Baytown, TX

Click2Houston.com

VYPE 2022 Volleyball Preview - THE SLEEPERS: Santa Fe Indians

Santa Fe had a good year last season, going 27-14, finishing third in district play and beating Crosby in the playoffs before falling to perennial power Fulshear, but the Indians will be in reloading mode after graduating seven seniors. That included stars Kenzie Smith and Dru Hawkins. Santa Fe will...
Click2Houston.com

The Contenders: Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles

The Eagles are poised to defend their TAPPS 5A State Championship, though they will be doing so under a new leader. Alex Edwards departed FBCA after two seasons, the school’s first State crown and 51 wins in 65 games, turning around what had been a lackluster program. Edwards took an Assistant Director role with Houston Skyline.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

THE SLEEPERS: Clear Creek Wildcats

The Wildcats return impressive talent from a 30-17 District Champion that finished as a Regional Quarterfinalist. Sophomore Olivia Jones (1.9 kills per set) and senior Southwestern- commit Stratton Sneed (1.5 kills per set) are potent on the attack. Jones, whose athleticism and skill belie her 5-foot-8 frame, is also a legitimate threat at the net defensively (57 total blocks).
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Click2Houston.com

THE SLEEPERS: The Pearland Oilers

Pearland is in a major reloading mode after graduating 12 seniors from last season. After going 34-13 in 2021 and finishing second in a tough district, the Oilers will have to find some new pieces to lead them now and into the near future. Senior Madie Whitehead (2.2 kills per...
PEARLAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

One of a kind fitness lesson with Crystal Wall

Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly is taking a one of a kind fitness class. Houston super-star Crystal Wall teaches the class. It’s all about body positivity and good, clean “ratchet” fun. Join us Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Life Goes Back 2 School

All this week on Houston Life, the team is celebrating back to school. We introduce you to a lady that spent five years as a custodian, now this year she will be a first grade teacher at the same elementary school. We take you on a tour of a Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Former custodian becomes elementary school teacher at Klein ISD

HOUSTON – From custodian to educator!. Local elementary school teacher Diane Rodriguez shares her inspiring journey to her own classroom!. Rodriguez, a native of Puerto Rico, will teach Bilingual First Grade at Ehrhardt Elementary starting this 2022-2023 school year. Rodriguez started as a substitute at the school in 2013...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Here are all the teacher vacancies at Houston-area school districts

HOUSTON, Texas — Landing a job at Ortiz Middle School near Hobby Airport is something Brittany Dominguez did through Houston ISD’s alternative certification program. "I'm going into my second year this fall," Dominguez said in a previous interview with KHOU 11 News. "It doesn't matter what walk of life you're coming from, what career you're coming from, what school you're coming from. The program makes it very easy for you to feel supported and to transfer into this new career."
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

This Houston Diamond Duo Is Celebrating 25 Years of Marriage After One Love-At-First-Sight Blind Date

Kathryn and Jeff Smith. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the fifth of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Kathryn and Jeff Smith.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Nightly closure on I-10 East begins Monday

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Expect delays around I-10 near Waco Steet this week as construction crews shutdown three main lanes for nightly work. Beginning Monday, August 1 at 9 p.m., three lanes westbound will be closed until the following morning at 5 a.m. This closure will continue each night until Thursday, August 4.
HOUSTON, TX
107 JAMZ

2022 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Presented By Toyota

If you were in your band if you have a kid or grandchild in the band or if you've never been in a school band in your life, a great family event is coming to Houston. Treat yourself and your family to marching band excellence on Saturday, August 27. Take a trip to Houston, TX, and go see the 2022 Pepsi National Battle of The Bands at the NRG Stadium (1 NRG Park).
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: August 1 to 7, 2022

Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, August 1 through Sunday, August 7, 2022. This week includes a final US stop by country legend Garth Brooks, a tribute to a legendary Mexican singer-songwriter, a rap double-bill of hip-hop stars, indie rockers, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA

MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA

9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat.
THE WOODLANDS, TX

