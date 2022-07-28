Harrison school bid awarded, value engineering underway

panhandlepost.com
capcity.news
(PHOTOS) Cedar Canyon fire burning in Scotts Bluff County; smoke to affect Laramie and southern Goshen Counties
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Multiple fires ignited in Southern Scotts Bluff County in Nebraska on Saturday, likely due to lightning strikes. Units from Laramie County fire districts have responded to assist, and winds are expected to carry thick smoke across southern Goshen and Laramie Counties into Cheyenne. Tweets from Nebraska...
Alliance council discusses changing dates on fireworks ordinance
At its July 19 meeting, the Alliance City Council approved an amendment of a fireworks ordinance on first reading. This ordinance would amend the dates and times fireworks can be legally discharged in the city. "I'm the one that asked to have this put on the agenda," Councilwoman Annora Bentley...
Peabody Hale Fiddle Contest results released in Crawford
The 59th Annual Peabody Hale Fiddle Contest was held on Saturday, July 30 at the Crawford City Park. The park was filled with sounds of horseshoes, music and smells of good food. This year we did an open gate with a freewill donation and the spectators were great in supporting...
sdpb.org
Large wildfires burning in neighboring states
Large wildfires are burning in neighboring states after an active fire weekend in the region. Lightning is the suspected cause of the Carter Canyon Fire in western Nebraska. It's more than 13,000 acres in size and only partially contained. Nebraska Public Media reports that the fire has destroyed several homes...
klkntv.com
13,000 acre blaze burning near Gering, Nebraska is “nasty country to fight fire in”
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several more agencies are joining the fight against the Carter Canyon Fire, burning southwest of Gering. The Southwest Mutual Aid Task Force of Imperial, Grant, Wallace and Keystone-Lemoyne is deploying to the area on Monday morning. It’s set to begin a two day stretch at...
News Channel Nebraska
Public areas in Nebraska Panhandle close due to wildfires
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is closing several areas in the Panhandle southwest of Gering to help firefighters battling wildfires. Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area, Montz Point WMA, and Carter Canyon and Montz Point, both part of Platte River Basin Environments, are closed so firefighters are not hindered by vehicle traffic.
Gering man drowns at Lake Minatare
A 42-year-old Gering man drowned in a swimming accident July 29 at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area near Minatare. At about 2:30 p.m., the man jumped from his boat to swim and as his boat drifted away, he went under. The passengers on his boat attempted to rescue him and nearby boaters assisted, performing CPR on the man as they returned to shore.
Governor Gordon Appoints Ed Buchanan to Wyoming District Court Judge
When Ed Buchanan, announced that he would not be seeking a second term as Wyoming's Secretary of State but would, instead, apply to be a state district court judge, many Wyoming residents weren't sure if he'd actually get the job. But he did. Governor Gordon recently announced that he had,...
Sioux County Fair schedule of events in Harrison
The Sioux County Fair will be held July 29 - Aug. 7 in Harrison. This year's theme is "Party 'Til The Cows Come Home".
KSNB Local4
Firefighters respond to blaze at Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (NCN)- As firefighters battled a large blaze at Carter Canyon south of Gering Saturday night, a fire broke out at the Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff. Crews from Scotts Bluff Rural, Scottsbluff and Gering Fire Departments responded to the scene at approximately 9:50 p.m. Saturday. Scotts Bluff Rural...
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200611 10:35 DISTURBANCE : Officers responded to the 100 block of Missouri Ave. reference a disturbance. Case forwarded to Box Butte County Attorney. Closed - Resolved. P202200611 10:35 DISTURBANCE : Officers responded to the 100 block of Missouri Ave. reference a disturbance. Case forwarded to Box Butte County Attorney. Closed - Charges Recommended.
United Way of Western Nebraska to hold annual 'Duck Draw' event
Scottsbluff – United Way of Western Nebraska is pleased to announce their 25th Annual Duck Draw presented by TEAM Auto Center. The event is set for September 17th, 2022. The Duck Draw is United Way’s biggest fundraising event and an integral part of helping United Way raise money to provide support for 27 local non-profit programs who are helping families struggling to meet basic needs. It also allows United Way to provide community impact work to promote health, education and financial stability focusing on fighting hunger and homelessness in the community.
Dawes County Fair schedule of events
Above is a list of the Dawes County Fair events in Chadron at the fair grounds. The 136th annual fair will run from July 30 - Aug. 6. This year's fair theme is "Tough Enough To Wear Pink".
City of Chadron restores service following water-main breaks
The City of Chadron experienced several water-main breaks in the area of N. Mears and W. Niobrara Avenue this morning. Water was shut off for a large area in Kenwood at about 8:00 a.m. "Our staff discovered a number of non-working shut-off valves in the area as they tried to...
10th Anniversary of West Ash Fire to be held at Camp Norwesca
Ten years ago, on Aug. 28 2012, Camp Norwesca and Chadron State Park were devastated by the West Ash Fire. At Camp Norwesca, 32 of the 40 acres on the property suffered significant fire and smoke damage. We continue to rebuild from the ashes and this year we will remember...
WNCC's Winters selected to serve on PTK Honors Program Council
SCOTTSBLUFF - Western Nebraska Community College math instructor Amy Winters was selected by Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society to serve on the Honors Program Council. "I am honored and excited to be a part of this team," Winters said. " I am looking forward to getting to know the other members of the council and getting to share information and ideas."
Annual Peabody Hale Fiddle Contest to be held in Crawford
The 59th Annual Peabody Hale Fiddle Contest will be held Saturday, July 30 in the Crawford City Park. An all age Vocal Contest starts at 11 a.m. The Fiddle Contest and Miscellaneous Music Instrument Contest begins at 1 p.m.
Chadron State faculty, student complete cross country bike ride
CHADRON – A first for Chadron State College occurred July 19 as Dr. Kurt Kinbacher, Social Sciences Professor, and Jace Demeranville, a senior majoring in History from Gering, Nebraska, concluded a cross-country bike ride that started 70 days earlier. Demeranville, who plans to graduate this winter, will earn six...
Panhandle police activity, July 22 - July 27
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Poverty In Our Area: Bridging capital
Poverty is defined as a lack of resources. We tend to think of this as not having enough financial resources, not enough money to cover basic needs. But many people lack the social resources required to get ahead. They have bonding capital, but not bridging capital. Capital is an asset...
