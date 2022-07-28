Chat With The Chief: Officer-Involved Shootings

www.newson6.com
News On 6
2 Injured In Shooting In SW OKC
Two people were injured after gunfire rang out in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood Monday evening. It happened in the 1300 block of SW 20th Street just before 7:30 p.m. According to Oklahoma City police, two people were hit by the gunfire. According to officers at the scene, the incident...
News On 6
Victim, Suspect Identified In Warr Acres Homicide
Warr Acres police released information on the victim and suspect in connection with a weekend homicide. Authorities responded to a home around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near Northwest 63rd Street and North MacArthur Boulevard on an assault with a deadly weapon call. Upon arrival, officers said they discovered a man, identified...
News On 6
At Least 1 Dead In NW OKC Auto-Pedestrian Accident
The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed a deadly auto-pedestrian accident Monday morning. The accident happened around 10 a.m. near Northwest 63rd Street and North Portland Avenue. OCPD said a truck hit a person in a wheelchair. Authorities said a person was struck by a vehicle, and they later died due...
News On 6
Six Hour Standoff In SE Oklahoma City Ends Peacefully
Oklahoma City police have confirmed they have a male and female in custody following a standoff situation Saturday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The incident happened in a home near South Sunnylane Road and Southeast 44th Street. Police said it started out as a domestic related call at around 2:45...
News On 6
Inmate Dies At Oklahoma County Jail, Authorities Investigating
The Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC) has confirmed that an inmate died early Sunday morning. At around 10:02 p.m. Saturday, staff discovered detainee Robert Dale Richards unresponsive in his cell. Detention officers and the Oklahoma City Fire Department began doing live-saving efforts. Richards was transported to a nearby hospital where...
News On 6
OKCFD Extinguishes Fire Involving At Least 4 Mobile Homes
Oklahoma City firefighters extinguished a fire involving four mobile homes. They responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Monday near Northwest 10th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. Officials said three of the homes were unoccupied, but the other home was occupied. The fourth trailer is considered a total loss.
News On 6
Oklahoma City Metro Students Return To School In August
Students in the Oklahoma City Metro area will be returning to the classroom after the summer break. Putnam City and Mid-Del Public Schools start welcoming students on the 10th. Oklahoma City Public Schools, Edmond and Yukon return on the 11th. Bethany and Mustang head back on the 18th, and Norman...
News On 6
Mooreland Volunteer Fire Dept. Sees Large Fuel Bill After Wildfires
State legislators said that no one was hurt in the wildfires in Blaine and Woodward counties in July, but there is work to be done to ensure that fire crews have the support they need. Back-to-back wildfires have been keeping volunteer firefighters busy. “Many of the same departments responded. They...
News On 6
After Issues With IEP, Meeker Mother Says To Be Your Child's Best Advocate
It's time to head back to class for many Oklahoma kids. For some, that means paying extra care to their children with special needs. A mom whose child goes to Meeker Public Schools has a message for anyone sending their child back to school with an IEP –Individualized Education Plan – this fall.
News On 6
Mabel C. Fry Public Library Installs New Book At Kimbell Park Story Trail
The Mabel C. Fry Public Library has installed a new book at Yukon's Kimbell Park Story Trail. Shawna Deeds with the library joined News 9 at 9 a.m. to discuss the new book and trail.
