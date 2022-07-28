If you were in your band if you have a kid or grandchild in the band or if you've never been in a school band in your life, a great family event is coming to Houston. Treat yourself and your family to marching band excellence on Saturday, August 27. Take a trip to Houston, TX, and go see the 2022 Pepsi National Battle of The Bands at the NRG Stadium (1 NRG Park).

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO