ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baytown, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

VYPE 2022 Volleyball Preview - THE SLEEPERS: Santa Fe Indians

Santa Fe had a good year last season, going 27-14, finishing third in district play and beating Crosby in the playoffs before falling to perennial power Fulshear, but the Indians will be in reloading mode after graduating seven seniors. That included stars Kenzie Smith and Dru Hawkins. Santa Fe will...
Click2Houston.com

The Contenders: Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles

The Eagles are poised to defend their TAPPS 5A State Championship, though they will be doing so under a new leader. Alex Edwards departed FBCA after two seasons, the school’s first State crown and 51 wins in 65 games, turning around what had been a lackluster program. Edwards took an Assistant Director role with Houston Skyline.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

THE SLEEPERS: Clear Creek Wildcats

The Wildcats return impressive talent from a 30-17 District Champion that finished as a Regional Quarterfinalist. Sophomore Olivia Jones (1.9 kills per set) and senior Southwestern- commit Stratton Sneed (1.5 kills per set) are potent on the attack. Jones, whose athleticism and skill belie her 5-foot-8 frame, is also a legitimate threat at the net defensively (57 total blocks).
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Click2Houston.com

THE SLEEPERS: The Pearland Oilers

Pearland is in a major reloading mode after graduating 12 seniors from last season. After going 34-13 in 2021 and finishing second in a tough district, the Oilers will have to find some new pieces to lead them now and into the near future. Senior Madie Whitehead (2.2 kills per...
PEARLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Baytown, TX
Sports
City
Baytown, TX
Click2Houston.com

Former custodian becomes elementary school teacher at Klein ISD

HOUSTON – From custodian to educator!. Local elementary school teacher Diane Rodriguez shares her inspiring journey to her own classroom!. Rodriguez, a native of Puerto Rico, will teach Bilingual First Grade at Ehrhardt Elementary starting this 2022-2023 school year. Rodriguez started as a substitute at the school in 2013...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

One of a kind fitness lesson with Crystal Wall

Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly is taking a one of a kind fitness class. Houston super-star Crystal Wall teaches the class. It’s all about body positivity and good, clean “ratchet” fun. Join us Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Nightly closure on I-10 East begins Monday

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Expect delays around I-10 near Waco Steet this week as construction crews shutdown three main lanes for nightly work. Beginning Monday, August 1 at 9 p.m., three lanes westbound will be closed until the following morning at 5 a.m. This closure will continue each night until Thursday, August 4.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goose Creek#Volleyball#Media Day#Vype#Inside The Program
Click2Houston.com

Houston Life Goes Back 2 School

All this week on Houston Life, the team is celebrating back to school. We introduce you to a lady that spent five years as a custodian, now this year she will be a first grade teacher at the same elementary school. We take you on a tour of a Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston

There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA

9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Marci from Humble just won!

HOUSTON – Spinning on Friday was Marci from Humble! She is a grandmother of 12 grandchildren, a former Zumba instructor, and a cancer survivor. The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes. Every week,...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy