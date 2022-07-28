Tazewell County implements a 6-month moratorium on new wind farms as county board hashes out policy revisions

www.wcbu.org
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Wapella Twp Official Given Ultimatum: Resign or be Prosecuted –
Receipts from December 2021, the month prior to getting caught abusing the taxpayers, show Eldon Cusey purchased the following:. There is absolutely no way he could not know what he was doing. According to the May 10, 2022, meeting minutes, Eldon Cusey, the former Wapella Township Road Commissioner was given...
wcbu.org
Strong community support may be key to getting Peoria passenger rail proposal on the right track
Peoria's passenger rail proposal is out the gate with a strong start, but it'll need consistent support from the community to keep the momentum going. That's the takeaway of Rick Harnish, executive director of the High Speed Rail Alliance in Chicago. "The key to getting these things done as quickly...
wcbu.org
Peoria's tourism is bouncing back from COVID, but still not hitting pre-pandemic levels
In 2019, the Peoria area saw more than $656 million earned in tourism revenues. But a year later, Peoria’s tourism market came to an immediate halt when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Discover Peoria President and CEO J.D. Dalfonso said navigating the pandemic required all Discover Peoria staff to continually...
Illinois to pay $300,000 after losing case involving discrimination against the disabled
Springfield will have to pay nearly $300,00 dollars after losing a case to the Justice Department. Last week’s jury trial was held to determine the amount of damages, which was $293,000.
1470 WMBD
City installs street signs discouraging panhandling in some medians
PEORIA, Ill. – The City of Peoria isn’t necessarily discouraging panhandling, but they are saying be careful about where it’s being done. The city’s public works department has started putting up signs which read “Panhandling or Soliciting is Unsafe in Median.”. “What was found in...
hoiabc.com
City of Peoria reminds homeowners to keep up their lawns
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - As summer continues, lawn work may be hard to keep up, the City of Peoria wanted to remind homeowners about yard upkeep. Recently, the city gave a notice to abate to a household that’s grass was more than 10 inches tall. That owner did not respond to the notice within five days due to being out of town. So, the city put in a work order and cut the grass. Unfortunately, the city said the homeowner was not happy with the work. In response, the city said they were making sure the yard was up to code.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria community garden destroyed by city
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman’s beloved backyard garden was razed by the city while she was away on vacation. Abigail Larrison has been building a community garden for five years as a way to fight food insecurity in the area. She went on vacation on July 11 for two weeks. When she returned, a code enforcement notice dated July 12 was on her door, citing tall grass and weeds.
1470 WMBD
Rivian shares details of severance for laid off employees
PEORIA, Ill. — We’re learning more this week about plans for layoffs at a large electric car maker in Illinois. Earlier this week, a spokesperson for Rivian, which operates a large manufacturing facility in Normal, announced the company will reduce its workforce by nearly 6 percent. The spokesperson...
Central Illinois Proud
Rivian changes story on layoffs at Normal manufacturing plant
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Rivian Corporation is changing its story regarding layoffs at its Normal manufacturing plant Friday. After telling WMBD News that the hundreds of layoffs first reported by Bloomberg News two weeks ago would not impact the Normal facility, WMBD News has now learned that Rivian is laying off a small percentage of its workforce in Normal.
Road closure in Galesburg starting July 29
The City of Galesburg has announced that South Street will be closed to through traffic between Academy and Holton beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, July 29th until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5th for demolition work, weather permitting. Anyone who has questions can call the City of Galesburg Public Works Department at 309-345-3623.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man sentenced to year in prison for PPP fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was sentenced to a year in prison for theft of government money. According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, 28-year-old Samuel M. Powell II had admitted to stealing government money through the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that was meant to provide small businesses with funds to pay payroll costs and related expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
newschannel20.com
Springfield man sentenced for COVID-19 wire fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man is accused of falsely claiming to own a business in order to get CARES Act funds. Officials say 26-year-old Charles Jones applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration without owning a business. The funds were intended...
newschannel20.com
Streets closed for weekend festival in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Those heading into or through downtown Springfield this weekend will need to make some traveling adjustments. Beginning 10 a.m. on Friday, Washington Street between 6th Street to the entrance of the Bank of Springfield Garage will be closed. Seventh Street between Jefferson and Adams will...
Central Illinois Proud
Car driven into Pekin riverfront Thursday
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police are attempting to pull a car out of the riverfront after it was driven into the river on Thursday. Police started searching for the car Friday morning and believe they found it at the bottom of the river. They are being assisted by...
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Arrested on Alcohol and Cannabis Charges Following Traffic Stop
Illinois State Police report 31-year-old Archibald M. Doe of Springfield was stopped for a registration violation on July 22, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. on Interstate 39 in Ogle County. Doe was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license revoked, illegal transportation of alcohol, illegal transportation...
wcbu.org
Peoria woman pleads guilty to charges in November 2021 fatal hit and run
A Peoria woman is pleading guilty to charges related to the November 2021 hit-and-run death of a 10-year-old boy. Karrie Brunswig, 44, pleaded guilty Monday in Peoria County Circuit Court to leaving the scene of an accident and aggravated DUI in connection with the death of Troy Erving. Charges of...
wcbu.org
Peoria police officer hospitalized after being hit by car
A Peoria police officer was hospitalized Saturday after being struck by a car while responding to an earlier hit-and-run crash. According to a news release from Illinois State Police (ISP), a car driven by a 50-year-old Peoria man was traveling west on War Memorial Drive near University Street when the vehicle left the road and sideswiped a Peoria Police Department squad car, rear-ended an SUV and hit the police officer.
wcsjnews.com
Five Arrested in Major Gibson City Drug Bust
The Livingston County Proactive Unit and Gibson City Police Department arrested five individuals after a major drug bust at a residence in Gibson City on Friday, July 22nd. Richard Fidler, 35, of Forrest and William Lindsay, 42, of Gibson City have been charged with dealing between 15 and 100 grams of meth, a class X felony and the unlawful possession of meth, a class one felony.
wvik.org
Expert: Caterpillar's vague explanation for Texas HQ move leaves behind confusion, hurt feelings in
Does Caterpillar owe Peoria and Illinois a straightforward explanation for the company's decision to relocate its global headquarters to Texas?. John Shaw, executive director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, says "yes." "Cat basically ended a 90-year marriage by sending an email," said Shaw, a...
Sangamon Co. Crime Stoppers needs help solving armed robbery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Crime Stoppers is asking the public for any information to assist the Springfield Police Department regarding an armed robbery. Officers were dispatched at 10:45 p.m. to the County Market at 1501 S. Dirksen Parkway in Springfield. A man around 25-30 years was driving a black vehicle. He walked up to a car […]
