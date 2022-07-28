Coming soon: Hof’s House of Sweets to hit Las Olas Boulevard; El Camino cruises to Boca’s Restaurant Row

Plant-based chicken wings are on the menu of the new Down the Rabbit Hole restaurant and art space opening this November in Delray Beach. Rod Stafford Hagwood/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you.

El Camino Mezcal and Tequila Bar, West Palm Beach

The fiesta’s on its way to Boca Raton’s planned Restaurant Row , where the popular Mexican restaurant chain is expected to debut its fourth location this winter. El Camino will offer indoor and outdoor seating, along with Mexican beers and handcrafted margaritas. Other locations are in Fort Lauderdale, Delray Beach and West Palm Beach. 5355 Town Center Road, Unit 4, Boca Raton; ElCaminoBocaRaton.com

Hof’s House of Sweets, Fort Lauderdale

The Las Olas storefront of Hoffman’s Chocolates has closed its doors, but this wonderland of confections will be reborn under a new name and branding — as Hof’s House of Sweets — this summer. The revival, planned for the end of August, only affects the Las Olas location, which will be transformed into a lounge serving local beer and wine, international sweets and treats, along with doughnuts and pastries. Hof’s, of course, will still carry chocolate made from its factory in Greenacres. 601 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-368-4320; HofsHouseofSweets.com

Playa Bowls, Coral Springs

This New Jersey-based, build-you-own-acai-bowl chain is planning to open its sixth South Florida outpost July 30 — per a Facebook post — joining existing locations in Davie, Fort Lauderdale, Deerfield Beach, Boca Raton and Delray Beach. Replacing the former 1000 Degrees Pizza within the University Place Coral Springs plaza, the new Playa will feature bowls stacked with ingredients such as pineapple, kiwi, bee pollen and blueberry flax granola. Playa also serves smoothies, juices and coffees. 3111 N. University Drive, Suite 112, Coral Springs; PlayaBowls.com

Blackbird, Jupiter

Expected to debut in early fall, this restaurant has an impressive ownership team behind it: restaurateurs Scott Frielich (SubCulture Group) and Angelo Abbenante (Lynora’s) as well as nightlife maestro Cleve Mash (Pawn Shop, Clematis Social) and executive chef Tim Nickey (Komodo, China Grill, Joe Namath’s Lucky Shuck). Taking the space vacated by Shipwreck Bar & Grille, the two-story eatery will have a view of the Jupiter Lighthouse and the Loxahatchee River. The design — evoking 1940s-era Shanghai — will be by Kat Solomon, who worked side by side with Venus Williams at V Starr in West Palm Beach. The Pan-Asian cuisine will have menu dishes such as smoked salmon with everything bagel ragoons; Shanghai soup dumplings; sweet and sour pork with pineapple and dragon fruit; Australian Wagyu tomahawk with truffle ponzu butter sauce; and Szechuan ribs inside a smoke-infused glass dome that will be removed tableside. 1511 N. Old Dixie Highway, Jupiter; BlackbirdModernAsian.com

Henry’s Sandwich Station, Fort Lauderdale

After four years of artful sandwiches, bakery treats and housemade sodas in mural-splashed FAT Village, owner Marc Falsetto is moving Henry’s flagship storefront across the street to the Sistrunk Marketplace food hall, the CEO of Handcrafted Hospitality (Tacocraft, Anthony’s Pronto Kitchen) posted on social media . Henry’s move — it closed its current location on July 24 — is timed around the imminent teardown of funky art enclave FAT Village, and the upscale sandwicherie will reopen in late August. 115 NW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-329-2551; SistrunkMarketplace.com ; henryssandwich.com

Willie T’s Seafood Shack, Fort Lauderdale

A replacement for Elliot Wolf’s pandemic-closed sandwicherie, Lunchroom, this seafood house from Virginia’s Thompson Hospitality expects to open in late August inside the Harbor Shops on 17th Street. Willie T’s, which has locations in the Washington, D.C., area, serves fried and grilled Gulf shrimp, catfish and lobsters, along with oyster po’boys, crab cakes, salmon and Old Bay-seasoned, waffle-cut fries. 1824 Cordova Road, Fort Lauderdale; WillieTsSeafoodShack.com

Swirl Wine Bistro, Margate

After five years of serving high-end Caribbean, European and American fusion out of a nondescript strip mall in Coconut Creek, husband-and-wife owners Mike and Judith Able are moving to high-profile digs on West Atlantic Boulevard in Margate. The couple’s bistro will take over the storefront formerly occupied by YiaYia’s Greek Kitchen when it debuts on July 28 . But for now, they plan to keep their Lyons Road location open for business. Chef Judith Able, a graduate of Johnson & Wales University (and onetime winner of Food Network’s “Guy’s Grocery Games”), prepares an adventurous, rotating menu that includes jerked chicken drumettes, pork-belly tacos with apple coleslaw, oxtail ravioli, grilled octopus and poached pear salads. 4976 W. Atlantic Blvd., Margate; SwirlBistro.com

Down the Rabbit Hole, Delray Beach

When he planted his flagship Rabbit Hole in Pompano Beach last year , chef Samuel Woods crafted an all-vegan menu aimed squarely at meat-eaters. He created hot dogs, chicken wings, Korean-style meatballs and hamburgers without dairy or meat, but instead with plant-based ingredients that mimic their crunch and texture. His new sister restaurant, set to open this November in Delray Beach’s Pineapple Grove, is even curiouser. This part-restaurant, part-art event space will be a partnership with local historian Emmanuel George, serving plant-based wings and burgers alongside exhibits from local Black artists and pioneers. Many works will be sourced from nearby Delray Beach Historical Society, the Arts Warehouse, Spady Cultural Heritage Museum and Arts Garage, and the space will also host book clubs, poetry readings and film screenings. No menu or website is yet available, and Rabbit Hole’s Pompano original will remain open. 311 NE Second Ave.; TheRabbitHole.Life

Just Pizza & Wing Co., Coral Springs

This Buffalo, N.Y.-born franchise is expected to open its first South Florida pizza-wing stop this August or September under local franchisee Noel Morreale . The eatery’s name, to be fair, sells short its sheer number of specialty configurations, such as the 3 Cheese Steak Pizza with a mozzarella-Swiss-white American blend atop thin-sliced sirloin steak, and wings with intriguing (bourbon whiskey, blackberry barbecue, Cajun honey) and scald-your-mouth-out flavors (“lethal hot” Buffalo style). 2359 N. University Drive, Coral Springs; 716-341-2744; JustPizzaUSA.com

South PMP Bar & Kitchen, Pompano Beach

If Jet Runway Café is owner Mike Linder’s love letter to aviation and YOT Bar & Kitchen is his mash note to the sea, then his newest restaurant, South PMP, is securely on terra firma. Linder’s Southern comfort food kitchen expects to debut this November in Pompano’s Old Town district, anchoring a wave of new restaurants and art spaces opening soon off the corner of Atlantic Boulevard and North Dixie Highway. 165 NE First Ave., Pompano Beach; SouthPMP.com

Raising Cane’s, Royal Palm Beach

This national chicken chain, based in Baton Rouge, La., specializes in one thing: hand-battered tenders in several combo specials, from its three-finger deal to the Caniac Combo (six tenders with crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw and Texas toast). A Royal Palm Beach location should debut sometime this fall, followed by another in Pompano Beach, on the former site of steakhouse icon Bobby Rubino’s . 100 N. State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach; RaisingCanes.com

The Hen and The Hog, Boca Raton

This rustic greasy spoon with pig roasts every Friday, an all-day breakfast, and pork-centric decorative signs (“Don’t go bacon my heart”) is plotting a second location in Boca Raton later this summer, replacing the former Blue Ocean Poke. The flagship sits on North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. Operated by Yardlene Tabora and George Abbondante , The Hog serves smoked meat platters, sandwiches, burgers, bowls and salads. 2151 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton; 954-366-1572; TheHenHog.com

Brewlihan, Oakland Park

John and Stacey Hoolihan’s buzzworthy hub of mead — better known as honey wine — is slated to open at the end of July, adding to the city’s growing cluster of craft-beer bars, breweries and distilleries near North Dixie Highway. The 1,700-square-foot mead house, decorated in science flasks and honeycomb motifs, has 16 taps and will source its honey from Florida beekeepers and fruits from farmers in the Pacific Northwest and New York. Its tasting room won’t open until next January, but drinkers craving honey wine now can join Brewlihan’s $325-a-year club, the Lab, for six mead bottles plus other swag. 3472 NE Fifth Ave., Unit 1; Brewlihan.com

Flamingo Seafood, Pompano Beach

An abandoned Marathon gas station between the Intracoastal Waterway and an Umberto’s is being revived as Flamingo Seafood, a raw bar, wholesale market and seafood retailer scheduled to open later this summer. Owner Jamie Mattocks says the eatery will “serve sustainably caught, traceable, locally sourced seafood, as well as a selection of raw and cured fish, including oysters on the half shell, ceviche, crudo and assorted caviar.” 2798 E. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach; FlamingoSeafood.com

The House on the River, Fort Lauderdale

The historic River House will live again. That’s what restaurateur Steven D’Apuzzo of Society 8 Hospitality Group is saying about his plans to reopen the venue as The House on the River in late summer or early fall. Built in 1903, the landmark is the second-oldest building (behind the 1901 Stranahan House) in Fort Lauderdale and was originally the home of city fathers Tom and Reed Bryan. The city owns the property and has leased it to various restaurant brands over the years. Society 8 currently operates Sistrunk Marketplace & Brewery, Park & Ocean, and Wild Thyme Oceanside Eatery. 301 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; Society8.com

