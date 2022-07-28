ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NBC Sports

Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice

SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
NFL
NBC Sports

Giants fix shortstop shortage by acquiring Machado from Cubs

SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortstop Dixon Machado played for the Lotte Giants last year, so he has a “Giants” elbow guard and shin guard already. He received a lot more gear on Sunday. The Giants acquired Machado from the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate and put him right in their...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

How Williams assisted with Deebo's negotiations with 49ers

SANTA CLARA — Trent Williams should be credited with an assist for helping the 49ers agree to a contract extension with Deebo Samuel. The All-Pro left tackle is very close to the star receiver. The two have spent time together during multiple offseasons working out in Texas which led to their now-famous pregame walks out onto the field.
NFL
NBC Sports

Arthur Smith ends Falcons practice after a pair of fights

As “Back Together Saturday” unfolds, one coach already is working to pry guys apart. Falcon coach Arthur Smith pulled the plug on practice after two fights, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The first one involved defensive lineman Jalen Dalton. The second one included nose...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Reports: Cowboys fear foot fracture for James Washington

It didn’t look good when it happened, and the news isn’t good: The Cowboys fear receiver James Washington fractured his right foot, per multiple reports. The prognosis for a Jones fracture, which Washington is believed to have, is 6-8 weeks but can be longer. Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus...
NFL
NBC Sports

How Jimmy G's throwing progress looked at 49ers training camp

Jimmy Garoppolo might not have a future with the 49ers, but he was present at practice Saturday in front of a large crowd at the team’s Santa Clara complex. At the start of the day of work, Garoppolo was the center of attention as he ran conditioning sprints along the back of the end zone near the southern fence of the practice field.
NFL
NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson suspended six games

The long wait for word on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s suspension came on Monday morning. PFT has confirmed that Judge Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Watson be suspended six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct and sued in civil court by more than 20 women who were hired to massage him while he was a member of the Texans ahead of this year’s trade to Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes is OK after getting stepped on during practice

There was a concerning moment at Chiefs practice on Monday, but apparently it was no big deal. Reporters on the Kansas City beat noted quarterback Patrick Mahomes went to the injury tent after pulling up in an 11-on-11 drill. Mahomes then emerged with more tape on his left ankle but participated in the rest of practice, which consisted of QBs rolling out and throwing.
NBC Sports

Finally! Deebo, 49ers reportedly agree to $73.5M extension

It took a lot longer than everyone expected but Deebo Samuel reportedly has agreed to a massive contract extension with the 49ers. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday night, citing sources, that Samuel and the team have agreed to a three-year deal worth $73.5 million. The pact includes $58.1 million in guaranteed money, per Rapoport.
NFL
NBC Sports

No timetable for Tyrann Mathieu joining Saints

When the Saints’ veteran players reported to training camp last week, the team announced that safety Tyrann Mathieu would not be among them because he was dealing with a family matter. Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reported that there was some hope that Mathieu would be back to kick off...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Van Jefferson to undergo “minor knee surgery” Tuesday

Rams receiver Van Jefferson saw a knee specialist Monday, and the doctor recommended surgery. Jefferson will undergo “minor surgery” Tuesday, according to head coach Sean McVay. McVay called Jefferson’s injury “a little knee tweak,” and while it is to the same knee Jefferson underwent surgery on during the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Three more Deshaun Watson lawsuits settle, leaving only one active case

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has now settled all but one of the lawsuits brought against him by female massage therapists who say he engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct during therapy sessions. Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented two dozen women who sued Watson, told John Barr of ESPN that three...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Titans activate Tommy Hudson from PUP list

The Titans will be getting tight end Tommy Hudson on the field this week. The team announced on Monday that Hudson has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. He was placed on the list after reporting to training camp last week. Hudson signed with the Titans after...
NASHVILLE, TN

