Discipline officer requires Deshaun Watson to get massages from Browns’ staff only
The six-game suspension handed to Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson includes an apparently unprecedented condition: Watson can only get massages from therapists on the Browns’ staff. That mandate from Judge Sue L. Robinson means that Watson can’t hire his own therapists, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Watson is...
Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice
SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
Jerry Jones: I get to make the decision on when Jimmy Johnson goes in the Ring of Honor
Only two Pro Football Hall of Famers who spent most of their careers with the Cowboys are not in the team’s Ring of Honor. Owner Jerry Jones went into the Pro Football of Fame in 2017, and former coach Jimmy Johnson earned a spot in Canton in 2020. Jones...
Mike Tomlin attacks Pittsburgh Steelers training camp with ‘bring it on’ mentality
LATROBE, Pa. — Mike Tomlin was back with the punters Saturday afternoon. When you ask those who’ve been around him for years, you always hear, Tomlin coaches the whole team. In the middle of Saturday’s training-camp practice, his focus was incumbent punter Pressley Harvin III and Cameron Nizialek.
Will Joe Burrow or Russell Wilson get a percentage of the cap in their next deals?
The contracts given to Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray (and the one that will be signed, if ever, by Lamar Jackson) serve as potential prologue to a quarterback contract that finally achieves what others have tried unsuccessfully to obtain. A set percentage of the salary cap. It’s the best way...
Giants fix shortstop shortage by acquiring Machado from Cubs
SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortstop Dixon Machado played for the Lotte Giants last year, so he has a “Giants” elbow guard and shin guard already. He received a lot more gear on Sunday. The Giants acquired Machado from the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate and put him right in their...
How Williams assisted with Deebo's negotiations with 49ers
SANTA CLARA — Trent Williams should be credited with an assist for helping the 49ers agree to a contract extension with Deebo Samuel. The All-Pro left tackle is very close to the star receiver. The two have spent time together during multiple offseasons working out in Texas which led to their now-famous pregame walks out onto the field.
Arthur Smith ends Falcons practice after a pair of fights
As “Back Together Saturday” unfolds, one coach already is working to pry guys apart. Falcon coach Arthur Smith pulled the plug on practice after two fights, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The first one involved defensive lineman Jalen Dalton. The second one included nose...
Reports: Cowboys fear foot fracture for James Washington
It didn’t look good when it happened, and the news isn’t good: The Cowboys fear receiver James Washington fractured his right foot, per multiple reports. The prognosis for a Jones fracture, which Washington is believed to have, is 6-8 weeks but can be longer. Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus...
Eagles stock up, stock down after 1st week of training camp
Don’t forget that when you read this stock report from Eagles training camp. The Eagles have had three practices so far this summer. One lasted 58 minutes, one lasted 1:15 and one lasted 1:30. There’s a long way to go. But every true off day of the summer,...
How Jimmy G's throwing progress looked at 49ers training camp
Jimmy Garoppolo might not have a future with the 49ers, but he was present at practice Saturday in front of a large crowd at the team’s Santa Clara complex. At the start of the day of work, Garoppolo was the center of attention as he ran conditioning sprints along the back of the end zone near the southern fence of the practice field.
Dean Pees: People are going to start talking about Falcons’ defense like Patriots, Ravens
Dean Pees has won a Super Bowl ring as the defensive coordinator of the Patriots, and another as the defensive coordinator of the Ravens. Now he’s the defensive coordinator of the Falcons, and he says he’s expecting to hold his players to the same standard. In a training...
Deshaun Watson suspended six games
The long wait for word on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s suspension came on Monday morning. PFT has confirmed that Judge Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Watson be suspended six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct and sued in civil court by more than 20 women who were hired to massage him while he was a member of the Texans ahead of this year’s trade to Cleveland.
Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes is OK after getting stepped on during practice
There was a concerning moment at Chiefs practice on Monday, but apparently it was no big deal. Reporters on the Kansas City beat noted quarterback Patrick Mahomes went to the injury tent after pulling up in an 11-on-11 drill. Mahomes then emerged with more tape on his left ankle but participated in the rest of practice, which consisted of QBs rolling out and throwing.
Finally! Deebo, 49ers reportedly agree to $73.5M extension
It took a lot longer than everyone expected but Deebo Samuel reportedly has agreed to a massive contract extension with the 49ers. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday night, citing sources, that Samuel and the team have agreed to a three-year deal worth $73.5 million. The pact includes $58.1 million in guaranteed money, per Rapoport.
No timetable for Tyrann Mathieu joining Saints
When the Saints’ veteran players reported to training camp last week, the team announced that safety Tyrann Mathieu would not be among them because he was dealing with a family matter. Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reported that there was some hope that Mathieu would be back to kick off...
DeAndre Hopkins: NFL PED policy is too black and white, I tested positive for trace amount
Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will miss the first six games of the season because of a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance, but Hopkins doesn’t think that’s right. Hopkins doesn’t deny that he tested positive for the banned substance Ostarine, but he says he had only a...
Van Jefferson to undergo “minor knee surgery” Tuesday
Rams receiver Van Jefferson saw a knee specialist Monday, and the doctor recommended surgery. Jefferson will undergo “minor surgery” Tuesday, according to head coach Sean McVay. McVay called Jefferson’s injury “a little knee tweak,” and while it is to the same knee Jefferson underwent surgery on during the...
Three more Deshaun Watson lawsuits settle, leaving only one active case
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has now settled all but one of the lawsuits brought against him by female massage therapists who say he engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct during therapy sessions. Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented two dozen women who sued Watson, told John Barr of ESPN that three...
Titans activate Tommy Hudson from PUP list
The Titans will be getting tight end Tommy Hudson on the field this week. The team announced on Monday that Hudson has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. He was placed on the list after reporting to training camp last week. Hudson signed with the Titans after...