Lickie Stickie BBQ, Sunrise

Pitmaster Juliette Johnson’s popular Southern Caribbean food stand — and sellout brisket— is restaurant-bound. After setting up at farmers’ markets around Broward County every weekend for seven years, Johnson plans to open Lickie Stickie in July or August, offering barbecue fixings all week long: spare ribs, salmon, chicken, cheesy grits, collard greens, and her homemade jerk and barbecue sauce. Her catering services will also continue. 7794 NW 44th St., Sunrise; 954-638-2324, LickieStickieBBQ.com

Greek Village Taverna, Fort Lauderdale

Not to be confused with Greek Islands Taverna, the venerable Greek icon on Galt Ocean Mile, this taverna from partners Michael Reppas, Theodoros Xidis and Theodore Dranias is scheduled to debut this summer next to the Classic Gateway Theatre, replacing the old Mod Wine Lounge. No menu or website is yet available. 1828 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Vicky Bakery, Broward and Palm Beach counties

This Miami-based bakery (with a sizable section of the menu offering breakfast dishes and lunchtime sandwiches) is marking its 50th anniversary with ambitious expansion plans northward that include franchises in Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Pembroke Pines, Plantation, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach . As of now, it’s looking as if these would open by January and February 2023. VickyBakery.com

Fogo de Chão, Fort Lauderdale

Founded in southern Brazil in 1979, the steakhouse is working to open its fifth Florida location at The Main Las Olas later this summer. Owners say the restaurant brings the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco — roasting prime cuts of meat over an open flame. Offerings include Wagyu New York strip and 42-day aged tomahawk ribeye, along with seafood and Brazilian-inspired cocktails. 201 E. Las Olas Blvd; fogo.com

Ela Curry Kitchen, Palm Beach Gardens

After two years of global small plates at his Stage Kitchen & Bar, chef Pushkar Marathe (Ghee Indian Kitchen, 3030 Ocean) veers into traditional Indian entrees with Ela Curry Kitchen, expected to open in July inside the Donald Ross Village plaza. The 65-seater, which Marathe is opening with Stage business partner Andrew Dugard, will serve a la carte Indian street food and thali-style entrees, in which small bowls of chutneys, naan, rice, lentils and protein are presented on a large platter. 4650 Donald Ross Road, Palm Beach Gardens

Tin Roof, Fort Lauderdale

This Nashville-spawned, music-minded, bar-food chain with a popular location on Delray’s glitzy Atlantic Avenue is moseying south to downtown Fort Lauderdale to open this fall inside the former Township bar, CEO Bob Franklin told the Sun Sentinel . Tin Roof will feature nightly live music acts and a menu nearly identical to that of its Delray Beach outpost: Nashville hot chicken, fried pickles, barbecue pulled pork quesadillas, burgers, mac ‘n’ cheese, and a suite of a la carte tacos. 219 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale; TinRoofBars.com

Larry’s Ice Cream & Cafe, Boca Raton

The original Larry’s Ice Cream has been selling its sweet chill-ness in Coral Springs since 1986. But now, new owner Janet McGinnis is expanding Larry’s to St. Andrews Plaza, near the Town Center Mall . Known for over-the-top desserts and unique takes on comfort food, the menu in Boca Raton will remain largely New Jersey Boardwalk-inspired, but with a little more sparkle and glam. As of now, McGinnis’ team plans to open the Boca Raton location sometime in July. 21090 St. Andrews Blvd., Boca Raton; LarrysIceCreamAndCafe.com

Fiolina Pasta House, Boca Raton

Michelin-star chef and restaurateur Fabio Trabocchi plans to debut his Pasta House in 2023 at the soon-to-open Restaurant Row in Boca Raton . The restaurant would occupy the venue’s largest space at 7,000 square feet and include a market, a walk-through pasta room and an open kitchen. Trabocchi, also a James Beard Award recipient, already has Fiola in Coral Gables. His Washington D.C.-based restaurant group includes Del Mar and Sfoglina Pasta House. 5355 Town Center Road, Boca Raton; FabioTrabocchi.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken, West Palm Beach and Palm Beach Gardens

This mega-spicy chicken chain backed by the star wattage of Drake, Samuel L. Jackson, Maria Shriver and Michael Strahan plans to open seven locations in Palm Beach and Martin countries over the next three years. (There’s currently one Florida outpost in Orlando.) No lease has yet been signed, but the first is expected to debut in West Palm Beach or Palm Beach Gardens in late 2022 or early 2023 under franchisees Blair Bitove (daughter of Toronto Raptors founder John Bitove) and barbecue veterans Rob Shawger and Matt Abdoo (Pig Beach BBQ in West Palm Beach). The Los Angeles-based Dave’s touts tenders with seven spice levels, and the hottest — the Reaper — requires customers to sign a waiver before eating them. DavesHotChicken.com