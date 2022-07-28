ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice

SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
NFL
NBC Sports

Arthur Smith ends Falcons practice after a pair of fights

As “Back Together Saturday” unfolds, one coach already is working to pry guys apart. Falcon coach Arthur Smith pulled the plug on practice after two fights, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The first one involved defensive lineman Jalen Dalton. The second one included nose...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
NBC Sports

How Jimmy G's throwing progress looked at 49ers training camp

Jimmy Garoppolo might not have a future with the 49ers, but he was present at practice Saturday in front of a large crowd at the team’s Santa Clara complex. At the start of the day of work, Garoppolo was the center of attention as he ran conditioning sprints along the back of the end zone near the southern fence of the practice field.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Aaron Rodgers
NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson suspended six games

The long wait for word on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s suspension came on Monday morning. PFT has confirmed that Judge Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Watson be suspended six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct and sued in civil court by more than 20 women who were hired to massage him while he was a member of the Texans ahead of this year’s trade to Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Reports: Cowboys fear foot fracture for James Washington

It didn’t look good when it happened, and the news isn’t good: The Cowboys fear receiver James Washington fractured his right foot, per multiple reports. The prognosis for a Jones fracture, which Washington is believed to have, is 6-8 weeks but can be longer. Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Christian Kirk#American Football#Hall Of Famer
NBC Sports

How Williams assisted with Deebo's negotiations with 49ers

SANTA CLARA — Trent Williams should be credited with an assist for helping the 49ers agree to a contract extension with Deebo Samuel. The All-Pro left tackle is very close to the star receiver. The two have spent time together during multiple offseasons working out in Texas which led to their now-famous pregame walks out onto the field.
NFL
NBC Sports

Finally! Deebo, 49ers reportedly agree to $73.5M extension

It took a lot longer than everyone expected but Deebo Samuel reportedly has agreed to a massive contract extension with the 49ers. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday night, citing sources, that Samuel and the team have agreed to a three-year deal worth $73.5 million. The pact includes $58.1 million in guaranteed money, per Rapoport.
NFL
NBC Sports

Brave 49ers fan wearing Kittle jersey booed at Cowboys camp

The rivalry between the 49ers and Dallas Cowboys runs deep, and for the fans of both teams, it runs even deeper. There is no love lost between the fanbases of two of the most storied franchises in the NFL. So when someone walks into enemy territory wearing the colors of...
OXNARD, CA
NBC Sports

Shanahan was ready to step in if Deebo talks went on any longer

SANTA CLARA -- Kyle Shanahan did not get involved in contract talks with 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, but the coach revealed that there was a point where he might have. On Monday, after the 49ers inked a three-year contract extension with their All-Pro wideout, Shanahan spoke to the media and shared his side of the experience.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Titans activate Tommy Hudson from PUP list

The Titans will be getting tight end Tommy Hudson on the field this week. The team announced on Monday that Hudson has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. He was placed on the list after reporting to training camp last week. Hudson signed with the Titans after...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Do Eagles already have their next DC in waiting?

If the Eagles defense improves the way some think it will in 2022, Jonathan Gannon is probably gone. After all, Gannon already had three head coaching interviews this past offseason coming off his first year as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator. So if that unit exceeds expectations, it stands to reason that another team will probably hire him away.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Travis Kelce: I don’t plan on playing anywhere else

At the start of training camp, the Chiefs and Travis Kelce agreed to an adjusted contract that gave the tight end more money this season. Kelce is under contract through 2025, but 2022 was the last year of guaranteed money of the extension he signed back in 2020. On Monday,...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy