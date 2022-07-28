www.click2houston.com
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells FargoTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston resident hands back 62 "ghost guns"- and receives $150 for eachAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"Ash JurbergHouston, TX
VYPE 2022 Volleyball Preview - THE SLEEPERS: Santa Fe Indians
Santa Fe had a good year last season, going 27-14, finishing third in district play and beating Crosby in the playoffs before falling to perennial power Fulshear, but the Indians will be in reloading mode after graduating seven seniors. That included stars Kenzie Smith and Dru Hawkins. Santa Fe will...
The Contenders: Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles
The Eagles are poised to defend their TAPPS 5A State Championship, though they will be doing so under a new leader. Alex Edwards departed FBCA after two seasons, the school’s first State crown and 51 wins in 65 games, turning around what had been a lackluster program. Edwards took an Assistant Director role with Houston Skyline.
THE SLEEPERS: Clear Creek Wildcats
The Wildcats return impressive talent from a 30-17 District Champion that finished as a Regional Quarterfinalist. Sophomore Olivia Jones (1.9 kills per set) and senior Southwestern- commit Stratton Sneed (1.5 kills per set) are potent on the attack. Jones, whose athleticism and skill belie her 5-foot-8 frame, is also a legitimate threat at the net defensively (57 total blocks).
THE SLEEPERS: The Pearland Oilers
Pearland is in a major reloading mode after graduating 12 seniors from last season. After going 34-13 in 2021 and finishing second in a tough district, the Oilers will have to find some new pieces to lead them now and into the near future. Senior Madie Whitehead (2.2 kills per...
Former custodian becomes elementary school teacher at Klein ISD
HOUSTON – From custodian to educator!. Local elementary school teacher Diane Rodriguez shares her inspiring journey to her own classroom!. Rodriguez, a native of Puerto Rico, will teach Bilingual First Grade at Ehrhardt Elementary starting this 2022-2023 school year. Rodriguez started as a substitute at the school in 2013...
One of a kind fitness lesson with Crystal Wall
Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly is taking a one of a kind fitness class. Houston super-star Crystal Wall teaches the class. It’s all about body positivity and good, clean “ratchet” fun. Join us Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Chick-Fil-A coming to your neighborhood? This is where beloved chicken chain is putting its 4 new Houston-area locations
HOUSTON – There are four new Chick-fil-A locations coming to the Houston area. The public relations firm working on behalf of Chick-Fil-A in the Houston area confirmed these locations to KPRC 2. At the corner of Main Street and Kirby Drive near NRG Stadium. These locations are all slated...
Nightly closure on I-10 East begins Monday
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Expect delays around I-10 near Waco Steet this week as construction crews shutdown three main lanes for nightly work. Beginning Monday, August 1 at 9 p.m., three lanes westbound will be closed until the following morning at 5 a.m. This closure will continue each night until Thursday, August 4.
Houston Life Goes Back 2 School
All this week on Houston Life, the team is celebrating back to school. We introduce you to a lady that spent five years as a custodian, now this year she will be a first grade teacher at the same elementary school. We take you on a tour of a Houston...
3 popular Italian restaurants in Montrose, River Oaks area to close after 45 years of service
HOUSTON – Three popular Italian restaurant are closing their doors Friday after 45 years of service in the Montrose and River Oaks area, according to The Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants. The trio of restaurants, Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino, will close for good on Friday after dinner service....
Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston
There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
‘Finally Someone Gets Me’: 15-Year-Old Who Struggled with Autism Makes History as the Youngest Person to Graduate from Sam Houston State University
A teenage Black boy is set to make history at one of the state universities in Houston. This fall, he will be the youngest person to earn a degree from that school. Fifteen-year-old Nehemiah Juniel will be the youngest person to ever graduate from. . The young scholar will receive...
H-TOWN SNEAKER SUMMIT 2022; Country’s largest community-based sneaker event comes to NRG Center this weekend
HOUSTON – Calling all Sneakerheads!!. The largest Houston-area sneaker summit is coming to NRG Center this month, and you don’t want to miss it. H-town’s Sneaker Summit will be held on Sunday, July 31. According to event details, the summit will give shoppers the chance to “witness...
World-renowned rap group, MIGOS, to headline National Battle of the Bands at NRG stadium next month
HOUSTON, Texas – The 2022 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands is heading to Houston!. The event, which will showcase several bands from Historically Black Colleges and Universities around the country, will take place at the NRG Stadium on August 27 at 6 p.m. Bands expected to be on...
Houston’s Newest Vietnamese Drive-Thru Plans Second Location Following Owners’ $1 Million Win
Cassie Ghaffar and Sandy Nguyen were already plotting for another location soon after they opened their fast-casual Vietnamese restaurant and drive-thru, Saigon Hustle, in February. Now, they have a million dollars to help make it happen. The pair, who also own Ginger Kale in Hermann Park and coffee shop Sunday...
MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA
9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat.
Laredo Taqueria on Washington deals with litigious neighbors and drunks from nearby clubs
Owners of Houston's iconic family-owned operation have had to tell newcomers: "We were here first."
Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Marci from Humble just won!
HOUSTON – Spinning on Friday was Marci from Humble! She is a grandmother of 12 grandchildren, a former Zumba instructor, and a cancer survivor. The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes. Every week,...
One of Houston's best Mexican restaurants is housed in an old 1930s soda fountain
As Hugo's celebrates 20 years, Hugo Ortega and Tracy Vaught discuss restaurant's even older history.
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Anakin, the pup who’s the ‘Chosen One’ destined to restore balance to the Force
8-month-old Anakin hopes to be the next “Chosen One” soon!. He and his six siblings--all named after “Star Wars” characters--were rescued as strays, according to volunteers at the Houston Humane Society. Anakin may be shy at first but will warm up if you be patient. He...
