically Black Colleges and Universities around the country, will take place at the NRG Stadium on August 27 at 6 p.m. Bands expected to be on...
Chick-Fil-A coming to your neighborhood? This is where beloved chicken chain is putting its 4 new Houston-area locations
HOUSTON – There are four new Chick-fil-A locations coming to the Houston area. The public relations firm working on behalf of Chick-Fil-A in the Houston area confirmed these locations to KPRC 2. At the corner of Main Street and Kirby Drive near NRG Stadium. These locations are all slated...
Laredo Taqueria on Washington deals with litigious neighbors and drunks from nearby clubs
Owners of Houston's iconic family-owned operation have had to tell newcomers: "We were here first."
2022 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Presented By Toyota
If you were in your band if you have a kid or grandchild in the band or if you've never been in a school band in your life, a great family event is coming to Houston. Treat yourself and your family to marching band excellence on Saturday, August 27. Take a trip to Houston, TX, and go see the 2022 Pepsi National Battle of The Bands at the NRG Stadium (1 NRG Park).
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: August 1 to 7, 2022
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, August 1 through Sunday, August 7, 2022. This week includes a final US stop by country legend Garth Brooks, a tribute to a legendary Mexican singer-songwriter, a rap double-bill of hip-hop stars, indie rockers, and more.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA
9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat.
One of Houston's best Mexican restaurants is housed in an old 1930s soda fountain
As Hugo's celebrates 20 years, Hugo Ortega and Tracy Vaught discuss restaurant's even older history.
Dean ‘Candy Man’ Corll: One known victim of Houston serial killer remains unidentified; this is what experts say he looked like
HOUSTON – Dean Corll is perhaps the most notorious killer in Houston’s history. It may all seem like history, but the tendrils of his thee-year killing spree extend to present day with one set of unidentified child-size remains, still lacking a name since they were found nearly 50 years ago.
